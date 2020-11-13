Robert Wood Johnson Foundation Buys Owl Rock Capital Corp, Royalty Pharma PLC

Princeton, NJ, based Investment company Robert Wood Johnson Foundation (Current Portfolio) buys Owl Rock Capital Corp, Royalty Pharma PLC during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. As of 2020Q3, Robert Wood Johnson Foundation owns 3 stocks with a total value of $8.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: RPRX,

RPRX, Added Positions: ORCC,

Owl Rock Capital Corp (ORCC) - 3,921,979 shares, 56.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 54.96% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 13,000,000 shares, 23.21% of the total portfolio. Royalty Pharma PLC (RPRX) - 3,973,800 shares, 20.05% of the total portfolio. New Position

Robert Wood Johnson Foundation initiated holding in Royalty Pharma PLC. The purchase prices were between $38.56 and $48.36, with an estimated average price of $42.9. The stock is now traded at around $40.65. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 20.05%. The holding were 3,973,800 shares as of .

Robert Wood Johnson Foundation added to a holding in Owl Rock Capital Corp by 54.96%. The purchase prices were between $11.7 and $12.7, with an estimated average price of $12.25. The stock is now traded at around $13.24. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 20.12%. The holding were 3,921,979 shares as of .