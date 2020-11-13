  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Atlanta Capital Group Buys iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, VMware Inc, SSGA ACTIVE ETF TR, Sells Intel Corp, Ulta Beauty Inc, ISHARES TRUST

November 13, 2020 | About: IGSB +0.05% TOTL +0.28% FDX -0.24% ORCC +0.23% DOCU +1.95% IBB +0.01% VMW -1.49% TDOC +2.43% XLB -2.11% LPRO +1.08% NIO +12.12%

Atlanta, GA, based Investment company Atlanta Capital Group (Current Portfolio) buys iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, VMware Inc, SSGA ACTIVE ETF TR, FedEx Corp, Owl Rock Capital Corp, sells Intel Corp, Ulta Beauty Inc, ISHARES TRUST, WISDOMTREE TRUST, Albemarle Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Atlanta Capital Group. As of 2020Q3, Atlanta Capital Group owns 275 stocks with a total value of $602 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Atlanta Capital Group's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/atlanta+capital+group/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Atlanta Capital Group
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 365,321 shares, 7.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.79%
  2. 3M Co (MMM) - 242,570 shares, 6.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.09%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 133,477 shares, 4.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.2%
  4. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 7,970 shares, 4.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.96%
  5. JANUS DETROIT STR (VNLA) - 380,067 shares, 3.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.79%
New Purchase: VMware Inc (VMW)

Atlanta Capital Group initiated holding in VMware Inc. The purchase prices were between $134.48 and $153.1, with an estimated average price of $142.09. The stock is now traded at around $138.46. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 31,858 shares as of .

New Purchase: Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC)

Atlanta Capital Group initiated holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $183.75 and $249.42, with an estimated average price of $211.52. The stock is now traded at around $186.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,875 shares as of .

New Purchase: SELECT SECTOR SPDR (XLB)

Atlanta Capital Group initiated holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR. The purchase prices were between $56.47 and $66.87, with an estimated average price of $62.09. The stock is now traded at around $67.84. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 9,937 shares as of .

New Purchase: Open Lending Corp (LPRO)

Atlanta Capital Group initiated holding in Open Lending Corp. The purchase prices were between $15.15 and $25.5, with an estimated average price of $19.42. The stock is now traded at around $28.89. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 16,820 shares as of .

New Purchase: NIO Inc (NIO)

Atlanta Capital Group initiated holding in NIO Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.91 and $21.22, with an estimated average price of $15.35. The stock is now traded at around $48.30. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 17,565 shares as of .

New Purchase: Global Payments Inc (GPN)

Atlanta Capital Group initiated holding in Global Payments Inc. The purchase prices were between $160.77 and $184.85, with an estimated average price of $173. The stock is now traded at around $184.43. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,477 shares as of .

Added: iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB)

Atlanta Capital Group added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 147.14%. The purchase prices were between $54.31 and $54.84, with an estimated average price of $54.63. The stock is now traded at around $54.89. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 228,635 shares as of .

Added: SSGA ACTIVE ETF TR (TOTL)

Atlanta Capital Group added to a holding in SSGA ACTIVE ETF TR by 57.13%. The purchase prices were between $49.21 and $49.89, with an estimated average price of $49.57. The stock is now traded at around $49.32. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 150,818 shares as of .

Added: FedEx Corp (FDX)

Atlanta Capital Group added to a holding in FedEx Corp by 153.35%. The purchase prices were between $155.48 and $254.44, with an estimated average price of $199.73. The stock is now traded at around $267.16. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 16,635 shares as of .

Added: Owl Rock Capital Corp (ORCC)

Atlanta Capital Group added to a holding in Owl Rock Capital Corp by 55.44%. The purchase prices were between $11.7 and $12.7, with an estimated average price of $12.25. The stock is now traded at around $13.24. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 228,624 shares as of .

Added: DocuSign Inc (DOCU)

Atlanta Capital Group added to a holding in DocuSign Inc by 147.60%. The purchase prices were between $178.96 and $268.8, with an estimated average price of $207.45. The stock is now traded at around $212.62. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 5,930 shares as of .

Added: iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund (IBB)

Atlanta Capital Group added to a holding in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund by 50.89%. The purchase prices were between $126.88 and $145.8, with an estimated average price of $135.61. The stock is now traded at around $139.53. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 12,501 shares as of .

Sold Out: Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA)

Atlanta Capital Group sold out a holding in Ulta Beauty Inc. The sale prices were between $191.29 and $240.51, with an estimated average price of $215.37.

Sold Out: SPDR SERIES TRUST (LGLV)

Atlanta Capital Group sold out a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The sale prices were between $101.36 and $112.97, with an estimated average price of $107.58.

Sold Out: VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX)

Atlanta Capital Group sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF. The sale prices were between $36.17 and $44.53, with an estimated average price of $40.76.

Sold Out: U.S. Bancorp (USB)

Atlanta Capital Group sold out a holding in U.S. Bancorp. The sale prices were between $34.22 and $38.31, with an estimated average price of $36.61.

Sold Out: VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VNQ)

Atlanta Capital Group sold out a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS. The sale prices were between $76.31 and $83.64, with an estimated average price of $80.3.

Sold Out: VANGUARD BD IDX FD (BIV)

Atlanta Capital Group sold out a holding in VANGUARD BD IDX FD. The sale prices were between $92.42 and $93.88, with an estimated average price of $93.16.



Here is the complete portfolio of Atlanta Capital Group. Also check out:

1. Atlanta Capital Group's Undervalued Stocks
2. Atlanta Capital Group's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Atlanta Capital Group's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Atlanta Capital Group keeps buying

Comments

