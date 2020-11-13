  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Matson Money. Inc. Buys ISHARES TRUST

November 13, 2020 | About: VLUE -1.76%

Investment company Matson Money. Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys ISHARES TRUST during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Matson Money. Inc.. As of 2020Q3, Matson Money. Inc. owns 11 stocks with a total value of $2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Matson Money. Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/matson+money.+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Matson Money. Inc.
  1. iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB) - 10,096,560 shares, 27.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.76%
  2. iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund (IAGG) - 6,215,697 shares, 17.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.71%
  3. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (SCZ) - 3,091,788 shares, 9.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.93%
  4. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI) - 1,038,454 shares, 6.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.06%
  5. iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF (IGIB) - 2,273,826 shares, 6.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.82%
New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (VLUE)

Matson Money. Inc. initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $70.37 and $77.32, with an estimated average price of $74.3. The stock is now traded at around $79.70. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.59%. The holding were 1,771,017 shares as of .



Here is the complete portfolio of Matson Money. Inc.. Also check out:

1. Matson Money. Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Matson Money. Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Matson Money. Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Matson Money. Inc. keeps buying

