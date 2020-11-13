  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Agf Investments Inc. Buys Fastenal Co, Johnson & Johnson, NextEra Energy Inc, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, DocuSign Inc, MarketAxess Holdings Inc

November 13, 2020 | About: FAST -1.93% NEE -1.12% JNJ +0.34% JBHT -0.76% TER -0.69% MNST -1.82% GWW -1.29% QRVO -1.07% CTAS -2.88% MLCO -2.45% INFY -0.93%

Toronto, A6, based Investment company Agf Investments Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Fastenal Co, Johnson & Johnson, NextEra Energy Inc, W.W. Grainger Inc, JB Hunt Transport Services Inc, sells Alibaba Group Holding, DocuSign Inc, MarketAxess Holdings Inc, Centene Corp, Bank of Nova Scotia during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Agf Investments Inc.. As of 2020Q3, Agf Investments Inc. owns 780 stocks with a total value of $9.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of AGF INVESTMENTS INC.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/agf+investments+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of AGF INVESTMENTS INC.
  1. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 65,926 shares, 2.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.58%
  2. Honeywell International Inc (HON) - 1,243,204 shares, 2.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.86%
  3. Waste Management Inc (WM) - 1,711,563 shares, 1.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.24%
  4. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 1,857,112 shares, 1.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.96%
  5. Royal Bank of Canada (RY) - 2,529,445 shares, 1.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.25%
New Purchase: W.W. Grainger Inc (GWW)

Agf Investments Inc. initiated holding in W.W. Grainger Inc. The purchase prices were between $307.96 and $370.5, with an estimated average price of $344.39. The stock is now traded at around $398.17. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 134,695 shares as of .

New Purchase: Qorvo Inc (QRVO)

Agf Investments Inc. initiated holding in Qorvo Inc. The purchase prices were between $108.26 and $135.23, with an estimated average price of $123.71. The stock is now traded at around $146.67. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 247,066 shares as of .

New Purchase: Cintas Corp (CTAS)

Agf Investments Inc. initiated holding in Cintas Corp. The purchase prices were between $266.14 and $342.38, with an estimated average price of $308.23. The stock is now traded at around $349.67. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 68,722 shares as of .

New Purchase: Melco Resorts and Entertainment Ltd (MLCO)

Agf Investments Inc. initiated holding in Melco Resorts and Entertainment Ltd. The purchase prices were between $15.22 and $19.98, with an estimated average price of $17.73. The stock is now traded at around $17.12. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 740,578 shares as of .

New Purchase: Infosys Ltd (INFY)

Agf Investments Inc. initiated holding in Infosys Ltd. The purchase prices were between $9.68 and $13.84, with an estimated average price of $12.45. The stock is now traded at around $14.95. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 839,355 shares as of .

New Purchase: Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson (ERIC)

Agf Investments Inc. initiated holding in Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson. The purchase prices were between $9.29 and $12.01, with an estimated average price of $11.02. The stock is now traded at around $11.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,067,285 shares as of .

Added: Fastenal Co (FAST)

Agf Investments Inc. added to a holding in Fastenal Co by 33250.99%. The purchase prices were between $43.01 and $49.67, with an estimated average price of $45.94. The stock is now traded at around $46.33. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 1,142,605 shares as of .

Added: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)

Agf Investments Inc. added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 69.00%. The purchase prices were between $61.57 and $73.93, with an estimated average price of $68.93. The stock is now traded at around $76.67. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 1,757,816 shares as of .

Added: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Agf Investments Inc. added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 110.38%. The purchase prices were between $140.38 and $153.83, with an estimated average price of $147.87. The stock is now traded at around $148.30. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 629,821 shares as of .

Added: JB Hunt Transport Services Inc (JBHT)

Agf Investments Inc. added to a holding in JB Hunt Transport Services Inc by 12880.06%. The purchase prices were between $117.65 and $142.8, with an estimated average price of $132.92. The stock is now traded at around $126.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 323,463 shares as of .

Added: Teradyne Inc (TER)

Agf Investments Inc. added to a holding in Teradyne Inc by 985006.25%. The purchase prices were between $74.92 and $91.98, with an estimated average price of $84.71. The stock is now traded at around $100.48. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 472,851 shares as of .

Added: Monster Beverage Corp (MNST)

Agf Investments Inc. added to a holding in Monster Beverage Corp by 111.58%. The purchase prices were between $69.03 and $86.53, with an estimated average price of $78.91. The stock is now traded at around $82.96. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 854,623 shares as of .

Sold Out: Centene Corp (CNC)

Agf Investments Inc. sold out a holding in Centene Corp. The sale prices were between $54.3 and $67.74, with an estimated average price of $62.15.

Sold Out: Chewy Inc (CHWY)

Agf Investments Inc. sold out a holding in Chewy Inc. The sale prices were between $45.96 and $70.1, with an estimated average price of $53.96.

Sold Out: GLOBAL X FDS (NORW)

Agf Investments Inc. sold out a holding in GLOBAL X FDS. The sale prices were between $9.58 and $11.18, with an estimated average price of $10.51.

Sold Out: Alaska Air Group Inc (ALK)

Agf Investments Inc. sold out a holding in Alaska Air Group Inc. The sale prices were between $34 and $43.12, with an estimated average price of $37.49.

Sold Out: Global Payments Inc (GPN)

Agf Investments Inc. sold out a holding in Global Payments Inc. The sale prices were between $160.77 and $184.85, with an estimated average price of $173.

Sold Out: Micron Technology Inc (MU)

Agf Investments Inc. sold out a holding in Micron Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $42.66 and $52.64, with an estimated average price of $48.39.



