Teza Capital Management LLC Buys Baxter International Inc, JPMorgan Chase, AbbVie Inc, Sells Intuit Inc, Facebook Inc, Amazon.com Inc

Investment company Teza Capital Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Baxter International Inc, JPMorgan Chase, AbbVie Inc, Tyson Foods Inc, Global Payments Inc, sells Intuit Inc, Facebook Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc, Citigroup Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Teza Capital Management LLC. As of 2020Q3, Teza Capital Management LLC owns 345 stocks with a total value of $170 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: BAX, ABBV, TSN, GPN, NEE, IBM, BK, BMY, INFO, ADI, PRU, AMAT, MCK, LKQ, SJM, MS, PHM, HRB, PYPL, FDX, HES, ECL, TTMI, INVH, SCHW, WAT, TRMB, WEC, BF.B, CL, GRMN, KDP, BAC, NDAQ, LNT, CNC, RMD, NOC, USB, UDR, CAT, F, UGI, CVS, DRE, FIVE, UFPI, ZBRA, SPLK, CNP, MAS, IQV, DUK, ITW, SBNY, BOKF, RE, GNTX, MU, NKE, TMO, MDU, PCAR, SPB, TDOC, APD, FANG, NCLH, ZTS, LLY, GGG, HIBB, TXRH, VSH, BR, TSLA, GPI, LMNX, PRGO, VLO, CSGS, D, ETR, GBX, ATUS, ELS, HOG, NCR, PH, UVV, LHX, MCY, SCCO, JBT, MMM, A, MPW, NOV, ODFL, ORI, SFM, Z, PENN, FTNT, BURL, CI, NSIT, JEF, XYL, GOOG, BOH, XRAY, FMC, AJRD, MDP, GDOT, FLT, QLTA, ETN, HPQ, NUE, BAH, ATH, CRI, LII, HZO, WRK, CENTA, FCF, AGNC, MYGN, PRA, WNC, COMM, PE, GHL, OFG, PLAB, MIK, EAF, FULT, LGF.A, FOSL, M, CNSL, DNOW, RES, IVR,

JPM, WMT, TEL, AMT, MSFT, LUMN, WEN, ATVI, NYT, TDS, UAL, DOV, JBHT, EXR, RCL, EOG, UA, ORLY, NTGR, IPG, PRI, UE, FNB, ICHR, KN, TRMK, EA, WWE, ADM, PB, ITT, CUBE, TRGP, AGO, USM, MAC, UNVR, KMI, UNM, FBP, HIW, JACK, EXTR, EBIX, PBF, CHRW, ACC, GCI, HOPE, Reduced Positions: AMZN, SWK, MDT, ACN, SWKS, DTE, ICE, CRUS, BSX, CXO, HD, FE, NNN, LVS, AVGO, VZ, LOW, SQ, WFC, FTV, ADBE, HBI, CMA, EMN, QRVO, GILD, SIRI, UNH, OLLI, JBL, MMC, MCD, TRU, WING, KO, CFX, TEAM, KRC, SLB, TSCO, FND, AAPL, PPL, NLSN, ZNGA, OKE, NVDA, LITE, KEY, DFS, BA, GME, MDLZ, COP, HUN, OMC, WAB, OXY, TMX, WELL, APA, CAH, HLF, HBAN, TROW, URBN, AON, MTB, PWR, BLKB, DISH, V, IDA, DNKN, AAL, SAGE, FWONK, TVTY, IVZ, CSX, EWBC, W, OZK, MTG, NRG, SRE, PGRE, PRDO, CLB, HSY, UMBF, WWW, YUM, ROIC, ST, AMP, ENDP, FNF, GT, VRSK, AAOI, HLX, CENX, CMC, IDCC, MAR, STLD, PLD, XEC, GVA, OI, PAYX, CMG, HPP, FOX, DOW, DOX, JBLU, KIM, PGR, QNST, COTY, INGN, FHB, AMAG, AMD, DBI, HAL, HAS, SPPI, WETF, DAL, MDRX, NYMT, OII, RMBS, WBS, NRZ, ZEN,

For the details of Teza Capital Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/teza+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 32,827 shares, 1.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 363.33% Walmart Inc (WMT) - 21,916 shares, 1.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 235.72% Baxter International Inc (BAX) - 32,471 shares, 1.53% of the total portfolio. New Position AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 25,851 shares, 1.33% of the total portfolio. New Position Tyson Foods Inc (TSN) - 37,359 shares, 1.30% of the total portfolio. New Position

Teza Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Baxter International Inc. The purchase prices were between $78.33 and $90.73, with an estimated average price of $84.14. The stock is now traded at around $81.66. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 32,471 shares as of .

Teza Capital Management LLC initiated holding in AbbVie Inc. The purchase prices were between $85.91 and $100.83, with an estimated average price of $94.18. The stock is now traded at around $97.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 25,851 shares as of .

Teza Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Tyson Foods Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.58 and $65.71, with an estimated average price of $61.61. The stock is now traded at around $60.83. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 37,359 shares as of .

Teza Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Global Payments Inc. The purchase prices were between $160.77 and $184.85, with an estimated average price of $173. The stock is now traded at around $184.43. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 12,273 shares as of .

Teza Capital Management LLC initiated holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.57 and $73.93, with an estimated average price of $68.93. The stock is now traded at around $76.67. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 22,520 shares as of .

Teza Capital Management LLC initiated holding in International Business Machines Corp. The purchase prices were between $115.71 and $128.67, with an estimated average price of $123.08. The stock is now traded at around $114.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 12,295 shares as of .

Teza Capital Management LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 363.33%. The purchase prices were between $91.28 and $103.82, with an estimated average price of $98.2. The stock is now traded at around $113.37. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 32,827 shares as of .

Teza Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 235.72%. The purchase prices were between $118.89 and $147.68, with an estimated average price of $133.31. The stock is now traded at around $148.23. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 21,916 shares as of .

Teza Capital Management LLC added to a holding in TE Connectivity Ltd by 344.89%. The purchase prices were between $78.77 and $101.87, with an estimated average price of $91.95. The stock is now traded at around $106.33. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 13,547 shares as of .

Teza Capital Management LLC added to a holding in American Tower Corp by 79.81%. The purchase prices were between $235.71 and $271.29, with an estimated average price of $253.64. The stock is now traded at around $238.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 8,025 shares as of .

Teza Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 51.05%. The purchase prices were between $200.39 and $231.65, with an estimated average price of $210.04. The stock is now traded at around $215.44. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 8,649 shares as of .

Teza Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Lumen Technologies Inc by 440.61%. The purchase prices were between $9.63 and $11.42, with an estimated average price of $10.39. The stock is now traded at around $9.62. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 71,231 shares as of .

Teza Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Intuit Inc. The sale prices were between $285.37 and $354.18, with an estimated average price of $313.06.

Teza Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Facebook Inc. The sale prices were between $230.12 and $303.91, with an estimated average price of $257.89.

Teza Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. The sale prices were between $62.39 and $86.52, with an estimated average price of $78.1.

Teza Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Citigroup Inc. The sale prices were between $41.85 and $53.76, with an estimated average price of $49.87.

Teza Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Pentair PLC. The sale prices were between $36.47 and $46.55, with an estimated average price of $43.48.

Teza Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Sherwin-Williams Co. The sale prices were between $576.04 and $717.6, with an estimated average price of $654.36.