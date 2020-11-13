  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Trustees of Princeton University Buys DocuSign Inc, Revolution Medicines Inc, CRISPR Therapeutics AG, Sells IVERIC bio Inc, FinVolution Group

November 13, 2020 | About: DOCU +1.95% RVMD +6.38% CRSP +1.12% FINV +1.48%

Investment company Trustees of Princeton University (Current Portfolio) buys DocuSign Inc, Revolution Medicines Inc, CRISPR Therapeutics AG, sells IVERIC bio Inc, FinVolution Group during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Trustees of Princeton University. As of 2020Q3, Trustees of Princeton University owns 6 stocks with a total value of $75 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Trustees of Princeton University
  1. JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS) - 1,759,817 shares, 62.87% of the total portfolio.
  2. DocuSign Inc (DOCU) - 56,021 shares, 16.11% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. TransDigm Group Inc (TDG) - 23,807 shares, 15.11% of the total portfolio.
  4. Revolution Medicines Inc (RVMD) - 90,758 shares, 4.22% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) - 12,312 shares, 1.38% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: DocuSign Inc (DOCU)

Trustees of Princeton University initiated holding in DocuSign Inc. The purchase prices were between $178.96 and $268.8, with an estimated average price of $207.45. The stock is now traded at around $212.62. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 16.11%. The holding were 56,021 shares as of .

New Purchase: Revolution Medicines Inc (RVMD)

Trustees of Princeton University initiated holding in Revolution Medicines Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.61 and $34.8, with an estimated average price of $27.74. The stock is now traded at around $38.04. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.22%. The holding were 90,758 shares as of .

New Purchase: CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP)

Trustees of Princeton University initiated holding in CRISPR Therapeutics AG. The purchase prices were between $78.5 and $100.64, with an estimated average price of $88.47. The stock is now traded at around $101.77. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 12,312 shares as of .

Sold Out: FinVolution Group (FINV)

Trustees of Princeton University sold out a holding in FinVolution Group. The sale prices were between $1.61 and $2.65, with an estimated average price of $1.97.



