Trustees of Princeton University Buys DocuSign Inc, Revolution Medicines Inc, CRISPR Therapeutics AG, Sells IVERIC bio Inc, FinVolution Group

Investment company Trustees of Princeton University (Current Portfolio) buys DocuSign Inc, Revolution Medicines Inc, CRISPR Therapeutics AG, sells IVERIC bio Inc, FinVolution Group during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Trustees of Princeton University. As of 2020Q3, Trustees of Princeton University owns 6 stocks with a total value of $75 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS) - 1,759,817 shares, 62.87% of the total portfolio.
- DocuSign Inc (DOCU) - 56,021 shares, 16.11% of the total portfolio. New Position
- TransDigm Group Inc (TDG) - 23,807 shares, 15.11% of the total portfolio.
- Revolution Medicines Inc (RVMD) - 90,758 shares, 4.22% of the total portfolio. New Position
- CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) - 12,312 shares, 1.38% of the total portfolio. New Position
Trustees of Princeton University initiated holding in DocuSign Inc. The purchase prices were between $178.96 and $268.8, with an estimated average price of $207.45. The stock is now traded at around $212.62. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 16.11%. The holding were 56,021 shares as of .New Purchase: Revolution Medicines Inc (RVMD)
Trustees of Princeton University initiated holding in Revolution Medicines Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.61 and $34.8, with an estimated average price of $27.74. The stock is now traded at around $38.04. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.22%. The holding were 90,758 shares as of .New Purchase: CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP)
Trustees of Princeton University initiated holding in CRISPR Therapeutics AG. The purchase prices were between $78.5 and $100.64, with an estimated average price of $88.47. The stock is now traded at around $101.77. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 12,312 shares as of .Sold Out: FinVolution Group (FINV)
Trustees of Princeton University sold out a holding in FinVolution Group. The sale prices were between $1.61 and $2.65, with an estimated average price of $1.97.
