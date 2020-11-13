Maryland Capital Management Buys Edwards Lifesciences Corp, Target Corp, Fiserv Inc, Sells Simon Property Group Inc, ISHARES TRUST, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

Baltimore, MD, based Investment company Maryland Capital Management (Current Portfolio) buys Edwards Lifesciences Corp, Target Corp, Fiserv Inc, Digital Realty Trust Inc, ISHARES TRUST, sells Simon Property Group Inc, ISHARES TRUST, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Altria Group Inc, Philip Morris International Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Maryland Capital Management. As of 2020Q3, Maryland Capital Management owns 201 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: EW, TGT, DLR, TIP, MXI, IXP, ADI, FBT, SCHX, QCOM, RTX, SPLV, VOE, IYW, IWO, HUBS, QLYS, TSLA, TMO, SHW, PHM, PEGA, PPG, ITW, FI,

FISV, ADBE, PAYC, AVGO, VV, NOW, GOOGL, MNST, FIVE, IQV, ORLY, SO, D, TTD, FB, ISRG, CCI, UNH, ABT, WELL, PEP, TREX, VRSK, LMT, JPM, HD, TROW, ORCL, AGG, PFE, T, ABBV, PAYX, BSV, DIA, KMI, EMB, LQD, VTI, V, SBUX, MMM, MRK, MCD, INTC, NEE, EMR, LLY, DUK, BLK, CSX, CSCO, CVS, XLY, MUB, COST, DXCM, BX, Reduced Positions: AAPL, PYPL, SPG, MSFT, VNQ, VB, IVV, GOOG, BAC, PM, GLD, JNJ, IXN, WFC, PG, BLV, VCR, EVBG, ACN, IWF, BIV, BKNG, PPL, DIS, IJH, XLNX, NVDA, YUM, IJR, BABA, RH, AMGN, BA, BMY, BRK.B, VO, CVX, VIG, CL, LOW, VUG, COP, VEA, AMT, XOM, RWR, MDY, IWM, IBM, CWB, VYM, VOO, VGT, EFA, UPRO, TJX, HON, AXP, AJG, CAT, CERN, CINF, KO, CMCSA, ED, OFC, DHR, EPD, FAST, GE, HEI, DG, IDXX, KMB, MAR, NSC, PNC, SYK, USB, UNP, UPS, WMT, NAD, NEA, MKC.V,

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 663,431 shares, 6.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.96% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 21,334 shares, 5.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.83% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 286,093 shares, 4.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.55% PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 264,206 shares, 4.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.02% Mastercard Inc (MA) - 148,168 shares, 4.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.78%

Maryland Capital Management initiated holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp. The purchase prices were between $67.19 and $87.44, with an estimated average price of $77.98. The stock is now traded at around $80.35. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.79%. The holding were 272,117 shares as of .

Maryland Capital Management initiated holding in Target Corp. The purchase prices were between $117.7 and $157.42, with an estimated average price of $137.09. The stock is now traded at around $159.53. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 48,806 shares as of .

Maryland Capital Management initiated holding in Digital Realty Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $139.19 and $161.1, with an estimated average price of $149.76. The stock is now traded at around $141.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 22,977 shares as of .

Maryland Capital Management initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $123.08 and $127.1, with an estimated average price of $125.6. The stock is now traded at around $125.34. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 12,331 shares as of .

Maryland Capital Management initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $62.54 and $73.13, with an estimated average price of $68.71. The stock is now traded at around $73.32. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 20,772 shares as of .

Maryland Capital Management initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $62.75 and $71.7, with an estimated average price of $66.41. The stock is now traded at around $70.95. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 20,246 shares as of .

Maryland Capital Management added to a holding in Fiserv Inc by 25.56%. The purchase prices were between $93.06 and $104.07, with an estimated average price of $99.57. The stock is now traded at around $105.70. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 212,456 shares as of .

Maryland Capital Management added to a holding in Broadcom Inc by 534.52%. The purchase prices were between $305.79 and $375.01, with an estimated average price of $335.08. The stock is now traded at around $370.20. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 4,283 shares as of .

Maryland Capital Management added to a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS by 234.11%. The purchase prices were between $144.11 and $166.66, with an estimated average price of $154.12. The stock is now traded at around $164.78. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 12,312 shares as of .

Maryland Capital Management added to a holding in T. Rowe Price Group Inc by 26.89%. The purchase prices were between $122.51 and $141.14, with an estimated average price of $132.1. The stock is now traded at around $137.53. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 13,662 shares as of .

Maryland Capital Management added to a holding in Oracle Corp by 20.59%. The purchase prices were between $53.99 and $60.94, with an estimated average price of $56.78. The stock is now traded at around $56.45. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 17,874 shares as of .

Maryland Capital Management added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 37.09%. The purchase prices were between $117.26 and $119.03, with an estimated average price of $118.02. The stock is now traded at around $117.62. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 5,777 shares as of .

Maryland Capital Management sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $53.69 and $57.79, with an estimated average price of $56.09.

Maryland Capital Management sold out a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The sale prices were between $87.59 and $89.02, with an estimated average price of $88.2.

Maryland Capital Management sold out a holding in Altria Group Inc. The sale prices were between $37.93 and $44.04, with an estimated average price of $41.61.

Maryland Capital Management sold out a holding in Magellan Midstream Partners LP. The sale prices were between $33.75 and $43.33, with an estimated average price of $39.61.

Maryland Capital Management sold out a holding in Texas Instruments Inc. The sale prices were between $124.8 and $147.64, with an estimated average price of $135.83.

Maryland Capital Management sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $172.08 and $198.62, with an estimated average price of $184.01.