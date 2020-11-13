Fairpointe Capital LLC Buys ResMed Inc, Nokia Oyj, The Chefs' Warehouse Inc, Sells Domtar Corp, Cooper Tire & Rubber Co, Cree Inc

Chicago, IL, based Investment company Fairpointe Capital LLC (Current Portfolio) buys ResMed Inc, Nokia Oyj, The Chefs' Warehouse Inc, Motorola Solutions Inc, Conmed Corp, sells Domtar Corp, Cooper Tire & Rubber Co, Cree Inc, Whirlpool Corp, Bunge during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fairpointe Capital LLC. As of 2020Q3, Fairpointe Capital LLC owns 77 stocks with a total value of $624 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: CHEF, MSI, CNMD, NVS, RSG, JWN,

CHEF, MSI, CNMD, NVS, RSG, JWN, Added Positions: RMD, NOK, SCHW, AKAM, CHKP, ICAD, TAP, NATI, SANW, MSFT, PWFL, PI, KERN,

RMD, NOK, SCHW, AKAM, CHKP, ICAD, TAP, NATI, SANW, MSFT, PWFL, PI, KERN, Reduced Positions: CTB, CREE, WHR, BG, TDC, WAB, GLW, HXL, A, MAT, MGA, WERN, PNR, ATGE, JNPR, LKQ, CARS, CINF, LGF.A, LGF.B, OC, CPA, VREX, VAR, WAT, MDP, HRL, NTRS, NYT, LEA, NEO, RJF, UNF, TGNA, DGX, DCI, CLAR, QCOM, REGI, SCHL, SNN, OVID, GILD, EYEN,

CTB, CREE, WHR, BG, TDC, WAB, GLW, HXL, A, MAT, MGA, WERN, PNR, ATGE, JNPR, LKQ, CARS, CINF, LGF.A, LGF.B, OC, CPA, VREX, VAR, WAT, MDP, HRL, NTRS, NYT, LEA, NEO, RJF, UNF, TGNA, DGX, DCI, CLAR, QCOM, REGI, SCHL, SNN, OVID, GILD, EYEN, Sold Out: UFS, PDCO, JBL,

Mattel Inc (MAT) - 2,200,456 shares, 4.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.27% Tegna Inc (TGNA) - 1,948,094 shares, 3.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.98% Corning Inc (GLW) - 687,134 shares, 3.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.54% Juniper Networks Inc (JNPR) - 993,697 shares, 3.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.79% Molson Coors Beverage Co (TAP) - 636,644 shares, 3.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.93%

Fairpointe Capital LLC initiated holding in The Chefs' Warehouse Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.47 and $18.11, with an estimated average price of $14.26. The stock is now traded at around $18.56. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 44,000 shares as of .

Fairpointe Capital LLC initiated holding in Motorola Solutions Inc. The purchase prices were between $128.42 and $158.18, with an estimated average price of $146. The stock is now traded at around $167.53. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,396 shares as of .

Fairpointe Capital LLC initiated holding in Republic Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $80 and $96.82, with an estimated average price of $89.39. The stock is now traded at around $100.94. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,267 shares as of .

Fairpointe Capital LLC initiated holding in Novartis AG. The purchase prices were between $82.14 and $91, with an estimated average price of $86.65. The stock is now traded at around $85.62. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,300 shares as of .

Fairpointe Capital LLC initiated holding in Conmed Corp. The purchase prices were between $69.87 and $89.2, with an estimated average price of $81.48. The stock is now traded at around $93.17. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,706 shares as of .

Fairpointe Capital LLC initiated holding in Nordstrom Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.79 and $17.13, with an estimated average price of $15.02. The stock is now traded at around $15.69. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of .

Fairpointe Capital LLC added to a holding in ResMed Inc by 4747.42%. The purchase prices were between $168.14 and $205.63, with an estimated average price of $184.62. The stock is now traded at around $212.79. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.79%. The holding were 66,749 shares as of .

Fairpointe Capital LLC added to a holding in Nokia Oyj by 80.47%. The purchase prices were between $3.78 and $5.1, with an estimated average price of $4.5. The stock is now traded at around $3.75. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 3,561,730 shares as of .

Fairpointe Capital LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 69.53%. The purchase prices were between $200.39 and $231.65, with an estimated average price of $210.04. The stock is now traded at around $215.44. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,736 shares as of .

Fairpointe Capital LLC sold out a holding in Domtar Corp. The sale prices were between $19.25 and $30.6, with an estimated average price of $25.29.

Fairpointe Capital LLC sold out a holding in Patterson Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $22.01 and $29.45, with an estimated average price of $25.42.

Fairpointe Capital LLC sold out a holding in Jabil Inc. The sale prices were between $30.58 and $35.6, with an estimated average price of $33.41.