Transamerica Financial Advisors, Inc. Buys FIRST TR LARGE CAP, SPDR SERIES TRUST, JB Hunt Transport Services Inc, Sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

Clearwater, FL, based Investment company Transamerica Financial Advisors, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys FIRST TR LARGE CAP, SPDR SERIES TRUST, JB Hunt Transport Services Inc, Dell Technologies Inc, eBay Inc, sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, ISHARES TRUST during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Transamerica Financial Advisors, Inc.. As of 2020Q3, Transamerica Financial Advisors, Inc. owns 174 stocks with a total value of $5 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VV) - 6,245 shares, 19.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 97.6% Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 6,000 shares, 10.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 96.89% ISHARES TRUST (IWR) - 5,354 shares, 6.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 97.67% VANGUARD TAX MANAG (VEA) - 6,492 shares, 5.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 97.51% ISHARES TRUST (IJR) - 2,876 shares, 4.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 97.62%

Transamerica Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $381.2 and $573.86, with an estimated average price of $464.8. The stock is now traded at around $538.27. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4 shares as of .

Transamerica Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in JB Hunt Transport Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $117.65 and $142.8, with an estimated average price of $132.92. The stock is now traded at around $126.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 10 shares as of .

Transamerica Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $186.12 and $216.9, with an estimated average price of $203.48. The stock is now traded at around $214.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 6 shares as of .

Transamerica Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Kimco Realty Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.71 and $13.06, with an estimated average price of $11.83. The stock is now traded at around $13.55. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 98 shares as of .

Transamerica Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Starbucks Corp. The purchase prices were between $72.65 and $88.38, with an estimated average price of $79.77. The stock is now traded at around $93.53. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 12 shares as of .

Transamerica Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Equifax Inc. The purchase prices were between $151.94 and $176.64, with an estimated average price of $163.97. The stock is now traded at around $162.52. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 8 shares as of .

Transamerica Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in FIRST TR LARGE CAP by 1296.43%. The purchase prices were between $59.34 and $66.63, with an estimated average price of $62.76. The stock is now traded at around $67.85. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 782 shares as of .

Transamerica Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST by 713.04%. The purchase prices were between $33.69 and $36.23, with an estimated average price of $35.44. The stock is now traded at around $36.32. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 935 shares as of .

Transamerica Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Dollar Tree Inc by 1200.00%. The purchase prices were between $85.97 and $104.24, with an estimated average price of $94.04. The stock is now traded at around $93.19. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 13 shares as of .

Transamerica Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Welltower Inc by 2000.00%. The purchase prices were between $49.2 and $61.12, with an estimated average price of $54.97. The stock is now traded at around $63.58. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 21 shares as of .

Transamerica Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in eBay Inc by 1400.00%. The purchase prices were between $48.61 and $59.27, with an estimated average price of $55.04. The stock is now traded at around $46.59. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 30 shares as of .

Transamerica Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Dell Technologies Inc by 1050.00%. The purchase prices were between $51.77 and $68.47, with an estimated average price of $61.47. The stock is now traded at around $64.42. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 23 shares as of .

Transamerica Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities. The sale prices were between $50.18 and $51.11, with an estimated average price of $50.72.

Transamerica Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $51.01 and $51.51, with an estimated average price of $51.31.

Transamerica Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $70.34 and $70.85, with an estimated average price of $70.54.

Transamerica Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF. The sale prices were between $117.11 and $143.76, with an estimated average price of $131.94.

Transamerica Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR. The sale prices were between $104.66 and $127.03, with an estimated average price of $112.96.

Transamerica Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR. The sale prices were between $100.71 and $109.44, with an estimated average price of $105.21.