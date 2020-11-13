Cranbrook Wealth Management, LLC Buys PepsiCo Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Apple Inc, Sells Meta Financial Group Inc, VANGUARD WORLD FDS, VANGUARD INTL EQUI

Troy, MI, based Investment company Cranbrook Wealth Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys PepsiCo Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Apple Inc, VANGUARD MUNICIPAL, Alphabet Inc, sells Meta Financial Group Inc, VANGUARD WORLD FDS, VANGUARD INTL EQUI, SELECT SECTOR SPDR, Immunomedics Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cranbrook Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Cranbrook Wealth Management, LLC owns 280 stocks with a total value of $337 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: VTEB, HE, NFLX, WM, ROBO,

VTEB, HE, NFLX, WM, ROBO, Added Positions: BNDX, BIV, IEFA, ISTB, VTIP, XLU, DSI, VO, PEP, HYLS, ESGD, TIP, MSFT, AMZN, AAPL, GOOGL, XLF, YUM, YUMC, VZ, NWN, XOM, DTE, COST, CVX, CERN, IEP,

BNDX, BIV, IEFA, ISTB, VTIP, XLU, DSI, VO, PEP, HYLS, ESGD, TIP, MSFT, AMZN, AAPL, GOOGL, XLF, YUM, YUMC, VZ, NWN, XOM, DTE, COST, CVX, CERN, IEP, Reduced Positions: CASH, VUG, VTV, VOT, GLD, VAW, IAU, VBR, VBK, VWO, BSV, VOE, VEU, IWM, XLE, EFA, EEM, FTSL, XLB, VV, IJT, IJK, VNQ, XLV, EFV, SCHF, IEMG, VB, MXI, IWS, XLK, XLRE, XLY, BMY, IYM, IWP,

CASH, VUG, VTV, VOT, GLD, VAW, IAU, VBR, VBK, VWO, BSV, VOE, VEU, IWM, XLE, EFA, EEM, FTSL, XLB, VV, IJT, IJK, VNQ, XLV, EFV, SCHF, IEMG, VB, MXI, IWS, XLK, XLRE, XLY, BMY, IYM, IWP, Sold Out: IMMU, PHYS, IGE,

ISHARES TRUST (IVV) - 80,356 shares, 8.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.28% ISHARES TRUST (IEFA) - 354,894 shares, 6.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.69% Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) - 367,142 shares, 6.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.37% VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VO) - 108,663 shares, 5.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.25% VANGUARD BD IDX FD (BIV) - 199,792 shares, 5.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.66%

Cranbrook Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in VANGUARD MUNICIPAL. The purchase prices were between $54.07 and $55.05, with an estimated average price of $54.57. The stock is now traded at around $54.42. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,836 shares as of .

Cranbrook Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.44 and $37.47, with an estimated average price of $35.07. The stock is now traded at around $36.63. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 743 shares as of .

Cranbrook Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Netflix Inc. The purchase prices were between $466.93 and $556.55, with an estimated average price of $497.66. The stock is now traded at around $486.77. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 5 shares as of .

Cranbrook Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in EXCHANGE TRADED CO. The purchase prices were between $43.42 and $49.68, with an estimated average price of $46.76. The stock is now traded at around $52.36. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 323 shares as of .

Cranbrook Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Waste Management Inc. The purchase prices were between $102.08 and $117.07, with an estimated average price of $110.44. The stock is now traded at around $121.09. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 25 shares as of .

Cranbrook Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in PepsiCo Inc by 38.31%. The purchase prices were between $131 and $143.29, with an estimated average price of $136.01. The stock is now traded at around $143.84. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,069 shares as of .

Cranbrook Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 60.00%. The purchase prices were between $2878.7 and $3531.45, with an estimated average price of $3151.21. The stock is now traded at around $3110.28. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 96 shares as of .

Cranbrook Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 21.73%. The purchase prices were between $91.03 and $134.18, with an estimated average price of $109.02. The stock is now traded at around $119.21. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,353 shares as of .

Cranbrook Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 95.24%. The purchase prices were between $1409.39 and $1717.39, with an estimated average price of $1523.87. The stock is now traded at around $1742.82. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 82 shares as of .

Cranbrook Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR by 222.43%. The purchase prices were between $22.68 and $25.49, with an estimated average price of $24.32. The stock is now traded at around $26.59. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,696 shares as of .

Cranbrook Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 50.11%. The purchase prices were between $53.94 and $60.61, with an estimated average price of $58.09. The stock is now traded at around $60.79. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 662 shares as of .

Cranbrook Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Immunomedics Inc. The sale prices were between $36.91 and $85.53, with an estimated average price of $50.24.

Cranbrook Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Sprott Physical Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $14.29 and $16.42, with an estimated average price of $15.25.

Cranbrook Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $19.58 and $22.83, with an estimated average price of $21.56.