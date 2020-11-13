  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Cheviot Value Management, LLC Buys Fiserv Inc, Cannae Holdings Inc, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Sells Exxon Mobil Corp, Chevron Corp, Phillips 66

November 13, 2020 | About: FISV -1.55% CNNE -2.86% RTX -2.1% XOM -3.43% CVX -2.17% PSX -7% COP -3.6% BA -2.98%

Beverly Hills, CA, based Investment company Cheviot Value Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Fiserv Inc, Cannae Holdings Inc, Raytheon Technologies Corp, sells Exxon Mobil Corp, Chevron Corp, Phillips 66, ConocoPhillips, Boeing Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cheviot Value Management, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Cheviot Value Management, LLC owns 51 stocks with a total value of $271 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Cheviot Value Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cheviot+value+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Cheviot Value Management, LLC
  1. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 235,315 shares, 18.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.74%
  2. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM) - 228,161 shares, 6.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.01%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 81,095 shares, 6.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.56%
  4. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 113,347 shares, 6.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.84%
  5. Newmont Corp (NEM) - 261,663 shares, 6.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.55%
New Purchase: Fiserv Inc (FISV)

Cheviot Value Management, LLC initiated holding in Fiserv Inc. The purchase prices were between $93.06 and $104.07, with an estimated average price of $99.57. The stock is now traded at around $105.70. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.3%. The holding were 60,391 shares as of .

New Purchase: Cannae Holdings Inc (CNNE)

Cheviot Value Management, LLC initiated holding in Cannae Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.48 and $41.17, with an estimated average price of $37.93. The stock is now traded at around $39.37. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.82%. The holding were 132,402 shares as of .

New Purchase: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)

Cheviot Value Management, LLC initiated holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $56.68 and $64.29, with an estimated average price of $60.9. The stock is now traded at around $63.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,682 shares as of .

Sold Out: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)

Cheviot Value Management, LLC sold out a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The sale prices were between $34.28 and $44.97, with an estimated average price of $40.9.

Sold Out: Chevron Corp (CVX)

Cheviot Value Management, LLC sold out a holding in Chevron Corp. The sale prices were between $71.8 and $91.39, with an estimated average price of $84.13.

Sold Out: Phillips 66 (PSX)

Cheviot Value Management, LLC sold out a holding in Phillips 66. The sale prices were between $51.84 and $69.11, with an estimated average price of $61.11.

Sold Out: ConocoPhillips (COP)

Cheviot Value Management, LLC sold out a holding in ConocoPhillips. The sale prices were between $32.46 and $41.78, with an estimated average price of $37.92.

Sold Out: Boeing Co (BA)

Cheviot Value Management, LLC sold out a holding in Boeing Co. The sale prices were between $146.05 and $187.94, with an estimated average price of $170.6.



Here is the complete portfolio of Cheviot Value Management, LLC. Also check out:

