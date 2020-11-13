Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc Buys Standex International Corp, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp, Lantheus Holdings Inc, Sells First Industrial Realty Trust Inc, James River Group Holdings, Astec Industries Inc

Baltimore, MD, based Investment company Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Standex International Corp, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp, Lantheus Holdings Inc, Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc, Oxford Industries Inc, sells First Industrial Realty Trust Inc, James River Group Holdings, Astec Industries Inc, Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc, The Providence Service Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc. As of 2020Q3, Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc owns 159 stocks with a total value of $2.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



TRI Pointe Group Inc (TPH) - 2,542,352 shares, 2.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.39% Verint Systems Inc (VRNT) - 813,700 shares, 1.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.30% Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (CTB) - 1,209,603 shares, 1.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.15% PRA Group Inc (PRAA) - 908,920 shares, 1.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.79% M.D.C. Holdings Inc (MDC) - 759,608 shares, 1.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.16%

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc initiated holding in Standex International Corp. The purchase prices were between $52.13 and $60.99, with an estimated average price of $57.48. The stock is now traded at around $72.73. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 312,534 shares as of .

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc initiated holding in Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. The purchase prices were between $19.53 and $25.72, with an estimated average price of $22.75. The stock is now traded at around $28.68. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 753,787 shares as of .

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc initiated holding in Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.27 and $8.7, with an estimated average price of $7.94. The stock is now traded at around $9.49. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 1,460,342 shares as of .

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc initiated holding in Materion Corp. The purchase prices were between $50 and $62.84, with an estimated average price of $56.55. The stock is now traded at around $55.46. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 121,458 shares as of .

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc initiated holding in Cadence Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $7.54 and $9.89, with an estimated average price of $8.66. The stock is now traded at around $13.54. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 248,075 shares as of .

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc initiated holding in Flowserve Corp. The purchase prices were between $26.57 and $32.34, with an estimated average price of $29.13. The stock is now traded at around $31.53. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 5,416 shares as of .

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc added to a holding in Lantheus Holdings Inc by 182.11%. The purchase prices were between $11.98 and $16.34, with an estimated average price of $13.72. The stock is now traded at around $11.53. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 1,795,888 shares as of .

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc added to a holding in Oxford Industries Inc by 124.75%. The purchase prices were between $38.23 and $52.76, with an estimated average price of $45.01. The stock is now traded at around $43.42. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 517,235 shares as of .

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc added to a holding in GrafTech International Ltd by 231.14%. The purchase prices were between $6.07 and $8.22, with an estimated average price of $6.98. The stock is now traded at around $7.61. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 2,153,227 shares as of .

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc added to a holding in Virtusa Corp by 97.70%. The purchase prices were between $30.02 and $50.65, with an estimated average price of $39.62. The stock is now traded at around $50.05. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 421,691 shares as of .

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc added to a holding in Knoll Inc by 63.73%. The purchase prices were between $10.58 and $14.46, with an estimated average price of $12.35. The stock is now traded at around $13.18. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 1,856,353 shares as of .

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc added to a holding in Argo Group International Holdings Ltd by 52.37%. The purchase prices were between $31.23 and $37.61, with an estimated average price of $34.91. The stock is now traded at around $39.52. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 689,463 shares as of .

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc sold out a holding in First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $37.99 and $44.09, with an estimated average price of $41.27.

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc sold out a holding in James River Group Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $42.1 and $50.19, with an estimated average price of $46.59.

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc sold out a holding in MKS Instruments Inc. The sale prices were between $103.3 and $128.48, with an estimated average price of $117.1.

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc sold out a holding in JB Hunt Transport Services Inc. The sale prices were between $117.65 and $142.8, with an estimated average price of $132.92.