Wills Financial Group, Inc. Buys Walmart Inc, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Sells AT&T Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp, The Hershey Co

Richmond, VA, based Investment company Wills Financial Group, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Walmart Inc, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, sells AT&T Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp, The Hershey Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wills Financial Group, Inc.. As of 2020Q3, Wills Financial Group, Inc. owns 51 stocks with a total value of $172 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- Added Positions: WMT, AMZN, TSM, IAU, HII, ZTS, DHR, D, VZ, V, FMB, NKE, PANW, GOOGL,
- Reduced Positions: T, XOM, AAPL, HSY, BRK.B, CVX, SCHD, TFC, INTC, CG, MKL, NSC, PFE, SBUX, MDT, DLR, VB, OGS, KO,
These are the top 5 holdings of Wills Financial Group, Inc.
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 112,325 shares, 7.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.99%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 55,209 shares, 6.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.05%
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 47,362 shares, 5.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.34%
- Danaher Corp (DHR) - 37,341 shares, 4.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.03%
- Dominion Energy Inc (D) - 99,477 shares, 4.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.06%
Wills Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 84.17%. The purchase prices were between $118.89 and $147.68, with an estimated average price of $133.31. The stock is now traded at around $148.23. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 9,389 shares as of .Added: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)
Wills Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd by 59.39%. The purchase prices were between $56.82 and $85.85, with an estimated average price of $75.77. The stock is now traded at around $89.82. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 9,313 shares as of .
Here is the complete portfolio of Wills Financial Group, Inc..
