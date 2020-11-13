PSI Advisors, LLC Buys SPDR SERIES TRUST, Tesla Inc, Alphabet Inc, Sells SPDR Russell 1000 ETF, SPDR Russell Small Cap Complet, Darden Restaurants Inc

Investment company PSI Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR SERIES TRUST, Tesla Inc, Alphabet Inc, SPDR GOLD TRUST, Micron Technology Inc, sells SPDR Russell 1000 ETF, SPDR Russell Small Cap Complet, Darden Restaurants Inc, ISHARES TRUST, First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, PSI Advisors, LLC. As of 2020Q3, PSI Advisors, LLC owns 114 stocks with a total value of $129 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 78,984 shares, 17.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.23% ISHARES TRUST (IVV) - 38,375 shares, 10.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.94% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 37,485 shares, 3.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.78% SPDR SERIES TRUST (SDY) - 45,013 shares, 3.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.07% VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VNQ) - 52,541 shares, 3.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.47%

PSI Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $36.49 and $42.03, with an estimated average price of $38.92. The stock is now traded at around $41.53. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 14,765 shares as of .

PSI Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $223.93 and $498.32, with an estimated average price of $353.47. The stock is now traded at around $411.76. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 1,274 shares as of .

PSI Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SPDR GOLD TRUST. The purchase prices were between $166.62 and $193.89, with an estimated average price of $179.71. The stock is now traded at around $175.96. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 2,619 shares as of .

PSI Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $1409.39 and $1717.39, with an estimated average price of $1523.87. The stock is now traded at around $1742.82. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 313 shares as of .

PSI Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Micron Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.66 and $52.64, with an estimated average price of $48.39. The stock is now traded at around $56.25. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 9,585 shares as of .

PSI Advisors, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES SILVER TST. The purchase prices were between $16.71 and $27, with an estimated average price of $22.68. The stock is now traded at around $22.55. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 16,685 shares as of .

PSI Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Intel Corp by 56.29%. The purchase prices were between $47.73 and $61.15, with an estimated average price of $52.07. The stock is now traded at around $44.95. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 18,683 shares as of .

PSI Advisors, LLC added to a holding in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 100.91%. The purchase prices were between $60 and $60.11, with an estimated average price of $60.07. The stock is now traded at around $60.04. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 11,050 shares as of .

PSI Advisors, LLC added to a holding in General Mills Inc by 92.14%. The purchase prices were between $57.32 and $65.74, with an estimated average price of $62.5. The stock is now traded at around $60.49. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 8,944 shares as of .

PSI Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Duke Energy Corp by 28.01%. The purchase prices were between $79.21 and $88.56, with an estimated average price of $82.39. The stock is now traded at around $94.25. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 12,691 shares as of .

PSI Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc by 61.65%. The purchase prices were between $62.1 and $78.08, with an estimated average price of $69.4. The stock is now traded at around $59.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 10,147 shares as of .

PSI Advisors, LLC added to a holding in FIRST TR EXCHANGE by 22.69%. The purchase prices were between $18.45 and $19.5, with an estimated average price of $19.09. The stock is now traded at around $19.73. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 58,213 shares as of .

PSI Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Russell 1000 ETF. The sale prices were between $86.92 and $86.92, with an estimated average price of $86.92.

PSI Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Russell Small Cap Complet. The sale prices were between $82.85 and $82.85, with an estimated average price of $82.85.

PSI Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Darden Restaurants Inc. The sale prices were between $71.34 and $100.8, with an estimated average price of $83.05.

PSI Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $51.09 and $56.67, with an estimated average price of $54.3.

PSI Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF. The sale prices were between $32.21 and $37.03, with an estimated average price of $34.04.

PSI Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF. The sale prices were between $54.89 and $60.22, with an estimated average price of $58.23.