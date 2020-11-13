  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Ffcm Llc Buys MongoDB Inc, VeriSign Inc, Corteva Inc, Sells Microsoft Corp, Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc

November 13, 2020 | About: MDB +2.42% VRSN -1.45% INCY -0.53% TSLA -1.29% CDNS -1.82% D -1.28% CTVA -3.93% AMCR -3.19% FCFS +0.54% ETRN -3.44% AMP -2.21%

Investment company Ffcm Llc (Current Portfolio) buys MongoDB Inc, VeriSign Inc, Corteva Inc, Amcor PLC, FirstCash Inc, sells Microsoft Corp, Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Facebook Inc, Alphabet Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ffcm Llc. As of 2020Q3, Ffcm Llc owns 527 stocks with a total value of $894 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of FFCM LLC
  1. SELECT SECTOR SPDR (XLK) - 1,190,755 shares, 15.54% of the total portfolio.
  2. SELECT SECTOR SPDR (XLV) - 945,040 shares, 11.15% of the total portfolio.
  3. SELECT SECTOR SPDR (XLF) - 2,711,980 shares, 7.30% of the total portfolio.
  4. SELECT SECTOR SPDR (XLP) - 973,021 shares, 6.97% of the total portfolio.
  5. SELECT SECTOR SPDR (XLC) - 1,028,453 shares, 6.83% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Corteva Inc (CTVA)

Ffcm Llc initiated holding in Corteva Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.32 and $30.13, with an estimated average price of $28.16. The stock is now traded at around $35.06. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 46,783 shares as of .

New Purchase: Amcor PLC (AMCR)

Ffcm Llc initiated holding in Amcor PLC. The purchase prices were between $10.3 and $11.43, with an estimated average price of $10.88. The stock is now traded at around $11.55. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 125,010 shares as of .

New Purchase: FirstCash Inc (FCFS)

Ffcm Llc initiated holding in FirstCash Inc. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $69.02, with an estimated average price of $61.24. The stock is now traded at around $61.03. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 21,825 shares as of .

New Purchase: Equitrans Midstream Corp (ETRN)

Ffcm Llc initiated holding in Equitrans Midstream Corp. The purchase prices were between $8.33 and $11.64, with an estimated average price of $9.76. The stock is now traded at around $6.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 133,166 shares as of .

New Purchase: Ameriprise Financial Inc (AMP)

Ffcm Llc initiated holding in Ameriprise Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $143.29 and $162.55, with an estimated average price of $153.91. The stock is now traded at around $177.30. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,219 shares as of .

New Purchase: E*TRADE Financial Corp (ETFC)

Ffcm Llc initiated holding in E*TRADE Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $48.02 and $55.09, with an estimated average price of $52.16. The stock is now traded at around $49.26. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 7,904 shares as of .

Added: MongoDB Inc (MDB)

Ffcm Llc added to a holding in MongoDB Inc by 5885.15%. The purchase prices were between $191.68 and $250.72, with an estimated average price of $216.86. The stock is now traded at around $251.02. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 6,045 shares as of .

Added: VeriSign Inc (VRSN)

Ffcm Llc added to a holding in VeriSign Inc by 36238.89%. The purchase prices were between $196.81 and $219.7, with an estimated average price of $206.57. The stock is now traded at around $198.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 6,541 shares as of .

Added: Incyte Corp (INCY)

Ffcm Llc added to a holding in Incyte Corp by 398.02%. The purchase prices were between $85.07 and $109.69, with an estimated average price of $96.53. The stock is now traded at around $82.32. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 14,572 shares as of .

Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Ffcm Llc added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 2123.75%. The purchase prices were between $223.93 and $498.32, with an estimated average price of $353.47. The stock is now traded at around $411.76. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,779 shares as of .

Added: Cadence Design Systems Inc (CDNS)

Ffcm Llc added to a holding in Cadence Design Systems Inc by 398.55%. The purchase prices were between $97.07 and $117.09, with an estimated average price of $105.11. The stock is now traded at around $114.56. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,811 shares as of .

Added: Dominion Energy Inc (D)

Ffcm Llc added to a holding in Dominion Energy Inc by 40.34%. The purchase prices were between $73.58 and $82.69, with an estimated average price of $78.62. The stock is now traded at around $84.58. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 20,604 shares as of .

Sold Out: Markel Corp (MKL)

Ffcm Llc sold out a holding in Markel Corp. The sale prices were between $892.91 and $1111.62, with an estimated average price of $1014.9.

Sold Out: Sealed Air Corp (SEE)

Ffcm Llc sold out a holding in Sealed Air Corp. The sale prices were between $32.4 and $41.76, with an estimated average price of $38.04.

Sold Out: Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI)

Ffcm Llc sold out a holding in Motorola Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $128.42 and $158.18, with an estimated average price of $146.

Sold Out: Ball Corp (BLL)

Ffcm Llc sold out a holding in Ball Corp. The sale prices were between $69.47 and $84.67, with an estimated average price of $76.95.

Sold Out: Blackbaud Inc (BLKB)

Ffcm Llc sold out a holding in Blackbaud Inc. The sale prices were between $53.44 and $66.88, with an estimated average price of $59.9.

Sold Out: The Hanover Insurance Group Inc (THG)

Ffcm Llc sold out a holding in The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. The sale prices were between $89.1 and $107.36, with an estimated average price of $99.34.



Here is the complete portfolio of FFCM LLC. Also check out:

1. FFCM LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. FFCM LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. FFCM LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that FFCM LLC keeps buying

