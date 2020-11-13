  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Carmichael Hill & Associates, Inc. Buys VANGUARD INDEX FDS, SELECT SECTOR SPDR, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF, Sells Deere, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST

November 13, 2020 | About: VTV -1.28% VGIT +0.3% XLE -3.23% VEA -1.44% XLF -1.66% LQD +0.4% VONV -1.37% GOVT +0.53% IDXX -1.28% ODFL -0.37% VLUE -1.76%

Investment company Carmichael Hill & Associates, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys VANGUARD INDEX FDS, SELECT SECTOR SPDR, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF, VANGUARD TAX MANAG, Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, sells Deere, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, Sirius XM Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Carmichael Hill & Associates, Inc.. As of 2020Q3, Carmichael Hill & Associates, Inc. owns 708 stocks with a total value of $149 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Carmichael Hill & Associates, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/carmichael+hill+%26+associates%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Carmichael Hill & Associates, Inc.
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 92,917 shares, 7.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.21%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 31,956 shares, 4.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.36%
  3. SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHB) - 75,009 shares, 4.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.60%
  4. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 21,080 shares, 3.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.19%
  5. VANGUARD WORLD FDS (VGT) - 11,959 shares, 2.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.26%
New Purchase: Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund (VONV)

Carmichael Hill & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $97.64 and $109.06, with an estimated average price of $103.98. The stock is now traded at around $111.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,196 shares as of .

New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (GOVT)

Carmichael Hill & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $27.77 and $28.23, with an estimated average price of $27.96. The stock is now traded at around $27.64. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,942 shares as of .

New Purchase: IDEXX Laboratories Inc (IDXX)

Carmichael Hill & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in IDEXX Laboratories Inc. The purchase prices were between $334.54 and $406.31, with an estimated average price of $369.2. The stock is now traded at around $449.22. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 100 shares as of .

New Purchase: Old Dominion Freight Line Inc (ODFL)

Carmichael Hill & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. The purchase prices were between $168.36 and $204.13, with an estimated average price of $187.58. The stock is now traded at around $197.27. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 200 shares as of .

New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (VLUE)

Carmichael Hill & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $70.37 and $77.32, with an estimated average price of $74.3. The stock is now traded at around $79.70. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 490 shares as of .

New Purchase: First Republic Bank (FRC)

Carmichael Hill & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in First Republic Bank. The purchase prices were between $100.94 and $119.36, with an estimated average price of $110.97. The stock is now traded at around $131.30. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 117 shares as of .

Added: VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VTV)

Carmichael Hill & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS by 166.14%. The purchase prices were between $98.37 and $109.49, with an estimated average price of $104.76. The stock is now traded at around $112.15. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 3,231 shares as of .

Added: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (VGIT)

Carmichael Hill & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 134.57%. The purchase prices were between $70.34 and $70.85, with an estimated average price of $70.54. The stock is now traded at around $69.89. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 4,234 shares as of .

Added: SELECT SECTOR SPDR (XLE)

Carmichael Hill & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR by 54.24%. The purchase prices were between $29.95 and $38.58, with an estimated average price of $35.52. The stock is now traded at around $32.69. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 15,998 shares as of .

Added: VANGUARD TAX MANAG (VEA)

Carmichael Hill & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in VANGUARD TAX MANAG by 113.41%. The purchase prices were between $38.92 and $42.44, with an estimated average price of $41.01. The stock is now traded at around $43.67. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 5,888 shares as of .

Added: SELECT SECTOR SPDR (XLF)

Carmichael Hill & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR by 39.82%. The purchase prices were between $22.68 and $25.49, with an estimated average price of $24.32. The stock is now traded at around $26.59. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 14,294 shares as of .

Added: ISHARES TRUST (LQD)

Carmichael Hill & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 112.55%. The purchase prices were between $134.22 and $139.15, with an estimated average price of $136.3. The stock is now traded at around $135.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,507 shares as of .

Sold Out: Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (GDV)

Carmichael Hill & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust. The sale prices were between $17.51 and $19.71, with an estimated average price of $18.6.

Sold Out: Washington REIT (WRE)

Carmichael Hill & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Washington REIT. The sale prices were between $19.21 and $23.54, with an estimated average price of $21.84.

Sold Out: Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (LW)

Carmichael Hill & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $59.32 and $70.5, with an estimated average price of $64.01.

Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (SIZE)

Carmichael Hill & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $87.14 and $98.64, with an estimated average price of $93.

Sold Out: Devon Energy Corp (DVN)

Carmichael Hill & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Devon Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $8.68 and $12.64, with an estimated average price of $10.54.

Sold Out: Co-Diagnostics Inc (CODX)

Carmichael Hill & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Co-Diagnostics Inc. The sale prices were between $8.24 and $30.8, with an estimated average price of $17.02.



Here is the complete portfolio of Carmichael Hill & Associates, Inc.. Also check out:

1. Carmichael Hill & Associates, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Carmichael Hill & Associates, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Carmichael Hill & Associates, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Carmichael Hill & Associates, Inc. keeps buying

