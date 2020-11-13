Edmond De Rothschild Holding S.a. Buys Charles Schwab Corp, Nordstrom Inc, Waste Management Inc, Sells SSGA SPDR S&P 500, FedEx Corp, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc

Investment company Edmond De Rothschild Holding S.a. (Current Portfolio) buys Charles Schwab Corp, Nordstrom Inc, Waste Management Inc, Merck Inc, CME Group Inc, sells SSGA SPDR S&P 500, FedEx Corp, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc, SPDR GOLD TRUST, SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Edmond De Rothschild Holding S.a.. As of 2020Q3, Edmond De Rothschild Holding S.a. owns 557 stocks with a total value of $2.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: LLY, FTNT, GPN, TTD, SOXX, ADSK, ENPH, CDNS, MTCH, PHR, DOCU, CHE, MCO, SPCE, CNI, USFD, PLNT, HTBX, INFO, LYB, CSGP, IBIO, MSCI, TXN, SIRI, MPWR, ZI, SNOW, LVGO, FVRR, JMIA, KXI, AVLR, SHYG, FDS, IRM, SPOT, NVCR, ETSY, KEN, MMC, SBRA, BEAT, MICT, PGR, OHI, NHI,
- Added Positions: SCHW, JWN, WM, MRK, CME, JD, MIME, WMT, BMY, DD, MDT, ADP, HD, NTAP, SEDG, TFX, AMD, BAX, CNC, TWLO, SLV, IBN, UNP, QQQ, AMZN, BKD, NFLX, TDOC, WORK, ACAD, ILMN, MDLZ, MRVL, URI, VZ, YNDX, FDN, TIP, ABT, GOOGL, NVDA, NEM, KMI, SABR, SQ, GDX, VOO, CVS, TNDM, ALC, MDLA, AIG, EQIX, JNJ, PG, QGEN, WPM, SYY, ANTM, WFC, AGI, PYPL, ACN, APD, AMT, BAC, GOLD, COST, TCOM, EL, ISRG, KGC, MET, ORCL, PEP, SLB, SSRM, TRMB, AUY, CXO, AVGO, XYL, CHGG, GOOG, OR, BOTZ, IBB, IGV, IVV, ADBE, ALXN, HES, ANSS, AAPL, BIDU, BF.B, CERN, CTXS, CMCSA, EPC, WELL, ITW, INTC, KR, MRO, MCD, SPGI, MU, SPG, STRA, TSM, UBS, WCN, XLNX, AWK, KL, PVG, PSX, NOW, DBX, PING, PGNY, HACK, IYG, SHY, ATVI, AMAT, ITUB, CX, CI, ABEV, DHR, DE, DEO, DLTR, ECL, NEE, ITRI, ELLO, NOK, ORA, PNC, PTEN, ROST, TTWO, VIV, TEF, TSEM, RIG, XEL, PBR.A, IOVA, TSLA, APTV, ZTS, HASI, BPY, ZEN, GBT, AZUL, TME, BYND, CHWY, ACWI, AGG, IHI, IWM, KBA, USIG, XBI, XLY,
- Reduced Positions: SPY, FDX, ZBH, GLD, SAIL, SPLK, AMGN, LOW, LQD, NDAQ, CHKP, IWD, MOS, CSCO, MANH, IBM, MSFT, DIS, AU, UPWK, AKAM, JPM, EEM, SRCL, FB, BABA, COO, MHK, NKE, MCHI, UNH, EOG, HAL, NTES, USM, FCAU, C, HON, TECK, FNV, STZ, MELI, BGNE, YUMC, CVX, ON, TER, TMO, EDU, BAH, IEF, CAT, MAT, CRM, OC, VMW, V, PANW, CRTO, JCI, LOGI, MLM, OI, QCOM, TGT, TAL, VTI, ALB, AXP, DPZ, DVAX, ETN, EXAS, HDB, SE, MMM, RAMP, AEM, KO, XOM, GFI, NOV, BKNG, REGN, SCCO, NXPI, CVNA, AAXJ, HDV, IYJ, VPU, XLV, ALGN, TFC, BBY, BA, CAMT, LNG, VALE, COP, EA, ENDP, EXPE, FLR, GE, GIS, GILT, IFF, MGIC, MS, NVMI, NVS, NVO, ROK, SRE, WAB, WBA, WDC, EBAY, EURN, ICL, VC, REGI, WDAY, BLUE, ANET, MTLS, RACE, ZUO, GMDA, ZM, CRWD, NET, ASHR, BIL, IGIB, CNYA, EWH, EWM, EWT, EWY, FLOT, IXJ, SMH, SPLV, XLI, XLK,
- Sold Out: DG, GM, PAAS, LPX, BDX, BAP, LGF.A, DOX, AMRN, XLF, OCFT, PS, SMFG, USB, FIS, COF, EWZ, BILI, INMD, CARZ, CQQQ, ECH, EWW, MDB, LIT, MOAT, PPLT, QID, ROBO, TAN, ANF, YY, SNY, VFC, SPB, MXIM, OMAB, KRO, IDXX, MPC, SYK, RDHL, QIWI, CGC, QSR, PK, ERJ, OKTA,
- Warning! GuruFocus has detected 4 Warning Signs with SCHW. Click here to check it out.
- SCHW 30-Year Financial Data
- The intrinsic value of SCHW
- Peter Lynch Chart of SCHW
For the details of EDMOND DE ROTHSCHILD HOLDING S.A.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/edmond+de+rothschild+holding+s.a./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of EDMOND DE ROTHSCHILD HOLDING S.A.
- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 317,833 shares, 3.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.94%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 317,672 shares, 2.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.67%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 20,434 shares, 2.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.74%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 37,713 shares, 2.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.14%
- Merck & Co Inc (MRK) - 601,905 shares, 2.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.86%
Edmond De Rothschild Holding S.a. initiated holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The purchase prices were between $146.22 and $169.13, with an estimated average price of $154.85. The stock is now traded at around $141.03. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 30,000 shares as of .New Purchase: Fortinet Inc (FTNT)
Edmond De Rothschild Holding S.a. initiated holding in Fortinet Inc. The purchase prices were between $115.17 and $149.6, with an estimated average price of $129.1. The stock is now traded at around $113.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 18,316 shares as of .New Purchase: Global Payments Inc (GPN)
Edmond De Rothschild Holding S.a. initiated holding in Global Payments Inc. The purchase prices were between $160.77 and $184.85, with an estimated average price of $173. The stock is now traded at around $184.43. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 11,964 shares as of .New Purchase: The Trade Desk Inc (TTD)
Edmond De Rothschild Holding S.a. initiated holding in The Trade Desk Inc. The purchase prices were between $418.64 and $518.78, with an estimated average price of $456.22. The stock is now traded at around $740.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,568 shares as of .New Purchase: iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX)
Edmond De Rothschild Holding S.a. initiated holding in iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $267.4 and $322.4, with an estimated average price of $292.97. The stock is now traded at around $336.77. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,465 shares as of .New Purchase: Autodesk Inc (ADSK)
Edmond De Rothschild Holding S.a. initiated holding in Autodesk Inc. The purchase prices were between $220.96 and $261.35, with an estimated average price of $237.62. The stock is now traded at around $245.71. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,635 shares as of .Added: Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW)
Edmond De Rothschild Holding S.a. added to a holding in Charles Schwab Corp by 217.55%. The purchase prices were between $33.02 and $36.28, with an estimated average price of $34.79. The stock is now traded at around $44.72. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 752,013 shares as of .Added: Nordstrom Inc (JWN)
Edmond De Rothschild Holding S.a. added to a holding in Nordstrom Inc by 177.95%. The purchase prices were between $11.79 and $17.13, with an estimated average price of $15.02. The stock is now traded at around $15.69. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 1,775,800 shares as of .Added: Waste Management Inc (WM)
Edmond De Rothschild Holding S.a. added to a holding in Waste Management Inc by 367.66%. The purchase prices were between $102.08 and $117.07, with an estimated average price of $110.44. The stock is now traded at around $121.09. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 111,036 shares as of .Added: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)
Edmond De Rothschild Holding S.a. added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 23.86%. The purchase prices were between $76.69 and $86.93, with an estimated average price of $82.09. The stock is now traded at around $79.86. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 601,905 shares as of .Added: CME Group Inc (CME)
Edmond De Rothschild Holding S.a. added to a holding in CME Group Inc by 837.84%. The purchase prices were between $162.35 and $177.03, with an estimated average price of $168.41. The stock is now traded at around $161.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 42,906 shares as of .Added: JD.com Inc (JD)
Edmond De Rothschild Holding S.a. added to a holding in JD.com Inc by 52.30%. The purchase prices were between $60 and $83.21, with an estimated average price of $69.52. The stock is now traded at around $86.38. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 245,926 shares as of .Sold Out: Dollar General Corp (DG)
Edmond De Rothschild Holding S.a. sold out a holding in Dollar General Corp. The sale prices were between $186.46 and $209.8, with an estimated average price of $196.56.Sold Out: General Motors Co (GM)
Edmond De Rothschild Holding S.a. sold out a holding in General Motors Co. The sale prices were between $23.42 and $32.38, with an estimated average price of $28.08.Sold Out: Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS)
Edmond De Rothschild Holding S.a. sold out a holding in Pan American Silver Corp. The sale prices were between $29.24 and $39.15, with an estimated average price of $34.29.Sold Out: Louisiana-Pacific Corp (LPX)
Edmond De Rothschild Holding S.a. sold out a holding in Louisiana-Pacific Corp. The sale prices were between $24.73 and $33.89, with an estimated average price of $30.64.Sold Out: Lions Gate Entertainment Corp (LGF.A)
Edmond De Rothschild Holding S.a. sold out a holding in Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. The sale prices were between $7.61 and $10.4, with an estimated average price of $8.63.Sold Out: Becton, Dickinson and Co (BDX)
Edmond De Rothschild Holding S.a. sold out a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co. The sale prices were between $221.16 and $283.68, with an estimated average price of $251.49.
Here is the complete portfolio of EDMOND DE ROTHSCHILD HOLDING S.A.. Also check out:
1. EDMOND DE ROTHSCHILD HOLDING S.A.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. EDMOND DE ROTHSCHILD HOLDING S.A.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. EDMOND DE ROTHSCHILD HOLDING S.A.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that EDMOND DE ROTHSCHILD HOLDING S.A. keeps buying