Carmichael Hill & Associates, Inc. Buys VANGUARD INDEX FDS, SELECT SECTOR SPDR, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF, Sells Deere, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST

Investment company Carmichael Hill & Associates, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys VANGUARD INDEX FDS, SELECT SECTOR SPDR, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF, VANGUARD TAX MANAG, Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, sells Deere, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, Sirius XM Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Carmichael Hill & Associates, Inc.. As of 2020Q3, Carmichael Hill & Associates, Inc. owns 708 stocks with a total value of $149 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: VONV, GOVT, IDXX, VLUE, ODFL, STZ, XLC, VNQI, FDN, SNOW, DKNG, FVRR, BAND, PK, ICLR, ZTS, FRC, CGNX, MSM, DGX, BAH, PNR, CHMA, ADAP, GM, MAXR, DDOG, TRMK, SEE, BLV, XENE, NVAX, USD, USHY, CHGG, MKSI, HUN,

SCHX, VTV, VGIT, XLE, NMY, SCHB, VZ, VEA, LQD, XLF, VHT, WMT, BSV, EMB, RSP, SCHD, SDY, VCSH, VWO, MMM, NVDA, RTX, WEX, KKR, PSXP, FPE, SGOL, VB, XLI, AMZN, AMT, BA, CVX, C, BZM, ABBV, APPN, ALC, HYS, IEMG, IWM, RYT, SCHF, VCIT, VTI, VYM, AMGN, VIAC, CNC, CMCSA, CCI, GS, JPM, MGM, MDT, MET, PFE, ROST, TJX, FSLR, DAL, TSLA, DOW, BND, DVY, GLD, HDV, IAU, IEF, IJH, IWO, NYF, PFF, PGF, PGX, SCHA, SCHP, SPY, USMV, VNQ, VPL, ABT, ADP, BAC, BLK, COF, CHKP, DB, EPD, HPQ, IPG, LRCX, MAR, NFLX, NUE, ORI, VHC, PPL, CRM, SNY, TXN, VOD, ANTM, WFC, RQI, EVV, GGN, IESC, BIP, FN, TBPH, CFRX, SHOP, FTV, TWLO, BYND, BNTX, CARR, OTIS, GLDM, IJR, RWO, SCHK, SCHO, SLV, Reduced Positions: CEF, DE, INTC, IWF, QUAL, WBA, VONG, XOM, VIG, VGT, QCOM, SIRI, VOO, UPS, VUG, CSCO, TPZ, SCHE, GE, VV, VOT, MBB, IGHG, AMLP, BSCK, DIS, IYE, VOE, TLT, VFH, CTVA, MRNA, BBBY, LUV, ORCL, OKE, IP, IBM, DD, DEO, KO, CLX, REZI, VGK, XBI, SPYG, SPTL, SLYG, MOO, MJ, KHC, IIF, WAB, GILD, CVS,

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 92,917 shares, 7.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.21% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 31,956 shares, 4.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.36% SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHB) - 75,009 shares, 4.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.60% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 21,080 shares, 3.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.19% VANGUARD WORLD FDS (VGT) - 11,959 shares, 2.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.26%

Carmichael Hill & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $97.64 and $109.06, with an estimated average price of $103.98. The stock is now traded at around $111.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,196 shares as of .

Carmichael Hill & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $27.77 and $28.23, with an estimated average price of $27.96. The stock is now traded at around $27.64. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,942 shares as of .

Carmichael Hill & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in IDEXX Laboratories Inc. The purchase prices were between $334.54 and $406.31, with an estimated average price of $369.2. The stock is now traded at around $449.22. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 100 shares as of .

Carmichael Hill & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. The purchase prices were between $168.36 and $204.13, with an estimated average price of $187.58. The stock is now traded at around $197.27. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 200 shares as of .

Carmichael Hill & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $70.37 and $77.32, with an estimated average price of $74.3. The stock is now traded at around $79.70. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 490 shares as of .

Carmichael Hill & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in First Republic Bank. The purchase prices were between $100.94 and $119.36, with an estimated average price of $110.97. The stock is now traded at around $131.30. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 117 shares as of .

Carmichael Hill & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS by 166.14%. The purchase prices were between $98.37 and $109.49, with an estimated average price of $104.76. The stock is now traded at around $112.15. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 3,231 shares as of .

Carmichael Hill & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 134.57%. The purchase prices were between $70.34 and $70.85, with an estimated average price of $70.54. The stock is now traded at around $69.89. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 4,234 shares as of .

Carmichael Hill & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR by 54.24%. The purchase prices were between $29.95 and $38.58, with an estimated average price of $35.52. The stock is now traded at around $32.69. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 15,998 shares as of .

Carmichael Hill & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in VANGUARD TAX MANAG by 113.41%. The purchase prices were between $38.92 and $42.44, with an estimated average price of $41.01. The stock is now traded at around $43.67. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 5,888 shares as of .

Carmichael Hill & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR by 39.82%. The purchase prices were between $22.68 and $25.49, with an estimated average price of $24.32. The stock is now traded at around $26.59. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 14,294 shares as of .

Carmichael Hill & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 112.55%. The purchase prices were between $134.22 and $139.15, with an estimated average price of $136.3. The stock is now traded at around $135.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,507 shares as of .

Carmichael Hill & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust. The sale prices were between $17.51 and $19.71, with an estimated average price of $18.6.

Carmichael Hill & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Washington REIT. The sale prices were between $19.21 and $23.54, with an estimated average price of $21.84.

Carmichael Hill & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $59.32 and $70.5, with an estimated average price of $64.01.

Carmichael Hill & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $87.14 and $98.64, with an estimated average price of $93.

Carmichael Hill & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Devon Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $8.68 and $12.64, with an estimated average price of $10.54.

Carmichael Hill & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Co-Diagnostics Inc. The sale prices were between $8.24 and $30.8, with an estimated average price of $17.02.