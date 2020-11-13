Matson Money. Inc. Buys ISHARES TRUST

Investment company Matson Money. Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys ISHARES TRUST during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Matson Money. Inc.. As of 2020Q3, Matson Money. Inc. owns 11 stocks with a total value of $2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: VLUE,

VLUE, Added Positions: IVV, SHY,

IVV, SHY, Reduced Positions: SCZ, IEMG, TIP, IGIB, IEI, IEFA,

iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB) - 10,096,560 shares, 27.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.76% iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund (IAGG) - 6,215,697 shares, 17.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.71% iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (SCZ) - 3,091,788 shares, 9.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.93% iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI) - 1,038,454 shares, 6.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.06% iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF (IGIB) - 2,273,826 shares, 6.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.82%

Matson Money. Inc. initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $70.37 and $77.32, with an estimated average price of $74.3. The stock is now traded at around $79.70. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.59%. The holding were 1,771,017 shares as of .