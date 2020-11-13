Heartland Advisors Inc Buys Kennametal Inc, Ralph Lauren Corp, Dentsply Sirona Inc, Sells M.D.C. Holdings Inc, Portland General Electric Co, Mohawk Industries Inc

Milwaukee, WI, based Investment company Heartland Advisors Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Kennametal Inc, Ralph Lauren Corp, Dentsply Sirona Inc, Americas Gold And Silver Corp, Worthington Industries Inc, sells M.D.C. Holdings Inc, Portland General Electric Co, Mohawk Industries Inc, FedEx Corp, CVS Health Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Heartland Advisors Inc. As of 2020Q3, Heartland Advisors Inc owns 209 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: RL, USAS, WOR, GFF, PCYO, VVI, CULP, CLDR, FIBK, EZPW, NVT, NXST, HOG, DNOW, ASPN, WPRT, HSTM, MEC, LAWS, SREV, HIG, GLDD,

RL, USAS, WOR, GFF, PCYO, VVI, CULP, CLDR, FIBK, EZPW, NVT, NXST, HOG, DNOW, ASPN, WPRT, HSTM, MEC, LAWS, SREV, HIG, GLDD, Added Positions: KMT, XRAY, FE, SPB, PSA, EPAC, BRC, RHP, FCFS, PLAB, ORI, LAMR, MEI, UHAL, BG, EHC, APAM, HLT, EVFM, WRK, MTRN, PXD, COWN, SRCL, PSB, LOPE, BPOP, NOV, OESX, EBIX, THO, FOR, SCHW, ERII, PAHC, DGX, CALM, CCRN, DZSI, ATNI, DCI, RCII, KTOS, MAN, TSC, RILY, EMN, VST, ASTE, TBBK, HOFT, GSIT, WU, RDN, INBK, AHC, TGLS, FCX, SPKE, WDR, GOLF, BRY,

KMT, XRAY, FE, SPB, PSA, EPAC, BRC, RHP, FCFS, PLAB, ORI, LAMR, MEI, UHAL, BG, EHC, APAM, HLT, EVFM, WRK, MTRN, PXD, COWN, SRCL, PSB, LOPE, BPOP, NOV, OESX, EBIX, THO, FOR, SCHW, ERII, PAHC, DGX, CALM, CCRN, DZSI, ATNI, DCI, RCII, KTOS, MAN, TSC, RILY, EMN, VST, ASTE, TBBK, HOFT, GSIT, WU, RDN, INBK, AHC, TGLS, FCX, SPKE, WDR, GOLF, BRY, Reduced Positions: MDC, POR, MHK, VZ, SYBT, ANGO, SU, SWKS, INVE, HAIN, GLT, HFC, IDCC, CONE, LINC, ASB, FNHC, HII, MSTR, HTLD, SCHN, EXC, ALBO, THS, UN, MITK, AGX, DSPG, UMBF, SMTC, TCBK, ORCL, LLNW, TRIB, CALX, JNJ, ZVO, RGA, GTS, CTBI, SXT, KW, PXLW, AVD, COG, KN, GRC, EVTC, LECO, SAH, SBCF, CCS, AMH, OMC, OEG, PESI, RCMT, DLS, PDCO, PH, ONB, MCHX, HBIO, ACTG, RBC, LIN, FLS, AOS,

MDC, POR, MHK, VZ, SYBT, ANGO, SU, SWKS, INVE, HAIN, GLT, HFC, IDCC, CONE, LINC, ASB, FNHC, HII, MSTR, HTLD, SCHN, EXC, ALBO, THS, UN, MITK, AGX, DSPG, UMBF, SMTC, TCBK, ORCL, LLNW, TRIB, CALX, JNJ, ZVO, RGA, GTS, CTBI, SXT, KW, PXLW, AVD, COG, KN, GRC, EVTC, LECO, SAH, SBCF, CCS, AMH, OMC, OEG, PESI, RCMT, DLS, PDCO, PH, ONB, MCHX, HBIO, ACTG, RBC, LIN, FLS, AOS, Sold Out: FDX, CVS, VICR, AAWW, TFC, AAN, OSPN, DKS, PACB, IP, EQC, FHN, VSTO, CEMI, AMCX, HUM, DHI,

For the details of HEARTLAND ADVISORS INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/heartland+advisors+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Century Communities Inc (CCS) - 436,950 shares, 1.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.18% PotlatchDeltic Corp (PCH) - 413,817 shares, 1.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.57% Vistra Corp (VST) - 897,500 shares, 1.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.54% Lincoln Educational Services Corp (LINC) - 2,752,561 shares, 1.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16% Pretium Resources Inc (PVG) - 1,165,950 shares, 1.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.34%

Heartland Advisors Inc initiated holding in Ralph Lauren Corp. The purchase prices were between $64.89 and $81.27, with an estimated average price of $71.28. The stock is now traded at around $74.27. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 92,578 shares as of .

Heartland Advisors Inc initiated holding in Americas Gold And Silver Corp. The purchase prices were between $2.45 and $3.7, with an estimated average price of $2.95. The stock is now traded at around $2.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 1,805,000 shares as of .

Heartland Advisors Inc initiated holding in Worthington Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.32 and $44.1, with an estimated average price of $39.5. The stock is now traded at around $50.68. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 113,132 shares as of .

Heartland Advisors Inc initiated holding in Griffon Corp. The purchase prices were between $16.93 and $24.32, with an estimated average price of $20.53. The stock is now traded at around $24.56. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 190,400 shares as of .

Heartland Advisors Inc initiated holding in Pure Cycle Corp. The purchase prices were between $8.72 and $10.26, with an estimated average price of $9.42. The stock is now traded at around $9.89. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 400,000 shares as of .

Heartland Advisors Inc initiated holding in Viad Corp. The purchase prices were between $14.27 and $23.31, with an estimated average price of $18.77. The stock is now traded at around $24.16. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 122,400 shares as of .

Heartland Advisors Inc added to a holding in Kennametal Inc by 328.16%. The purchase prices were between $25.48 and $33.43, with an estimated average price of $29.01. The stock is now traded at around $31.53. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 437,857 shares as of .

Heartland Advisors Inc added to a holding in Dentsply Sirona Inc by 402.31%. The purchase prices were between $41.27 and $47.72, with an estimated average price of $44.23. The stock is now traded at around $49.05. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 178,912 shares as of .

Heartland Advisors Inc added to a holding in FirstEnergy Corp by 503.76%. The purchase prices were between $27.09 and $42.14, with an estimated average price of $31.47. The stock is now traded at around $29.33. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 191,665 shares as of .

Heartland Advisors Inc added to a holding in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc by 42.17%. The purchase prices were between $44.75 and $60.79, with an estimated average price of $54.78. The stock is now traded at around $63.52. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 248,740 shares as of .

Heartland Advisors Inc added to a holding in Public Storage by 61.51%. The purchase prices were between $185.36 and $224.74, with an estimated average price of $204.39. The stock is now traded at around $231.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 42,869 shares as of .

Heartland Advisors Inc added to a holding in Enerpac Tool Group Corp by 102.99%. The purchase prices were between $17.2 and $21.76, with an estimated average price of $19.93. The stock is now traded at around $19.87. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 350,073 shares as of .

Heartland Advisors Inc sold out a holding in FedEx Corp. The sale prices were between $155.48 and $254.44, with an estimated average price of $199.73.

Heartland Advisors Inc sold out a holding in CVS Health Corp. The sale prices were between $56.71 and $65.71, with an estimated average price of $62.23.

Heartland Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Vicor Corp. The sale prices were between $71.63 and $90.58, with an estimated average price of $79.51.

Heartland Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $43.88 and $62.36, with an estimated average price of $54.74.

Heartland Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Truist Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $33.61 and $40.81, with an estimated average price of $37.68.

Heartland Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Aarons Holdings Co Inc. The sale prices were between $42.41 and $59.2, with an estimated average price of $52.57.