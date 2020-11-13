Loews Corp Buys Western Digital Corp, Keysight Technologies Inc, CME Group Inc, Sells Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc, Stanley Black & Decker Inc, Microsoft Corp

New York, NY, based Investment company Loews Corp (Current Portfolio) buys Western Digital Corp, Keysight Technologies Inc, CME Group Inc, JPMorgan Chase, Cigna Corp, sells Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc, Stanley Black & Decker Inc, Microsoft Corp, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, Flex during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Loews Corp. As of 2020Q3, Loews Corp owns 37 stocks with a total value of $7.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



CNA Financial Corp (CNA) - 243,214,203 shares, 95.34% of the total portfolio. Western Digital Corp (WDC) - 500,000 shares, 0.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 55.64% General Electric Co (GE) - 3,000,000 shares, 0.24% of the total portfolio. Comcast Corp (CMCSA) - 400,000 shares, 0.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.98% Berry Global Group Inc (BERY) - 353,000 shares, 0.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.56%

Loews Corp initiated holding in Keysight Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $90.69 and $104, with an estimated average price of $98.21. The stock is now traded at around $114.02. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 70,000 shares as of .

Loews Corp initiated holding in CME Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $162.35 and $177.03, with an estimated average price of $168.41. The stock is now traded at around $161.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 30,000 shares as of .

Loews Corp initiated holding in Gold Standard Ventures Corp. The purchase prices were between $0.72 and $1.05, with an estimated average price of $0.85. The stock is now traded at around $0.67. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,081,512 shares as of .

Loews Corp initiated holding in SSR Mining Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.16 and $24.5, with an estimated average price of $21.27. The stock is now traded at around $19.78. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 114,689 shares as of .

Loews Corp added to a holding in Western Digital Corp by 55.64%. The purchase prices were between $33.71 and $46.16, with an estimated average price of $39.35. The stock is now traded at around $39.31. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of .

Loews Corp added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 53.33%. The purchase prices were between $91.28 and $103.82, with an estimated average price of $98.2. The stock is now traded at around $113.37. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 115,000 shares as of .

Loews Corp added to a holding in Cigna Corp by 26.67%. The purchase prices were between $160.5 and $190.5, with an estimated average price of $176.27. The stock is now traded at around $220.15. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 95,000 shares as of .

Loews Corp added to a holding in Pretium Resources Inc by 84.64%. The purchase prices were between $8.17 and $14.33, with an estimated average price of $11.23. The stock is now traded at around $12.09. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 339,863 shares as of .

Loews Corp added to a holding in Ingredion Inc by 26.09%. The purchase prices were between $75.03 and $88.65, with an estimated average price of $81.26. The stock is now traded at around $71.85. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 145,000 shares as of .

Loews Corp sold out a holding in Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. The sale prices were between $0.11 and $0.3, with an estimated average price of $0.22.

Loews Corp sold out a holding in Stanley Black & Decker Inc. The sale prices were between $135.61 and $166.25, with an estimated average price of $155.49.

Loews Corp sold out a holding in Microsoft Corp. The sale prices were between $200.39 and $231.65, with an estimated average price of $210.04.

Loews Corp sold out a holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. The sale prices were between $55.28 and $70.72, with an estimated average price of $64.97.

Loews Corp sold out a holding in Flex Ltd. The sale prices were between $9.82 and $11.92, with an estimated average price of $10.81.

Loews Corp sold out a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $135.02 and $170.49, with an estimated average price of $153.75.