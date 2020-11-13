Cheviot Value Management, LLC Buys Fiserv Inc, Cannae Holdings Inc, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Sells Exxon Mobil Corp, Chevron Corp, Phillips 66

Beverly Hills, CA, based Investment company Cheviot Value Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Fiserv Inc, Cannae Holdings Inc, Raytheon Technologies Corp, sells Exxon Mobil Corp, Chevron Corp, Phillips 66, ConocoPhillips, Boeing Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cheviot Value Management, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Cheviot Value Management, LLC owns 51 stocks with a total value of $271 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: FISV, CNNE, RTX,

FISV, CNNE, RTX, Added Positions: BRK.B, LBRDK, JNJ, DEM, UN, CMCSA, AAPL, MKL, PFE, PID, GOOGL, SYK, FB, MRK, PM, JPM, MO,

BRK.B, LBRDK, JNJ, DEM, UN, CMCSA, AAPL, MKL, PFE, PID, GOOGL, SYK, FB, MRK, PM, JPM, MO, Reduced Positions: MSFT, CEF, NEM, QQQ, GDX, ADP, VZ, DIS, BMY, INTC, AMGN, CSCO,

MSFT, CEF, NEM, QQQ, GDX, ADP, VZ, DIS, BMY, INTC, AMGN, CSCO, Sold Out: XOM, CVX, PSX, COP, BA,

Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 235,315 shares, 18.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.74% Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM) - 228,161 shares, 6.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.01% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 81,095 shares, 6.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.56% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 113,347 shares, 6.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.84% Newmont Corp (NEM) - 261,663 shares, 6.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.55%

Cheviot Value Management, LLC initiated holding in Fiserv Inc. The purchase prices were between $93.06 and $104.07, with an estimated average price of $99.57. The stock is now traded at around $105.70. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.3%. The holding were 60,391 shares as of .

Cheviot Value Management, LLC initiated holding in Cannae Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.48 and $41.17, with an estimated average price of $37.93. The stock is now traded at around $39.37. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.82%. The holding were 132,402 shares as of .

Cheviot Value Management, LLC initiated holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $56.68 and $64.29, with an estimated average price of $60.9. The stock is now traded at around $63.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,682 shares as of .

Cheviot Value Management, LLC sold out a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The sale prices were between $34.28 and $44.97, with an estimated average price of $40.9.

Cheviot Value Management, LLC sold out a holding in Chevron Corp. The sale prices were between $71.8 and $91.39, with an estimated average price of $84.13.

Cheviot Value Management, LLC sold out a holding in Phillips 66. The sale prices were between $51.84 and $69.11, with an estimated average price of $61.11.

Cheviot Value Management, LLC sold out a holding in ConocoPhillips. The sale prices were between $32.46 and $41.78, with an estimated average price of $37.92.

Cheviot Value Management, LLC sold out a holding in Boeing Co. The sale prices were between $146.05 and $187.94, with an estimated average price of $170.6.