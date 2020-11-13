Horizon Bancorp Inc Buys eBay Inc, Biogen Inc, Mondelez International Inc, Sells Equity Residential, Occidental Petroleum Corp, iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

Investment company Horizon Bancorp Inc (Current Portfolio) buys eBay Inc, Biogen Inc, Mondelez International Inc, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP, Brookfield Renewable Partners LP, sells Equity Residential, Occidental Petroleum Corp, iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF, SPDR SERIES TRUST, JPMorgan Chase during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Horizon Bancorp Inc . As of 2020Q3, Horizon Bancorp Inc owns 239 stocks with a total value of $70 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: EBAY, BIIB, MDLZ, BIP, BEP, EVRG, TLT, PSX, ZEN, BA, DRE,
- Added Positions: PG, TGT, AAPL, BRK.B, LOW, LLY, KO, ZBH, WMT, HD, KMB, HSY, FDS, TJX, COO, PEP, CLX, HRL, AMGN, ITW, QCOM, GOOG, SYK, SPY, EMR, ECL, KR, CMCSA, CSCO, VZ, ACN, PPG, MSFT, JNJ, ROST, INTC, GILD, SNA, SYY, MMM, CL, CVS, REGN, WBA, ABBV, NVS, CHKP, MO, DIS, NEE, GPC, ILMN, IBM, K, MCD, BAX, KSS, IEFA, PM, HRB, DOW, COP, CVX, WELL, FOX, CBOE, CARR, FLIR, LDOS, OTIS, MRK,
- Reduced Positions: HBNC, OXY, SDY, JPM, FFBC, ABMD, IWM, AMD, UPS, SPGI, FNV, FDX, FB, CMI, YUM, WPM, WY, VRTX, VRSN, VAR, TWTR, TXT, TSLA, TMUS, AOS, GOLD, GLD, BF.B, NOC, MA, LMT, LH, DVA, DOCU, EFA, IVE, IVW, INTU, HUM, EMN, GD, EW, EFX, AEP,
- Sold Out: EQR, IEI, VCSH, VIAC, GWW, SHY, VOE, VOT, SWS, AMLP, BWX, EMLC, IJS, IJT,
- Horizon Bancorp (IN) (HBNC) - 687,781 shares, 9.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.89%
- Pfizer Inc (PFE) - 137,121 shares, 7.15% of the total portfolio.
- ISHARES TRUST (IVV) - 7,660 shares, 3.66% of the total portfolio.
- VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VTI) - 13,920 shares, 3.37% of the total portfolio.
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 7,064 shares, 2.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.33%
Horizon Bancorp Inc initiated holding in eBay Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.61 and $59.27, with an estimated average price of $55.04. The stock is now traded at around $46.59. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 3,294 shares as of .New Purchase: Biogen Inc (BIIB)
Horizon Bancorp Inc initiated holding in Biogen Inc. The purchase prices were between $264.77 and $305.71, with an estimated average price of $278.66. The stock is now traded at around $241.55. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 100 shares as of .New Purchase: Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ)
Horizon Bancorp Inc initiated holding in Mondelez International Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.26 and $59.01, with an estimated average price of $55.64. The stock is now traded at around $57.47. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 289 shares as of .New Purchase: Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (BEP)
Horizon Bancorp Inc initiated holding in Brookfield Renewable Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $38.51 and $52.55, with an estimated average price of $44.26. The stock is now traded at around $58.88. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 255 shares as of .New Purchase: Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (BIP)
Horizon Bancorp Inc initiated holding in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $39.58 and $48.21, with an estimated average price of $44.12. The stock is now traded at around $50.22. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 360 shares as of .New Purchase: Phillips 66 (PSX)
Horizon Bancorp Inc initiated holding in Phillips 66. The purchase prices were between $51.84 and $69.11, with an estimated average price of $61.11. The stock is now traded at around $54.85. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 144 shares as of .Added: ISHARES TRUST (IEFA)
Horizon Bancorp Inc added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 37.59%. The purchase prices were between $57.43 and $62.28, with an estimated average price of $60.32. The stock is now traded at around $64.45. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 194 shares as of .Added: ConocoPhillips (COP)
Horizon Bancorp Inc added to a holding in ConocoPhillips by 76.84%. The purchase prices were between $32.46 and $41.78, with an estimated average price of $37.92. The stock is now traded at around $34.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 672 shares as of .Added: Dow Inc (DOW)
Horizon Bancorp Inc added to a holding in Dow Inc by 372.22%. The purchase prices were between $39.44 and $51.07, with an estimated average price of $44.92. The stock is now traded at around $51.04. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 170 shares as of .Sold Out: Equity Residential (EQR)
Horizon Bancorp Inc sold out a holding in Equity Residential. The sale prices were between $50.51 and $60.83, with an estimated average price of $55.44.Sold Out: iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI)
Horizon Bancorp Inc sold out a holding in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $133.02 and $133.81, with an estimated average price of $133.34.Sold Out: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)
Horizon Bancorp Inc sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $82.55 and $83.1, with an estimated average price of $82.88.Sold Out: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)
Horizon Bancorp Inc sold out a holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The sale prices were between $22.1 and $30.68, with an estimated average price of $26.76.Sold Out: W.W. Grainger Inc (GWW)
Horizon Bancorp Inc sold out a holding in W.W. Grainger Inc. The sale prices were between $307.96 and $370.5, with an estimated average price of $344.39.Sold Out: iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)
Horizon Bancorp Inc sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $86.46 and $86.63, with an estimated average price of $86.53.
Here is the complete portfolio of HORIZON BANCORP INC . Also check out:
