  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Wills Financial Group, Inc. Buys Walmart Inc, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Sells AT&T Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp, The Hershey Co

November 13, 2020 | About: WMT +0.17% TSM -1.17%

Richmond, VA, based Investment company Wills Financial Group, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Walmart Inc, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, sells AT&T Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp, The Hershey Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wills Financial Group, Inc.. As of 2020Q3, Wills Financial Group, Inc. owns 51 stocks with a total value of $172 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Wills Financial Group, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/wills+financial+group%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Wills Financial Group, Inc.
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 112,325 shares, 7.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.99%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 55,209 shares, 6.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.05%
  3. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 47,362 shares, 5.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.34%
  4. Danaher Corp (DHR) - 37,341 shares, 4.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.03%
  5. Dominion Energy Inc (D) - 99,477 shares, 4.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.06%
Added: Walmart Inc (WMT)

Wills Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 84.17%. The purchase prices were between $118.89 and $147.68, with an estimated average price of $133.31. The stock is now traded at around $148.23. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 9,389 shares as of .

Added: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)

Wills Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd by 59.39%. The purchase prices were between $56.82 and $85.85, with an estimated average price of $75.77. The stock is now traded at around $89.82. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 9,313 shares as of .



Here is the complete portfolio of Wills Financial Group, Inc.. Also check out:

1. Wills Financial Group, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Wills Financial Group, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Wills Financial Group, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Wills Financial Group, Inc. keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)