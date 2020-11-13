HBC Financial Services, PLLC Buys iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, ISHARES TRUST, AT&T Inc, Sells ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, VANGUARD SPECIALIZ

Investment company HBC Financial Services, PLLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, ISHARES TRUST, AT&T Inc, Costco Wholesale Corp, Bank of America Corp, sells ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, VANGUARD SPECIALIZ, Crown Castle International Corp, Teradyne Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, HBC Financial Services, PLLC. As of 2020Q3, HBC Financial Services, PLLC owns 175 stocks with a total value of $117 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: TCEHY, CRM, PRU, LNC, IIPR, AYX, SHOP, HON, NLOK, NFLX, KWEB, CLOU, ZM, H, IWF, NKE, ROKU, TTWO, FSKR, FSLY, BK, BXMT, DD, FAX, GE, HIO, WBA, VOX, FCO, CHL, RPM, CI, RNP, PPG, PNW, DOMR, DTE, NYCB, DUK, EMR, IJS, IJT, EVRG, FDX, XLF, GPRO,
- Added Positions: PFF, IJR, T, COST, BAC, TSLA, HD, DNP, PG, GOOG, CIO, CMCSA, D, WMT, MRVL, TTD, EIX, CVS, AVGO, ABR, UPS, MVEN, SYF, EFA, PBA, NVDA, ABBV, IDA, FB, AMD, PFE, MRK, SPY, SBUX, GILD, CLNY, MO, VEA, VWO, VNQ, VZ,
- Reduced Positions: VIG, IWB, MSFT, CCI, VB, STWD, AAPL, AY, AMZN, LRCX, DISCA, DOCU, PI, VGT, CDOR, SQ, IBM, CSCO, BRK.B, JNJ, BA, MA, CVX, JPM, BPY, IVV, BMY, ENB, UAL, GOOGL, LOW, OTIS, SOUHY, XOM, CARR, COLB,
- Sold Out: MUB, AGG, TER, LLY, BAM, KMI, SGEN, DLR, EPD, UNP, OMC, DIS, TRP, PEP, INTC, GIS, DHI, CLX, CAT, GS, EMF, ED, DOC,
For the details of HBC Financial Services, PLLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hbc+financial+services%2C+pllc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of HBC Financial Services, PLLC
- ISHARES TRUST (IWB) - 174,766 shares, 29.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.11%
- ISHARES TRUST (IJH) - 158,889 shares, 28.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.04%
- iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF) - 94,776 shares, 9.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 127975.68%
- ISHARES TRUST (IJR) - 78,714 shares, 7.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 163887.50%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 26,440 shares, 4.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.03%
HBC Financial Services, PLLC initiated holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $185.51 and $281.25, with an estimated average price of $219.05. The stock is now traded at around $249.42. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 150 shares as of .New Purchase: Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (IIPR)
HBC Financial Services, PLLC initiated holding in Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $89.34 and $128.3, with an estimated average price of $111.6. The stock is now traded at around $155.30. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 250 shares as of .New Purchase: Tencent Holdings Ltd (TCEHY)
HBC Financial Services, PLLC initiated holding in Tencent Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $64.74 and $72.57, with an estimated average price of $68.02. The stock is now traded at around $73.30. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 500 shares as of .New Purchase: Prudential Financial Inc (PRU)
HBC Financial Services, PLLC initiated holding in Prudential Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.03 and $70.74, with an estimated average price of $65.7. The stock is now traded at around $71.02. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 500 shares as of .New Purchase: Lincoln National Corp (LNC)
HBC Financial Services, PLLC initiated holding in Lincoln National Corp. The purchase prices were between $30.14 and $39.81, with an estimated average price of $35.72. The stock is now traded at around $39.36. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 800 shares as of .New Purchase: NortonLifeLock Inc (NLOK)
HBC Financial Services, PLLC initiated holding in NortonLifeLock Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.77 and $24.21, with an estimated average price of $21.65. The stock is now traded at around $19.55. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of .Added: iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF)
HBC Financial Services, PLLC added to a holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock by 127975.68%. The purchase prices were between $34.54 and $36.7, with an estimated average price of $35.97. The stock is now traded at around $37.16. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.35%. The holding were 94,776 shares as of .Added: ISHARES TRUST (IJR)
HBC Financial Services, PLLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 163887.50%. The purchase prices were between $65.42 and $75.64, with an estimated average price of $71.4. The stock is now traded at around $79.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.87%. The holding were 78,714 shares as of .Added: AT&T Inc (T)
HBC Financial Services, PLLC added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 2476.93%. The purchase prices were between $27.87 and $30.49, with an estimated average price of $29.59. The stock is now traded at around $28.44. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 38,654 shares as of .Added: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)
HBC Financial Services, PLLC added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 612.50%. The purchase prices were between $304.75 and $358.86, with an estimated average price of $335.76. The stock is now traded at around $375.71. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 1,425 shares as of .Added: Bank of America Corp (BAC)
HBC Financial Services, PLLC added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 1751.52%. The purchase prices were between $22.77 and $26.92, with an estimated average price of $24.9. The stock is now traded at around $26.69. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 5,499 shares as of .Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
HBC Financial Services, PLLC added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 52.38%. The purchase prices were between $223.93 and $498.32, with an estimated average price of $353.47. The stock is now traded at around $411.76. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 800 shares as of .Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (MUB)
HBC Financial Services, PLLC sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $115.26 and $117.22, with an estimated average price of $116.18.Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (AGG)
HBC Financial Services, PLLC sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $117.26 and $119.03, with an estimated average price of $118.02.Sold Out: Teradyne Inc (TER)
HBC Financial Services, PLLC sold out a holding in Teradyne Inc. The sale prices were between $74.92 and $91.98, with an estimated average price of $84.71.Sold Out: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)
HBC Financial Services, PLLC sold out a holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The sale prices were between $146.22 and $169.13, with an estimated average price of $154.85.Sold Out: Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM)
HBC Financial Services, PLLC sold out a holding in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. The sale prices were between $31.76 and $34.86, with an estimated average price of $33.38.Sold Out: Seagen Inc (SGEN)
HBC Financial Services, PLLC sold out a holding in Seagen Inc. The sale prices were between $145.95 and $195.69, with an estimated average price of $167.15.
Here is the complete portfolio of HBC Financial Services, PLLC. Also check out:
1. HBC Financial Services, PLLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. HBC Financial Services, PLLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. HBC Financial Services, PLLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that HBC Financial Services, PLLC keeps buying