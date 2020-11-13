  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Paradice Investment Management LLC Buys ChampionX Corp, Korn Ferry, Univar Solutions Inc, Sells ChampionX Corp, Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior SA, Comfort Systems USA Inc

November 13, 2020 | About: KFY -1.32% UNVR -1.98% CBZ -1.53% LIVN -2.69% CHX -0.88% TME +4.44% X9P +0% BLX -1.02% FIX -1.9% HLI -0.23%

Denver, CO, based Investment company Paradice Investment Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys ChampionX Corp, Korn Ferry, Univar Solutions Inc, CBIZ Inc, LivaNova PLC, sells ChampionX Corp, Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior SA, Comfort Systems USA Inc, Houlihan Lokey Inc, XP Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Paradice Investment Management LLC. As of 2020Q3, Paradice Investment Management LLC owns 41 stocks with a total value of $1.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Paradice Investment Management LLC
  1. CNO Financial Group Inc (CNO) - 5,420,459 shares, 6.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.46%
  2. ITT Inc (ITT) - 1,441,036 shares, 6.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.3%
  3. ON Semiconductor Corp (ON) - 3,904,642 shares, 6.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.72%
  4. Avanos Medical Inc (AVNS) - 2,517,472 shares, 6.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.97%
  5. Axis Capital Holdings Ltd (AXS) - 1,656,555 shares, 5.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.88%
New Purchase: ChampionX Corp (CHX)

Paradice Investment Management LLC initiated holding in ChampionX Corp. The purchase prices were between $7.97 and $11.25, with an estimated average price of $9.64. The stock is now traded at around $10.13. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.2%. The holding were 3,797,429 shares as of .

New Purchase: Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)

Paradice Investment Management LLC initiated holding in Tencent Music Entertainment Group. The purchase prices were between $13.35 and $17.5, with an estimated average price of $15.57. The stock is now traded at around $15.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 293,005 shares as of .

Added: Korn Ferry (KFY)

Paradice Investment Management LLC added to a holding in Korn Ferry by 466.80%. The purchase prices were between $26.45 and $31.68, with an estimated average price of $29.58. The stock is now traded at around $36.67. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.85%. The holding were 1,071,600 shares as of .

Added: Univar Solutions Inc (UNVR)

Paradice Investment Management LLC added to a holding in Univar Solutions Inc by 73.16%. The purchase prices were between $16.08 and $19.13, with an estimated average price of $17.67. The stock is now traded at around $16.85. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 2,502,974 shares as of .

Added: CBIZ Inc (CBZ)

Paradice Investment Management LLC added to a holding in CBIZ Inc by 88.72%. The purchase prices were between $22.14 and $25.68, with an estimated average price of $23.75. The stock is now traded at around $24.52. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 1,300,855 shares as of .

Added: LivaNova PLC (LIVN)

Paradice Investment Management LLC added to a holding in LivaNova PLC by 31.01%. The purchase prices were between $41.91 and $57.81, with an estimated average price of $48.38. The stock is now traded at around $52.13. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 1,095,323 shares as of .

Sold Out: ChampionX Corp (X9P)

Paradice Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in ChampionX Corp. The sale prices were between $6.64 and $10.01, with an estimated average price of $8.2.

Sold Out: Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior SA (BLX)

Paradice Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior SA. The sale prices were between $10.7 and $12.92, with an estimated average price of $11.97.

Sold Out: Comfort Systems USA Inc (FIX)

Paradice Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in Comfort Systems USA Inc. The sale prices were between $37.75 and $55.13, with an estimated average price of $48.44.

Sold Out: Houlihan Lokey Inc (HLI)

Paradice Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in Houlihan Lokey Inc. The sale prices were between $54.55 and $60.34, with an estimated average price of $57.32.



Here is the complete portfolio of Paradice Investment Management LLC.

