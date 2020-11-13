Ffcm Llc Buys MongoDB Inc, VeriSign Inc, Corteva Inc, Sells Microsoft Corp, Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc

Investment company Ffcm Llc (Current Portfolio) buys MongoDB Inc, VeriSign Inc, Corteva Inc, Amcor PLC, FirstCash Inc, sells Microsoft Corp, Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Facebook Inc, Alphabet Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ffcm Llc. As of 2020Q3, Ffcm Llc owns 527 stocks with a total value of $894 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: AMCR, CTVA, FCFS, ETRN, AMP, SWKS, WHR, ETFC, CF, GLW, GPC, HBAN, PNW, FE, WPC, ALE, RL, DKS, CR, UGI, HII, FRC, GDOT, QRTEA, ETSY, BERY, ESI, PCH, PYPL, PEN, TWLO, SNAP, JHG, DELL, FDIS, SPLG, DISH, ABMD, AMD, ALB, ARE, LNT, AEE, CTSH, CMC, OFC, VAR, EME, CLGX, NUAN, PEGA, SIVB, STT, SRCL, TMO,

AMCR, CTVA, FCFS, ETRN, AMP, SWKS, WHR, ETFC, CF, GLW, GPC, HBAN, PNW, FE, WPC, ALE, RL, DKS, CR, UGI, HII, FRC, GDOT, QRTEA, ETSY, BERY, ESI, PCH, PYPL, PEN, TWLO, SNAP, JHG, DELL, FDIS, SPLG, DISH, ABMD, AMD, ALB, ARE, LNT, AEE, CTSH, CMC, OFC, VAR, EME, CLGX, NUAN, PEGA, SIVB, STT, SRCL, TMO, Added Positions: MDB, VRSN, INCY, TSLA, CDNS, D, AES, SR, MRCY, SJI, TW, BOH, BAX, NNN, COP, ED, CCI, DXCM, EOG, GBCI, LHX, HE, NFG, NJR, NYCB, NEU, ODFL, RHI, CBOE, GM, ZNGA, STOR, DBX, FTDR, AKAM, ALNY, AMT, ATO, BK, COG, CBSH, DHI, FCN, FHN, EQC, ICUI, MSM, NBIX, NEM, OLN, PKG, SBAC, SGEN, TYL, UTHR, WTM, WWE, CXO, LOPE, COR, HTA, SFM, RNG, FHB, SMAR, ATR, OZK, BDX, SAM, SCHW, CME, CL, DLR, DLTR, DPZ, EQIX, ELS, FFIN, FLO, GNTX, HAIN, HRL, SJM, K, MMS, MORN, NOC, RSG, RGLD, SUI, TTC, CUBE, UMBF, WST, LBTYK, FTNT, UI, GWRE, BKI, COLD, HES, IEP, AJG, BF.B, DECK, ENB, RE, EXR, ICE, KNX, LVS, LAD, TAP, NVDA, NTAP, OMC, PBCT, PEG, PWR, RBC, SIGI, SHW, VMI, WBA, GHC, WM, ZBRA, BX, MASI, VRSK, DG, NLSN, CONE, REXR, CHGG, CABO, KHC, AGR, AGG, HYLB, IAGG, SPAB, SPDW, USMV,

MDB, VRSN, INCY, TSLA, CDNS, D, AES, SR, MRCY, SJI, TW, BOH, BAX, NNN, COP, ED, CCI, DXCM, EOG, GBCI, LHX, HE, NFG, NJR, NYCB, NEU, ODFL, RHI, CBOE, GM, ZNGA, STOR, DBX, FTDR, AKAM, ALNY, AMT, ATO, BK, COG, CBSH, DHI, FCN, FHN, EQC, ICUI, MSM, NBIX, NEM, OLN, PKG, SBAC, SGEN, TYL, UTHR, WTM, WWE, CXO, LOPE, COR, HTA, SFM, RNG, FHB, SMAR, ATR, OZK, BDX, SAM, SCHW, CME, CL, DLR, DLTR, DPZ, EQIX, ELS, FFIN, FLO, GNTX, HAIN, HRL, SJM, K, MMS, MORN, NOC, RSG, RGLD, SUI, TTC, CUBE, UMBF, WST, LBTYK, FTNT, UI, GWRE, BKI, COLD, HES, IEP, AJG, BF.B, DECK, ENB, RE, EXR, ICE, KNX, LVS, LAD, TAP, NVDA, NTAP, OMC, PBCT, PEG, PWR, RBC, SIGI, SHW, VMI, WBA, GHC, WM, ZBRA, BX, MASI, VRSK, DG, NLSN, CONE, REXR, CHGG, CABO, KHC, AGR, AGG, HYLB, IAGG, SPAB, SPDW, USMV, Reduced Positions: MSFT, AAPL, AMZN, FB, GOOGL, HD, V, ADBE, PEP, MA, WMT, ACN, CMCSA, GOOG, T, SPGI, LULU, MCD, TGT, BRO, PFE, TXN, BMY, ETN, INTU, BRK.B, EL, ITW, JNJ, KMB, TJX, BAC, CBRE, LMT, MAS, ORCL, PG, TROW, VZ, MSCI, PM, ZTS, VICI, ALL, CSCO, INTC, BKNG, WU, AMGN, KO, MXIM, PCAR, SBUX, VEEV, BIO, BIIB, CNC, MKTX, MDT, REGN, SIRI, ABT, CI, COST, NEE, HPQ, ABBV, DOX, BBY, CERN, KLAC, MPW, MRK, MOH, ANSS, CVS, DHR, HRB, JPM, LEN, QCOM, JAZZ, PINC, CPRT, CMI, EA, LLY, JLL, VRTX, TMUS, ZM, AZO, CVX, CHH, EW, JEF, MET, SNPS, UPS, BAH, HZNP, FDX, MAN, NFLX, DIS, HBI, DOCU, AZPN, ADSK, GRMN, HIG, IBM, KR, ORLY, BPOP, OC, AVGO, CIT, PSX, COUP, ZS, AMED, BLK, CAH, EXC, XOM, BEN, GILD, HST, LII, LIN, PGR, PSA, WRK, ROL, NLOK, TTWO, WSO, WFC, EBAY, DISCK, ATVI, APD, MO, ABC, AN, AXS, BSX, CHRW, CAT, CHD, CLX, CGNX, DUK, ERIE, FAST, FL, GIS, GGG, KIM, LXP, OSK, RLI, RYN, RS, POOL, SON, SO, SNX, TTEK, TSCO, VLO, WCC, WMB, ET, IBKR, CHTR, FAF, VER, MUSA, BRX, PAYC, TMX, KEYS, TDOC, OLLI, HPE, OKTA, BKR, MRNA, AGCO, PLD, ALXN, NLY, WTRG, ARW, AIZ, BWA, LUMN, LNG, CHDN, CSGP, CAG, CNO, DVA, EGP, EIX, ENTG, EPD, EQT, FMC, FDS, FR, HOG, HAS, HELE, HFC, INFO, IP, JBHT, JNPR, KSU, LSTR, LEG, MMP, MMC, MPWR, MCO, MS, NDAQ, NWL, ES, NUE, OHI, ASGN, PHM, RGEN, ROK, ROP, SMG, SRE, SCI, STLD, AAXN, TDS, TREX, WSM, WEC, XEL, XLNX, CMG, LDOS, BR, AWK, TDC, DAN, AGNC, LEA, KAR, GNRC, KMI, EPAM, ALSN, NOW, SRC, NAVI, NEP, CTLT, LBRDK, QRVO, LITE, SITE, GDS, INVH, FND, CDAY, AVLR, GII, MTUM, SPEM,

MSFT, AAPL, AMZN, FB, GOOGL, HD, V, ADBE, PEP, MA, WMT, ACN, CMCSA, GOOG, T, SPGI, LULU, MCD, TGT, BRO, PFE, TXN, BMY, ETN, INTU, BRK.B, EL, ITW, JNJ, KMB, TJX, BAC, CBRE, LMT, MAS, ORCL, PG, TROW, VZ, MSCI, PM, ZTS, VICI, ALL, CSCO, INTC, BKNG, WU, AMGN, KO, MXIM, PCAR, SBUX, VEEV, BIO, BIIB, CNC, MKTX, MDT, REGN, SIRI, ABT, CI, COST, NEE, HPQ, ABBV, DOX, BBY, CERN, KLAC, MPW, MRK, MOH, ANSS, CVS, DHR, HRB, JPM, LEN, QCOM, JAZZ, PINC, CPRT, CMI, EA, LLY, JLL, VRTX, TMUS, ZM, AZO, CVX, CHH, EW, JEF, MET, SNPS, UPS, BAH, HZNP, FDX, MAN, NFLX, DIS, HBI, DOCU, AZPN, ADSK, GRMN, HIG, IBM, KR, ORLY, BPOP, OC, AVGO, CIT, PSX, COUP, ZS, AMED, BLK, CAH, EXC, XOM, BEN, GILD, HST, LII, LIN, PGR, PSA, WRK, ROL, NLOK, TTWO, WSO, WFC, EBAY, DISCK, ATVI, APD, MO, ABC, AN, AXS, BSX, CHRW, CAT, CHD, CLX, CGNX, DUK, ERIE, FAST, FL, GIS, GGG, KIM, LXP, OSK, RLI, RYN, RS, POOL, SON, SO, SNX, TTEK, TSCO, VLO, WCC, WMB, ET, IBKR, CHTR, FAF, VER, MUSA, BRX, PAYC, TMX, KEYS, TDOC, OLLI, HPE, OKTA, BKR, MRNA, AGCO, PLD, ALXN, NLY, WTRG, ARW, AIZ, BWA, LUMN, LNG, CHDN, CSGP, CAG, CNO, DVA, EGP, EIX, ENTG, EPD, EQT, FMC, FDS, FR, HOG, HAS, HELE, HFC, INFO, IP, JBHT, JNPR, KSU, LSTR, LEG, MMP, MMC, MPWR, MCO, MS, NDAQ, NWL, ES, NUE, OHI, ASGN, PHM, RGEN, ROK, ROP, SMG, SRE, SCI, STLD, AAXN, TDS, TREX, WSM, WEC, XEL, XLNX, CMG, LDOS, BR, AWK, TDC, DAN, AGNC, LEA, KAR, GNRC, KMI, EPAM, ALSN, NOW, SRC, NAVI, NEP, CTLT, LBRDK, QRVO, LITE, SITE, GDS, INVH, FND, CDAY, AVLR, GII, MTUM, SPEM, Sold Out: MKL, MSI, SEE, THG, BLKB, BLL, DK, GMED, VMW, LM, SC, NRG, VNO, MFA, SVC, CQP, SHLX, PRU, WAT, FIS, TDY, CBRL, NKE, ANTM, JWN, F, TERP, CIM, VIRT, ADM, UMPQ, LYB, PNC, TIF, LRCX, MTD, HSY, FISV, AXP, ADI, CHE, ACAD, BWXT, ALLO, PRSP, ACM, ROKU, AYX, PODD, TEL, VVV, TRU, SYF, OMF, ELR, ISRG, UHAL, AVY, CPB, CCL, CASY, CTAS, CRUS, CCK, EFX, FICO, WELL, PAC, JCOM, MTZ, MAA, ORI, AVNT, RNR, RMD, SEIC, THS, WRB, INT,

For the details of FFCM LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ffcm+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

SELECT SECTOR SPDR (XLK) - 1,190,755 shares, 15.54% of the total portfolio. SELECT SECTOR SPDR (XLV) - 945,040 shares, 11.15% of the total portfolio. SELECT SECTOR SPDR (XLF) - 2,711,980 shares, 7.30% of the total portfolio. SELECT SECTOR SPDR (XLP) - 973,021 shares, 6.97% of the total portfolio. SELECT SECTOR SPDR (XLC) - 1,028,453 shares, 6.83% of the total portfolio.

Ffcm Llc initiated holding in Corteva Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.32 and $30.13, with an estimated average price of $28.16. The stock is now traded at around $35.06. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 46,783 shares as of .

Ffcm Llc initiated holding in Amcor PLC. The purchase prices were between $10.3 and $11.43, with an estimated average price of $10.88. The stock is now traded at around $11.55. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 125,010 shares as of .

Ffcm Llc initiated holding in FirstCash Inc. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $69.02, with an estimated average price of $61.24. The stock is now traded at around $61.03. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 21,825 shares as of .

Ffcm Llc initiated holding in Equitrans Midstream Corp. The purchase prices were between $8.33 and $11.64, with an estimated average price of $9.76. The stock is now traded at around $6.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 133,166 shares as of .

Ffcm Llc initiated holding in Ameriprise Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $143.29 and $162.55, with an estimated average price of $153.91. The stock is now traded at around $177.30. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,219 shares as of .

Ffcm Llc initiated holding in E*TRADE Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $48.02 and $55.09, with an estimated average price of $52.16. The stock is now traded at around $49.26. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 7,904 shares as of .

Ffcm Llc added to a holding in MongoDB Inc by 5885.15%. The purchase prices were between $191.68 and $250.72, with an estimated average price of $216.86. The stock is now traded at around $251.02. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 6,045 shares as of .

Ffcm Llc added to a holding in VeriSign Inc by 36238.89%. The purchase prices were between $196.81 and $219.7, with an estimated average price of $206.57. The stock is now traded at around $198.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 6,541 shares as of .

Ffcm Llc added to a holding in Incyte Corp by 398.02%. The purchase prices were between $85.07 and $109.69, with an estimated average price of $96.53. The stock is now traded at around $82.32. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 14,572 shares as of .

Ffcm Llc added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 2123.75%. The purchase prices were between $223.93 and $498.32, with an estimated average price of $353.47. The stock is now traded at around $411.76. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,779 shares as of .

Ffcm Llc added to a holding in Cadence Design Systems Inc by 398.55%. The purchase prices were between $97.07 and $117.09, with an estimated average price of $105.11. The stock is now traded at around $114.56. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,811 shares as of .

Ffcm Llc added to a holding in Dominion Energy Inc by 40.34%. The purchase prices were between $73.58 and $82.69, with an estimated average price of $78.62. The stock is now traded at around $84.58. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 20,604 shares as of .

Ffcm Llc sold out a holding in Markel Corp. The sale prices were between $892.91 and $1111.62, with an estimated average price of $1014.9.

Ffcm Llc sold out a holding in Sealed Air Corp. The sale prices were between $32.4 and $41.76, with an estimated average price of $38.04.

Ffcm Llc sold out a holding in Motorola Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $128.42 and $158.18, with an estimated average price of $146.

Ffcm Llc sold out a holding in Ball Corp. The sale prices were between $69.47 and $84.67, with an estimated average price of $76.95.

Ffcm Llc sold out a holding in Blackbaud Inc. The sale prices were between $53.44 and $66.88, with an estimated average price of $59.9.

Ffcm Llc sold out a holding in The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. The sale prices were between $89.1 and $107.36, with an estimated average price of $99.34.