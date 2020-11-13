Topcoder Announces Winners of the 2020 Innovation Awards

[url="]Topcoder[/url], a Wipro company, and the world’s largest technology network and on-demand digital talent platform, today announced the winners of the coveted 2020 Innovation Awards through [url="]a+virtual+ceremony[/url] during the annual Innovation Summit. The award program celebrates [url="]customers+and+individuals[/url] who have done extraordinary work on the Topcoder Platform, and with the global Topcoder Community, across six categories: Cutting Edge, Enterprise Resiliency, Power User, Program of the Year, Public Sector and Wipro Partnership.“Technology is a bridge across digital divides. It fosters an environment where people work together with all their collective passion, creativity and grit to get big things done: that’s what the Topcoder Innovation Awards are about,” said. “Those earning recognition are not just weathering the storm of 2020, but thriving to push technology forward to innovate beyond uncertain times. We are proud to honor these trailblazers and look forward to their continued partnership.”As part of the summit, Topcoder provided insights into crowdsourcing, open talent models and upskilling trends across vertical markets. Highlights on Topcoder Platform advancements were included, as well. The winners in each category of the 2020 Topcoder Innovation Award are as below:Telstra leveraged the Topcoder Platform with an unyielding commitment to quality and found innovative ways to deliver solutions faster. Telstra has become a model for others in terms of workforce strategy innovation.Greg Tappert has been an advocate for Topcoder within T-Mobile since 2018. Most recently, he led the effort to reimagine a web-based common language and process application for comprehensive, internal IT project management. An outstanding leader and team player well-respected by colleagues, Greg leveraged the Topcoder Platform and Community to design, develop, deploy, and support the application. Greg has been executing T-Mobile’s vision to expand use of Topcoder throughout other areas of development.For a critical and time-sensitive trial planning initiative, the company utilized the Topcoder Platform and Topcoder Data Science Community to validate a prediction model, operationalize it for use with existing data, and develop bespoke visualizations to support management of the effort, in under four weeks.The Bureau of Reclamation (Reclamation) has been recognized for the use of Topcoder for software development that lead to global advancement. The Reclamation Stream Flow Project pushed the envelope on forecasting techniques that affected the country. This allowed better management of water resources to support vast agricultural, commercial, and residential needs. Reclamation brought innovative problems to the Topcoder Community.Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield built one of the most innovative, fastest-growing, outcome-based crowdsourcing programs in the healthcare industry. With Topcoder, Wellmark exceled at finding and keeping a highly talented, on-demand digital workforce that complemented its technology team to increase speed, agility and quality of every aspect of software development. Crowd is a key part of Wellmark’s technology transformation initiatives aimed at raising the performance and efficiency across investments.Srinivassa HG initiated multiple large-scale Topcoder engagements for global customers across Banking, Hospitality, Telecommunications. Srinivassa highlighted the Topcoder Platform and Community as a valuable enterprise crowdsourcing solution and championed its use in Wipro Digital’s approach to EMEA customers.For more information on Topcoder, and these innovative winning projects, companies and individuals, visit [url="]www.topcoder.com[/url].Topcoder, a Wipro company, is the world’s largest technology network and on-demand digital talent platform with more than 1.6 million developers, designers, data scientists and testers around the globe. Topcoder empowers organizations including Adobe, BT, Comcast, Google, Harvard, Land O’Lakes, Microsoft, NASA, SpaceNet, T-Mobile, US Department of Energy, Zurich Insurance and more, to accelerate innovation, solve challenging business problems and tap into hard-to-find technology skills. Enterprises distribute work through the Topcoder Platform where Topcoder Community members develop innovative solutions, earn money, gain experience, and achieve recognition. Topcoder became a part of Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company, in November 2016.Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO) is a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company. We harness the power of cognitive computing, hyper-automation, robotics, cloud, analytics and emerging technologies to help our clients adapt to the digital world and make them successful. A company recognized globally for its comprehensive portfolio of services, strong commitment to sustainability and good corporate citizenship, we have over 180,000 dedicated employees serving clients across six continents. Together, we discover ideas and connect the dots to build a better and a bold new future.The forward-looking statements contained herein represent Wipro’s beliefs regarding future events, many of which are by their nature, inherently uncertain and outside Wipro’s control. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Wipro’s growth prospects, its future financial operating results, and its plans, expectations and intentions. Wipro cautions readers that the forward-looking statements contained herein are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated by such statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding fluctuations in our earnings, revenue and profits, our ability to generate and manage growth, complete proposed corporate actions, intense competition in IT services, our ability to maintain our cost advantage, wage increases in India, our ability to attract and retain highly skilled professionals, time and cost overruns on fixed-price, fixed-time frame contracts, client concentration, restrictions on immigration, our ability to manage our international operations, reduced demand for technology in our key focus areas, disruptions in telecommunication networks, our ability to successfully complete and integrate potential acquisitions, liability for damages on our service contracts, the success of the companies in which we make strategic investments, withdrawal of fiscal governmental incentives, political instability, war, legal restrictions on raising capital or acquiring companies outside India, unauthorized use of our intellectual property and general economic conditions affecting our business and industry. The conditions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic could decrease technology spending, adversely affect demand for our products, affect the rate of customer spending and could adversely affect our customers’ ability or willingness to purchase our offerings, delay prospective customers’ purchasing decisions, adversely impact our ability to provide on-site consulting services and our inability to deliver our customers or delay the provisioning of our offerings, all of which could adversely affect our future sales, operating results and overall financial performance. Our operations may also be negatively affected by a range of external factors related to the COVID-19 pandemic that are not within our control. Additional risks that could affect our future operating results are more fully described in our filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, Annual Reports on Form 20-F. These filings are available at [url="]www.sec.gov[/url]. We may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. We do not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that may be made from time to time by us or on our behalf.

