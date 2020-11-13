RenalytixAI to Participate in the Stifel 2020 Healthcare Conference

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Renalytix AI plc (LSE: RENX) ( RNLX), an artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostics company, focused on optimizing clinical management of kidney disease to drive improved patient outcomes and advance value-based care, today announced the company will be participating in the upcoming Stifel Virtual Healthcare Conference.



RenalytixAI’s management is scheduled to present on Tuesday, November 17 at 10:40 a.m. Eastern Time. Interested parties may access a live and archived webcast of the presentation on the “Investors” section of the company website at www.investors.renalytixai.com.

About RenalytixAI

RenalytixAI is a developer of artificial intelligence-enabled clinical in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney disease, one of the most common and costly chronic medical conditions globally. RenalytixAI's products are being designed to make significant improvements in kidney disease diagnosis, transplant management, clinical care, patient stratification for drug clinical trials, and drug target discovery. For more information, visit www.renalytixai.com.

Disclosure Information

Renalytix AI plc uses filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, its website (www.renalytixai.com), press releases, public conference calls, public webcasts and its social media accounts as means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

