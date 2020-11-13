Agf Investments Inc. Buys Fastenal Co, Johnson & Johnson, NextEra Energy Inc, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, DocuSign Inc, MarketAxess Holdings Inc

Toronto, A6, based Investment company Agf Investments Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Fastenal Co, Johnson & Johnson, NextEra Energy Inc, W.W. Grainger Inc, JB Hunt Transport Services Inc, sells Alibaba Group Holding, DocuSign Inc, MarketAxess Holdings Inc, Centene Corp, Bank of Nova Scotia during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Agf Investments Inc.. As of 2020Q3, Agf Investments Inc. owns 780 stocks with a total value of $9.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: GWW, QRVO, CTAS, ERIC, MLCO, INFY, WH, SPLK, DDOG, CVE, SIRI, PKI, CE, MAR, DHT, PATK, PLMR, PRDO, ON, MDB, PNW, PAGP, MRO, RH, JOE, MDU, KBH, LYV, VNO, NXPI, MYL, ESNT, AMCR, YETI, WHR, WY, WPC, WNS, SOGO, VST, VTR, UGI, TSLA, TFX, TCF, SNV, STOR, BLDR, CR, GLW, STZ, NET, CFG, CHDN, CMG, CSIQ, WHD, DRI, BB, BIDU, ATKR, ARMK, APOG, AEL, LNT, ALE, ABMD, HST, EL, LGIH, KSS, AES, EIS, IRVA, INCY, IEX, HBAN, LGND, GPI, GPC, GD, FCFS, FHN, EXC, ETRN, DOYU, DISCA,

FAST, JNJ, NEE, JBHT, TER, MNST, DPZ, ZG, HLT, MPC, CLX, TRI, INTU, SNE, CP, FTS, MRNA, ENB, VLO, KL, URI, AQN, PRI, ULTA, RY, BIP, MSFT, ACN, EWG, ORLY, PAAS, MMM, BMO, GRP.U, TJX, TMO, COST, PBA, PEP, SHW, TECK, V, AFL, AEM, AMRN, AWK, AVGO, CIGI, LRCX, EDU, PM, ROK, SLF, TRMB, TCOM, T, ALXN, ALNY, APH, BSX, CMI, DHR, DG, EBAY, EXPD, FB, HD, INTC, LII, LNC, MA, NNN, NFLX, NBIX, NEP, PG, RHI, SSRM, SHOP, SBUX, TTEK, TXN, TW, UPS, VZ, VRTX, WMT, ZTS, MDT, AGNC, AMN, ABT, AKAM, ALLY, GOOG, ATUS, MO, AEP, COLD, AME, AMGN, NLY, ANTM, AMAT, ATR, ANET, ATO, AGR, AVY, BLL, BOH, BK, OZK, BIO, BIIB, BKI, BL, HRB, BA, BWA, BR, CBOE, CBRE, CF, CHRW, CME, COG, CERN, CHTR, LNG, CSCO, CTXS, KO, COLM, CBSH, CXO, COP, ED, COR, CTVA, CVET, CUBE, CONE, DHI, DTE, DAL, DLR, DFS, DLTR, D, DOV, DBX, DD, EOG, EQT, EMR, EHC, ETR, EQC, ELS, ERIE, ES, EXPE, EXR, FNB, FCN, FFIV, FNF, FITB, FFIN, FHB, FLO, FTNT, FOXA, FLIN, FTDR, AJG, GLPI, IT, GIS, GM, GNTX, GILD, GBCI, GL, GDDY, GS, GHC, LOPE, GWRE, HPQ, HAIN, HAS, HE, HTA, PEAK, HPE, HRL, HUM, ICUI, IEP, IPHI, ICE, IP, IPG, EWA, THD, TUR, EWP, EMB, MBB, GOVT, EPOL, IAGG, JLL, K, KMB, KNX, KHC, KR, LKQ, LSTR, LVS, LEN, LXP, LLY, LOW, MSM, MMS, MRCY, TAP, MORN, NFG, NTAP, NJR, NYCB, NEU, NEM, NSC, NLOK, OGE, OLN, PPL, PKG, PYPL, PBCT, PFE, PINC, TROW, PEG, PSA, PHM, QCOM, RGEN, RSG, SBAC, CRM, HSIC, SCHW, SGEN, SIGI, SCI, SLGN, SWKS, AOS, SMAR, SJM, SJI, SR, SFM, SUI, TGT, TME, TDC, TTC, TSCO, TRV, TREX, TFC, TYL, UMBF, UI, UTHR, VFC, VMI, BNDX, VRSN, VRNT, VRSK, VOYA, VMC, WBA, WTS, WFC, WST, WU, WLK, WPM, WSM, WDAY, WWE, XEL, XLNX, ZBRA, ZNGA, AXS, HELE, INFO, JAZZ, LBTYK, NLSN, STE, WTM, GRMN, Reduced Positions: BABA, DOCU, MKTX, BNS, NOW, RNG, LHX, MSCI, CSGP, BAH, TDOC, KEYS, ADBE, ZM, TD, NTR, MFC, RCI, TRP, JPM, BAC, MCD, SPOT, HON, LMT, PLNT, CVS, BCE, MS, OTEX, QSR, SE, BBU, CNQ, EHTH, GIB, TFII, AVLR, TU, DSGX, FNV, LULU, TTD, TSN, CCJ, WIX, ADI, BAM, NVDA, SCCO, UNH, CMCSA, XOM, INDA, JD, ROKU, ATVI, AMD, ANSS, BHF, CAE, MCO, OSB, ODFL, PLD, SQ, STN, TMUS, VEEV, CB, AGCO, ADSK, AZO, BAX, CVX, C, CTSH, DIS, ET, FLJP, EWY, EWS, J, MAN, MET, NWE, OKE, PANW, RTX, REGN, SPGI, SPG, SO, STT, SU, TS, UNP, WELL, BPY, LYB, APD, ALL, ABC, AMP, ADM, BKR, GOLD, BHC, BDX, BBY, BXMT, SAM, BRX, BRO, BTG, CM, COF, CAT, CNP, CHD, COUP, CBRL, ASHR, DOW, DUK, EMN, EA, ENTG, EPD, EPAM, EQR, FDX, FE, FND, FMX, FL, BEN, GDS, GFLU, GNRC, GIL, HCA, HBI, HFC, HOLX, HII, IMO, ING, IBKR, EWZ, EWD, EWN, EWH, MCHI, EWT, ERUS, JNPR, KIM, KMI, LEA, LEG, MMP, MGA, MLM, MPWR, NRG, NTES, NWL, NUE, OKTA, OHI, ORCL, PCRX, PRFT, PSX, PFG, PGR, PRU, RCM, RLI, RL, RBC, RBA, ROL, ROP, RGLD, SIVB, TMX, SVM, SON, STWD, STLD, STC, TTWO, TAL, TEVA, TKR, VER, VIRT, WEC, WSO, WCC, ZS, BEP, BAP, RE, HZNP, JCI,

BABA, DOCU, MKTX, BNS, NOW, RNG, LHX, MSCI, CSGP, BAH, TDOC, KEYS, ADBE, ZM, TD, NTR, MFC, RCI, TRP, JPM, BAC, MCD, SPOT, HON, LMT, PLNT, CVS, BCE, MS, OTEX, QSR, SE, BBU, CNQ, EHTH, GIB, TFII, AVLR, TU, DSGX, FNV, LULU, TTD, TSN, CCJ, WIX, ADI, BAM, NVDA, SCCO, UNH, CMCSA, XOM, INDA, JD, ROKU, ATVI, AMD, ANSS, BHF, CAE, MCO, OSB, ODFL, PLD, SQ, STN, TMUS, VEEV, CB, AGCO, ADSK, AZO, BAX, CVX, C, CTSH, DIS, ET, FLJP, EWY, EWS, J, MAN, MET, NWE, OKE, PANW, RTX, REGN, SPGI, SPG, SO, STT, SU, TS, UNP, WELL, BPY, LYB, APD, ALL, ABC, AMP, ADM, BKR, GOLD, BHC, BDX, BBY, BXMT, SAM, BRX, BRO, BTG, CM, COF, CAT, CNP, CHD, COUP, CBRL, ASHR, DOW, DUK, EMN, EA, ENTG, EPD, EPAM, EQR, FDX, FE, FND, FMX, FL, BEN, GDS, GFLU, GNRC, GIL, HCA, HBI, HFC, HOLX, HII, IMO, ING, IBKR, EWZ, EWD, EWN, EWH, MCHI, EWT, ERUS, JNPR, KIM, KMI, LEA, LEG, MMP, MGA, MLM, MPWR, NRG, NTES, NWL, NUE, OKTA, OHI, ORCL, PCRX, PRFT, PSX, PFG, PGR, PRU, RCM, RLI, RL, RBC, RBA, ROL, ROP, RGLD, SIVB, TMX, SVM, SON, STWD, STLD, STC, TTWO, TAL, TEVA, TKR, VER, VIRT, WEC, WSO, WCC, ZS, BEP, BAP, RE, HZNP, JCI, Sold Out: CNC, CHWY, NORW, ALK, GPN, MU, BEPC, REZI, OSUR, AIG, TRGP, PAC, NKE, MGM, APA, CHKP, TECH, SBRA, SEM, CIM, CNK, CQP, DK, CINF, WYNN, WDFC, UNM, UMPQ, WEN, TXRH, SEE, GMED, NRZ, BURL, WUBA, ATHM, PE, TERP, SHLX, APLE, NVT, CAH, CACI, BLKB, BIPC, WTRG, LH, FICO, PACW, F, EXAS, GRC, HAE, HWC, THG, HP, SVC, HUN, IDXX, JBL, KFY, LZB, FDS, LBAI, MFA, EPR, BVN, MTX, MSI, COLB, JWN, NG, TPR, OFG, PBR, WRK, ROST, RCL,

Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 65,926 shares, 2.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.58% Honeywell International Inc (HON) - 1,243,204 shares, 2.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.86% Waste Management Inc (WM) - 1,711,563 shares, 1.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.24% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 1,857,112 shares, 1.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.96% Royal Bank of Canada (RY) - 2,529,445 shares, 1.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.25%

Agf Investments Inc. initiated holding in W.W. Grainger Inc. The purchase prices were between $307.96 and $370.5, with an estimated average price of $344.39. The stock is now traded at around $398.17. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 134,695 shares as of .

Agf Investments Inc. initiated holding in Qorvo Inc. The purchase prices were between $108.26 and $135.23, with an estimated average price of $123.71. The stock is now traded at around $146.67. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 247,066 shares as of .

Agf Investments Inc. initiated holding in Cintas Corp. The purchase prices were between $266.14 and $342.38, with an estimated average price of $308.23. The stock is now traded at around $349.67. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 68,722 shares as of .

Agf Investments Inc. initiated holding in Melco Resorts and Entertainment Ltd. The purchase prices were between $15.22 and $19.98, with an estimated average price of $17.73. The stock is now traded at around $17.12. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 740,578 shares as of .

Agf Investments Inc. initiated holding in Infosys Ltd. The purchase prices were between $9.68 and $13.84, with an estimated average price of $12.45. The stock is now traded at around $14.95. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 839,355 shares as of .

Agf Investments Inc. initiated holding in Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson. The purchase prices were between $9.29 and $12.01, with an estimated average price of $11.02. The stock is now traded at around $11.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,067,285 shares as of .

Agf Investments Inc. added to a holding in Fastenal Co by 33250.99%. The purchase prices were between $43.01 and $49.67, with an estimated average price of $45.94. The stock is now traded at around $46.33. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 1,142,605 shares as of .

Agf Investments Inc. added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 69.00%. The purchase prices were between $61.57 and $73.93, with an estimated average price of $68.93. The stock is now traded at around $76.67. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 1,757,816 shares as of .

Agf Investments Inc. added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 110.38%. The purchase prices were between $140.38 and $153.83, with an estimated average price of $147.87. The stock is now traded at around $148.30. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 629,821 shares as of .

Agf Investments Inc. added to a holding in JB Hunt Transport Services Inc by 12880.06%. The purchase prices were between $117.65 and $142.8, with an estimated average price of $132.92. The stock is now traded at around $126.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 323,463 shares as of .

Agf Investments Inc. added to a holding in Teradyne Inc by 985006.25%. The purchase prices were between $74.92 and $91.98, with an estimated average price of $84.71. The stock is now traded at around $100.48. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 472,851 shares as of .

Agf Investments Inc. added to a holding in Monster Beverage Corp by 111.58%. The purchase prices were between $69.03 and $86.53, with an estimated average price of $78.91. The stock is now traded at around $82.96. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 854,623 shares as of .

Agf Investments Inc. sold out a holding in Centene Corp. The sale prices were between $54.3 and $67.74, with an estimated average price of $62.15.

Agf Investments Inc. sold out a holding in Chewy Inc. The sale prices were between $45.96 and $70.1, with an estimated average price of $53.96.

Agf Investments Inc. sold out a holding in GLOBAL X FDS. The sale prices were between $9.58 and $11.18, with an estimated average price of $10.51.

Agf Investments Inc. sold out a holding in Alaska Air Group Inc. The sale prices were between $34 and $43.12, with an estimated average price of $37.49.

Agf Investments Inc. sold out a holding in Global Payments Inc. The sale prices were between $160.77 and $184.85, with an estimated average price of $173.

Agf Investments Inc. sold out a holding in Micron Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $42.66 and $52.64, with an estimated average price of $48.39.