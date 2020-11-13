  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Robert Wood Johnson Foundation Buys Owl Rock Capital Corp, Royalty Pharma PLC

November 13, 2020 | About: ORCC +0.23% RPRX +0.84%

Princeton, NJ, based Investment company Robert Wood Johnson Foundation (Current Portfolio) buys Owl Rock Capital Corp, Royalty Pharma PLC during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. As of 2020Q3, Robert Wood Johnson Foundation owns 3 stocks with a total value of $8.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

  • New Purchases: RPRX,
  • Added Positions: ORCC,

For the details of ROBERT WOOD JOHNSON FOUNDATION's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/robert+wood+johnson+foundation/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of ROBERT WOOD JOHNSON FOUNDATION
  1. Owl Rock Capital Corp (ORCC) - 3,921,979 shares, 56.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 54.96%
  2. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 13,000,000 shares, 23.21% of the total portfolio.
  3. Royalty Pharma PLC (RPRX) - 3,973,800 shares, 20.05% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Royalty Pharma PLC (RPRX)

Robert Wood Johnson Foundation initiated holding in Royalty Pharma PLC. The purchase prices were between $38.56 and $48.36, with an estimated average price of $42.9. The stock is now traded at around $40.65. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 20.05%. The holding were 3,973,800 shares as of .

Added: Owl Rock Capital Corp (ORCC)

Robert Wood Johnson Foundation added to a holding in Owl Rock Capital Corp by 54.96%. The purchase prices were between $11.7 and $12.7, with an estimated average price of $12.25. The stock is now traded at around $13.24. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 20.12%. The holding were 3,921,979 shares as of .



Here is the complete portfolio of ROBERT WOOD JOHNSON FOUNDATION. Also check out:

1. ROBERT WOOD JOHNSON FOUNDATION's Undervalued Stocks
2. ROBERT WOOD JOHNSON FOUNDATION's Top Growth Companies, and
3. ROBERT WOOD JOHNSON FOUNDATION's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that ROBERT WOOD JOHNSON FOUNDATION keeps buying

