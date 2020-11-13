JSF Financial, LLC Buys JP MORGAN ETF TRUS, Amazon.com Inc, Snowflake Inc, Sells iShares Select Dividend ETF, Uber Technologies Inc, Oracle Corp

Investment company JSF Financial, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys JP MORGAN ETF TRUS, Amazon.com Inc, Snowflake Inc, Veeva Systems Inc, McDonald's Corp, sells iShares Select Dividend ETF, Uber Technologies Inc, Oracle Corp, ISHARES TRUST, SELECT SECTOR SPDR during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, JSF Financial, LLC. As of 2020Q3, JSF Financial, LLC owns 75 stocks with a total value of $126 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: JPST, SNOW, MCD, VEEV, FIS, GS, MU, NKE, CL, RTX, CLX, NEE, LHX, INTU, REGN, TGT,

JPST, SNOW, MCD, VEEV, FIS, GS, MU, NKE, CL, RTX, CLX, NEE, LHX, INTU, REGN, TGT, Added Positions: AMZN, QQQ, IJR, JNJ, MRK, MSFT, PFE, IWD, LLY, GOOGL, JPM, MSCI, XOM, IWM, VZ, SPY, PG, NFLX, INTC, HD, DHR, DIS, CRM, BABA, AGG,

AMZN, QQQ, IJR, JNJ, MRK, MSFT, PFE, IWD, LLY, GOOGL, JPM, MSCI, XOM, IWM, VZ, SPY, PG, NFLX, INTC, HD, DHR, DIS, CRM, BABA, AGG, Reduced Positions: IVV, IWF, IWR, IVW, ITOT, PGX, GOOG, IVE, UNH, EEM, CSCO, T, FTEC, IJH, CHTR, CVX, BA, FB, PEP, PCK,

IVV, IWF, IWR, IVW, ITOT, PGX, GOOG, IVE, UNH, EEM, CSCO, T, FTEC, IJH, CHTR, CVX, BA, FB, PEP, PCK, Sold Out: DVY, UBER, ORCL, XLF,

For the details of JSF Financial, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/jsf+financial%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

ISHARES TRUST (IVV) - 92,976 shares, 24.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.16% ISHARES TRUST (IWR) - 332,286 shares, 15.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.03% ISHARES TRUST (IWF) - 80,160 shares, 13.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.01% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 79,131 shares, 7.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.97% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 23,055 shares, 5.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.08%

JSF Financial, LLC initiated holding in JP MORGAN ETF TRUS. The purchase prices were between $50.71 and $50.88, with an estimated average price of $50.81. The stock is now traded at around $50.76. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 25,185 shares as of .

JSF Financial, LLC initiated holding in Snowflake Inc. The purchase prices were between $217.39 and $259.13, with an estimated average price of $238.1. The stock is now traded at around $235.38. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 1,335 shares as of .

JSF Financial, LLC initiated holding in Veeva Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $240.77 and $297.07, with an estimated average price of $263.31. The stock is now traded at around $274.07. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 926 shares as of .

JSF Financial, LLC initiated holding in McDonald's Corp. The purchase prices were between $183.52 and $224.81, with an estimated average price of $205.07. The stock is now traded at around $213.07. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 1,206 shares as of .

JSF Financial, LLC initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $186.12 and $216.9, with an estimated average price of $203.48. The stock is now traded at around $214.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 1,176 shares as of .

JSF Financial, LLC initiated holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $135.48 and $155.76, with an estimated average price of $144.47. The stock is now traded at around $142.17. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 1,630 shares as of .

JSF Financial, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 39.26%. The purchase prices were between $2878.7 and $3531.45, with an estimated average price of $3151.21. The stock is now traded at around $3110.28. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 1,057 shares as of .

JSF Financial, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 20.62%. The purchase prices were between $65.42 and $75.64, with an estimated average price of $71.4. The stock is now traded at around $79.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 15,561 shares as of .

JSF Financial, LLC added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 26.64%. The purchase prices were between $76.69 and $86.93, with an estimated average price of $82.09. The stock is now traded at around $79.86. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,031 shares as of .

JSF Financial, LLC added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 22.35%. The purchase prices were between $34.28 and $44.97, with an estimated average price of $40.9. The stock is now traded at around $35.23. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 7,007 shares as of .

JSF Financial, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Select Dividend ETF. The sale prices were between $76.54 and $85.72, with an estimated average price of $82.52.

JSF Financial, LLC sold out a holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $29.42 and $37.95, with an estimated average price of $32.98.

JSF Financial, LLC sold out a holding in Oracle Corp. The sale prices were between $53.99 and $60.94, with an estimated average price of $56.78.

JSF Financial, LLC sold out a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR. The sale prices were between $22.68 and $25.49, with an estimated average price of $24.32.