SCS Capital Management LLC Buys VANGUARD INDEX FDS, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Apple Inc, Sells VANGUARD INDEX FDS, PROSHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST

Boston, MA, based Investment company SCS Capital Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys VANGUARD INDEX FDS, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Apple Inc, ISHARES TRUST, Microsoft Corp, sells VANGUARD INDEX FDS, PROSHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, SCS Capital Management LLC. As of 2020Q3, SCS Capital Management LLC owns 39 stocks with a total value of $4.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- Added Positions: VTV, IEI, VTIP, VTEB, AAPL, EFV, VEA, MSFT, AMZN, GOOGL, FB, AGG, ORCC, GLD, VGT,
- Reduced Positions: VTI, IWV, VWO, SCHB, SHYG, SCHF, EFA, SPYG, GOVT, BRMK, IVW, OEF, VGIT, SCHE, SPTL, TLT, LQD, USMV, IEF, EFG, VUG, EEM,
- Sold Out: SSO,
For the details of SCS Capital Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/scs+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of SCS Capital Management LLC
- ISHARES TRUST (IWV) - 3,396,307 shares, 13.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.87%
- iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI) - 4,502,249 shares, 12.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.73%
- VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VTI) - 3,105,695 shares, 11.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.61%
- VANGUARD TAX MANAG (VEA) - 11,579,434 shares, 9.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.02%
- VANGUARD MUNICIPAL (VTEB) - 8,206,023 shares, 9.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.72%
SCS Capital Management LLC added to a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS by 44.26%. The purchase prices were between $98.37 and $109.49, with an estimated average price of $104.76. The stock is now traded at around $112.15. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.57%. The holding were 2,339,455 shares as of .Added: Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP)
SCS Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities by 33.23%. The purchase prices were between $50.18 and $51.11, with an estimated average price of $50.72. The stock is now traded at around $50.73. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 5,433,963 shares as of .Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)
SCS Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 6348.81%. The purchase prices were between $91.03 and $134.18, with an estimated average price of $109.02. The stock is now traded at around $119.21. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 10,759,966 shares as of .Added: ISHARES TRUST (EFV)
SCS Capital Management LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 562.91%. The purchase prices were between $39.83 and $42.77, with an estimated average price of $41.36. The stock is now traded at around $43.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 924,492 shares as of .Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
SCS Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 14281.97%. The purchase prices were between $200.39 and $231.65, with an estimated average price of $210.04. The stock is now traded at around $215.44. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 10,551,478 shares as of .Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
SCS Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 215503.86%. The purchase prices were between $2878.7 and $3531.45, with an estimated average price of $3151.21. The stock is now traded at around $3110.28. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 8,317,997 shares as of .Sold Out: PROSHARES TRUST (SSO)
SCS Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in PROSHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $68.27 and $149.48, with an estimated average price of $107.49.
Here is the complete portfolio of SCS Capital Management LLC. Also check out:
1. SCS Capital Management LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. SCS Capital Management LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. SCS Capital Management LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that SCS Capital Management LLC keeps buying