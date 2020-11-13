Kestrel Investment Management Corp Buys Triton International, Axis Capital Holdings, Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp, Sells ISHARES TRUST, Generac Holdings Inc, Enova International Inc

San Mateo, CA, based Investment company Kestrel Investment Management Corp (Current Portfolio) buys Triton International, Axis Capital Holdings, Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp, BrightSphere Investment Group Inc, Matthews International Corp, sells ISHARES TRUST, Generac Holdings Inc, Enova International Inc, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Kestrel Investment Management Corp. As of 2020Q3, Kestrel Investment Management Corp owns 42 stocks with a total value of $173 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: TRTN, AXS, GLDD, BSIG, MATW, PEBO,
- Added Positions: XPER, EXP, BGS, MGLN, VRTU, PBH, AVYA, VSTO, PCH, SPB, JELD, UNVR, BIG, CNO, PLUS, PRSP, LTC, CNX, INT, CMO, BPFH, NTCT, AVD, AVID, PICO, TSC, PDLI, KFRC, GVA, KE, VRS, RLGT,
- Reduced Positions: GNRC,
- Sold Out: IWM, ENVA, SKT,
For the details of KESTREL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CORP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/kestrel+investment+management+corp/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of KESTREL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CORP
- B&G Foods Inc (BGS) - 337,500 shares, 5.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.00%
- Eagle Materials Inc (EXP) - 93,325 shares, 4.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.24%
- Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC) - 41,575 shares, 4.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 67.29%
- Virtusa Corp (VRTU) - 155,800 shares, 4.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.57%
- Magellan Health Inc (MGLN) - 97,600 shares, 4.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.14%
Kestrel Investment Management Corp initiated holding in Triton International Ltd. The purchase prices were between $29.42 and $41.15, with an estimated average price of $34.17. The stock is now traded at around $39.48. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.85%. The holding were 164,000 shares as of .New Purchase: Axis Capital Holdings Ltd (AXS)
Kestrel Investment Management Corp initiated holding in Axis Capital Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $37.2 and $49.13, with an estimated average price of $43.6. The stock is now traded at around $47.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.15%. The holding were 123,800 shares as of .New Purchase: Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp (GLDD)
Kestrel Investment Management Corp initiated holding in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. The purchase prices were between $8.26 and $10.35, with an estimated average price of $9.16. The stock is now traded at around $10.96. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.05%. The holding were 373,000 shares as of .New Purchase: BrightSphere Investment Group Inc (BSIG)
Kestrel Investment Management Corp initiated holding in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.98 and $14.19, with an estimated average price of $13.18. The stock is now traded at around $17.26. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 199,525 shares as of .New Purchase: Matthews International Corp (MATW)
Kestrel Investment Management Corp initiated holding in Matthews International Corp. The purchase prices were between $18.07 and $23.86, with an estimated average price of $21.42. The stock is now traded at around $24.47. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 78,950 shares as of .New Purchase: Peoples Bancorp Inc (Marietta OH) (PEBO)
Kestrel Investment Management Corp initiated holding in Peoples Bancorp Inc (Marietta OH). The purchase prices were between $18.43 and $22.61, with an estimated average price of $20.56. The stock is now traded at around $24.82. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 83,750 shares as of .Added: Xperi Holding Corp (XPER)
Kestrel Investment Management Corp added to a holding in Xperi Holding Corp by 37.49%. The purchase prices were between $11.37 and $18.98, with an estimated average price of $13.94. The stock is now traded at around $17.89. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 377,030 shares as of .Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (IWM)
Kestrel Investment Management Corp sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $138.54 and $157.86, with an estimated average price of $149.92.Sold Out: Enova International Inc (ENVA)
Kestrel Investment Management Corp sold out a holding in Enova International Inc. The sale prices were between $13.48 and $18.39, with an estimated average price of $16.05.Sold Out: Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc (SKT)
Kestrel Investment Management Corp sold out a holding in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. The sale prices were between $5.51 and $7.05, with an estimated average price of $6.28.
