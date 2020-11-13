HBC Financial Services, PLLC Buys iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, ISHARES TRUST, AT&T Inc, Sells ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, VANGUARD SPECIALIZ

Investment company HBC Financial Services, PLLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, ISHARES TRUST, AT&T Inc, Costco Wholesale Corp, Bank of America Corp, sells ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, VANGUARD SPECIALIZ, Crown Castle International Corp, Teradyne Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, HBC Financial Services, PLLC. As of 2020Q3, HBC Financial Services, PLLC owns 175 stocks with a total value of $117 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: TCEHY, CRM, PRU, LNC, IIPR, AYX, SHOP, HON, NLOK, NFLX, KWEB, CLOU, ZM, H, IWF, NKE, ROKU, TTWO, FSKR, FSLY, BK, BXMT, DD, FAX, GE, HIO, WBA, VOX, FCO, CHL, RPM, CI, RNP, PPG, PNW, DOMR, DTE, NYCB, DUK, EMR, IJS, IJT, EVRG, FDX, XLF, GPRO,

PFF, IJR, T, COST, BAC, TSLA, HD, DNP, PG, GOOG, CIO, CMCSA, D, WMT, MRVL, TTD, EIX, CVS, AVGO, ABR, UPS, MVEN, SYF, EFA, PBA, NVDA, ABBV, IDA, FB, AMD, PFE, MRK, SPY, SBUX, GILD, CLNY, MO, VEA, VWO, VNQ, VZ, Reduced Positions: VIG, IWB, MSFT, CCI, VB, STWD, AAPL, AY, AMZN, LRCX, DISCA, DOCU, PI, VGT, CDOR, SQ, IBM, CSCO, BRK.B, JNJ, BA, MA, CVX, JPM, BPY, IVV, BMY, ENB, UAL, GOOGL, LOW, OTIS, SOUHY, XOM, CARR, COLB,

ISHARES TRUST (IWB) - 174,766 shares, 29.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.11% ISHARES TRUST (IJH) - 158,889 shares, 28.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.04% iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF) - 94,776 shares, 9.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 127975.68% ISHARES TRUST (IJR) - 78,714 shares, 7.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 163887.50% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 26,440 shares, 4.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.03%

HBC Financial Services, PLLC initiated holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $185.51 and $281.25, with an estimated average price of $219.05. The stock is now traded at around $249.42. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 150 shares as of .

HBC Financial Services, PLLC initiated holding in Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $89.34 and $128.3, with an estimated average price of $111.6. The stock is now traded at around $155.30. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 250 shares as of .

HBC Financial Services, PLLC initiated holding in Tencent Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $64.74 and $72.57, with an estimated average price of $68.02. The stock is now traded at around $73.30. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 500 shares as of .

HBC Financial Services, PLLC initiated holding in Prudential Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.03 and $70.74, with an estimated average price of $65.7. The stock is now traded at around $71.02. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 500 shares as of .

HBC Financial Services, PLLC initiated holding in Lincoln National Corp. The purchase prices were between $30.14 and $39.81, with an estimated average price of $35.72. The stock is now traded at around $39.36. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 800 shares as of .

HBC Financial Services, PLLC initiated holding in NortonLifeLock Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.77 and $24.21, with an estimated average price of $21.65. The stock is now traded at around $19.55. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of .

HBC Financial Services, PLLC added to a holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock by 127975.68%. The purchase prices were between $34.54 and $36.7, with an estimated average price of $35.97. The stock is now traded at around $37.16. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.35%. The holding were 94,776 shares as of .

HBC Financial Services, PLLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 163887.50%. The purchase prices were between $65.42 and $75.64, with an estimated average price of $71.4. The stock is now traded at around $79.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.87%. The holding were 78,714 shares as of .

HBC Financial Services, PLLC added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 2476.93%. The purchase prices were between $27.87 and $30.49, with an estimated average price of $29.59. The stock is now traded at around $28.44. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 38,654 shares as of .

HBC Financial Services, PLLC added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 612.50%. The purchase prices were between $304.75 and $358.86, with an estimated average price of $335.76. The stock is now traded at around $375.71. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 1,425 shares as of .

HBC Financial Services, PLLC added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 1751.52%. The purchase prices were between $22.77 and $26.92, with an estimated average price of $24.9. The stock is now traded at around $26.69. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 5,499 shares as of .

HBC Financial Services, PLLC added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 52.38%. The purchase prices were between $223.93 and $498.32, with an estimated average price of $353.47. The stock is now traded at around $411.76. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 800 shares as of .

HBC Financial Services, PLLC sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $115.26 and $117.22, with an estimated average price of $116.18.

HBC Financial Services, PLLC sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $117.26 and $119.03, with an estimated average price of $118.02.

HBC Financial Services, PLLC sold out a holding in Teradyne Inc. The sale prices were between $74.92 and $91.98, with an estimated average price of $84.71.

HBC Financial Services, PLLC sold out a holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The sale prices were between $146.22 and $169.13, with an estimated average price of $154.85.

HBC Financial Services, PLLC sold out a holding in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. The sale prices were between $31.76 and $34.86, with an estimated average price of $33.38.

HBC Financial Services, PLLC sold out a holding in Seagen Inc. The sale prices were between $145.95 and $195.69, with an estimated average price of $167.15.