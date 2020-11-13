Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Buys Wells Fargo, Motorola Solutions Inc, Activision Blizzard Inc, Sells Pentair PLC, ISHARES TRUST, VANGUARD INTL EQUI

Sioux Falls, SD, based Investment company Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Wells Fargo, Motorola Solutions Inc, Activision Blizzard Inc, iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF, VANGUARD MUNICIPAL, sells Pentair PLC, ISHARES TRUST, VANGUARD INTL EQUI, ISHARES INC, Xilinx Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC. As of 2020Q3, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC owns 426 stocks with a total value of $739 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: ESGE, LNT, VTEB, CFG, TSLA, AEP, WSO, ABB, SUSA, BLL, LYB, VIAC, UL, PEG, PBCT, NUE, NOC, VOD, EQT, NWG, PGRE, NOK, MAC,

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 109,478 shares, 3.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.89% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 11,346 shares, 2.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.03% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 106,125 shares, 2.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.67% Medtronic PLC (MDT) - 145,631 shares, 2.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.04% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 129,490 shares, 2.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.82%

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.5 and $36.82, with an estimated average price of $35.4. The stock is now traded at around $38.65. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 11,380 shares as of .

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC initiated holding in VANGUARD MUNICIPAL. The purchase prices were between $54.07 and $55.05, with an estimated average price of $54.57. The stock is now traded at around $54.42. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 5,224 shares as of .

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $223.93 and $498.32, with an estimated average price of $353.47. The stock is now traded at around $411.76. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 628 shares as of .

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC initiated holding in Alliant Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $48.25 and $55.35, with an estimated average price of $52.22. The stock is now traded at around $56.13. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 5,286 shares as of .

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC initiated holding in American Electric Power Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $77.82 and $89.28, with an estimated average price of $82.33. The stock is now traded at around $89.64. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,069 shares as of .

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC initiated holding in Citizens Financial Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.73 and $27.99, with an estimated average price of $25.37. The stock is now traded at around $30.68. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 11,115 shares as of .

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC added to a holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 28.78%. The purchase prices were between $22.83 and $26.35, with an estimated average price of $24.66. The stock is now traded at around $23.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 143,601 shares as of .

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC added to a holding in Motorola Solutions Inc by 24.20%. The purchase prices were between $128.42 and $158.18, with an estimated average price of $146. The stock is now traded at around $167.53. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 16,705 shares as of .

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC added to a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc by 43.18%. The purchase prices were between $76.18 and $86.84, with an estimated average price of $81.04. The stock is now traded at around $76.71. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 15,237 shares as of .

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC added to a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS by 21.85%. The purchase prices were between $285.37 and $328.74, with an estimated average price of $304.53. The stock is now traded at around $324.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,668 shares as of .

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC added to a holding in Digi International Inc by 27.12%. The purchase prices were between $10.57 and $15.99, with an estimated average price of $13.09. The stock is now traded at around $17.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 73,677 shares as of .

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC added to a holding in Caterpillar Inc by 21.58%. The purchase prices were between $125.73 and $153.87, with an estimated average price of $140.4. The stock is now traded at around $169.13. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 8,779 shares as of .

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC sold out a holding in Xilinx Inc. The sale prices were between $93.27 and $111.87, with an estimated average price of $102.54.

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC sold out a holding in Royal Dutch Shell PLC. The sale prices were between $25.17 and $33.98, with an estimated average price of $30.27.

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC sold out a holding in Ferrari NV. The sale prices were between $171.94 and $199.29, with an estimated average price of $185.9.

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC sold out a holding in Valero Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $43.32 and $59.69, with an estimated average price of $52.42.

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC sold out a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR. The sale prices were between $29.95 and $38.58, with an estimated average price of $35.52.

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC sold out a holding in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $110.7 and $110.74, with an estimated average price of $110.72.