Fairpointe Capital LLC Buys ResMed Inc, Nokia Oyj, The Chefs' Warehouse Inc, Sells Domtar Corp, Cooper Tire & Rubber Co, Cree Inc

November 13, 2020 | About: RMD -1.41% NOK +0% MSFT -0.51% CHEF -1.75% MSI -1.3% RSG -1.59% NVS -0.44% CNMD -2.1% JWN -3.27% UFS -2.84% PDCO -2.54% JB +0%

Chicago, IL, based Investment company Fairpointe Capital LLC (Current Portfolio) buys ResMed Inc, Nokia Oyj, The Chefs' Warehouse Inc, Motorola Solutions Inc, Conmed Corp, sells Domtar Corp, Cooper Tire & Rubber Co, Cree Inc, Whirlpool Corp, Bunge during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fairpointe Capital LLC. As of 2020Q3, Fairpointe Capital LLC owns 77 stocks with a total value of $624 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Fairpointe Capital LLC
  1. Mattel Inc (MAT) - 2,200,456 shares, 4.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.27%
  2. Tegna Inc (TGNA) - 1,948,094 shares, 3.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.98%
  3. Corning Inc (GLW) - 687,134 shares, 3.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.54%
  4. Juniper Networks Inc (JNPR) - 993,697 shares, 3.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.79%
  5. Molson Coors Beverage Co (TAP) - 636,644 shares, 3.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.93%
New Purchase: The Chefs' Warehouse Inc (CHEF)

Fairpointe Capital LLC initiated holding in The Chefs' Warehouse Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.47 and $18.11, with an estimated average price of $14.26. The stock is now traded at around $18.56. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 44,000 shares as of .

New Purchase: Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI)

Fairpointe Capital LLC initiated holding in Motorola Solutions Inc. The purchase prices were between $128.42 and $158.18, with an estimated average price of $146. The stock is now traded at around $167.53. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,396 shares as of .

New Purchase: Republic Services Inc (RSG)

Fairpointe Capital LLC initiated holding in Republic Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $80 and $96.82, with an estimated average price of $89.39. The stock is now traded at around $100.94. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,267 shares as of .

New Purchase: Novartis AG (NVS)

Fairpointe Capital LLC initiated holding in Novartis AG. The purchase prices were between $82.14 and $91, with an estimated average price of $86.65. The stock is now traded at around $85.62. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,300 shares as of .

New Purchase: Conmed Corp (CNMD)

Fairpointe Capital LLC initiated holding in Conmed Corp. The purchase prices were between $69.87 and $89.2, with an estimated average price of $81.48. The stock is now traded at around $93.17. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,706 shares as of .

New Purchase: Nordstrom Inc (JWN)

Fairpointe Capital LLC initiated holding in Nordstrom Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.79 and $17.13, with an estimated average price of $15.02. The stock is now traded at around $15.69. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of .

Added: ResMed Inc (RMD)

Fairpointe Capital LLC added to a holding in ResMed Inc by 4747.42%. The purchase prices were between $168.14 and $205.63, with an estimated average price of $184.62. The stock is now traded at around $212.79. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.79%. The holding were 66,749 shares as of .

Added: Nokia Oyj (NOK)

Fairpointe Capital LLC added to a holding in Nokia Oyj by 80.47%. The purchase prices were between $3.78 and $5.1, with an estimated average price of $4.5. The stock is now traded at around $3.75. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 3,561,730 shares as of .

Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Fairpointe Capital LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 69.53%. The purchase prices were between $200.39 and $231.65, with an estimated average price of $210.04. The stock is now traded at around $215.44. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,736 shares as of .

Sold Out: Domtar Corp (UFS)

Fairpointe Capital LLC sold out a holding in Domtar Corp. The sale prices were between $19.25 and $30.6, with an estimated average price of $25.29.

Sold Out: Patterson Companies Inc (PDCO)

Fairpointe Capital LLC sold out a holding in Patterson Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $22.01 and $29.45, with an estimated average price of $25.42.

Sold Out: Jabil Inc (JBL)

Fairpointe Capital LLC sold out a holding in Jabil Inc. The sale prices were between $30.58 and $35.6, with an estimated average price of $33.41.



