Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Buys Legend Biotech Corp, Liberty Broadband Corp, Immunomedics Inc, Sells Nikola Corp, DraftKings Inc, GCI Liberty Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Hudson Bay Capital Management LP (Current Portfolio) buys Legend Biotech Corp, Liberty Broadband Corp, Immunomedics Inc, Facebook Inc, Maxim Integrated Products Inc, sells Nikola Corp, DraftKings Inc, GCI Liberty Inc, ISHARES TRUST, Willis Towers Watson PLC during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP. As of 2020Q3, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owns 332 stocks with a total value of $2.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



For the details of Hudson Bay Capital Management LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hudson+bay+capital+management+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

GCI Liberty Inc (GLIBA) - 2,284,578 shares, 7.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.49% Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDA) - 842,392 shares, 4.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.74% Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDK) - 647,184 shares, 3.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 245.90% Legend Biotech Corp (LEGN) - 2,825,806 shares, 3.24% of the total portfolio. New Position QTS Realty Trust Inc (QTSpB.PFD) - 425,200 shares, 2.33% of the total portfolio.

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP initiated holding in Legend Biotech Corp. The purchase prices were between $27.5 and $39.61, with an estimated average price of $33.7. The stock is now traded at around $26.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.24%. The holding were 2,825,806 shares as of .

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP initiated holding in Immunomedics Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.91 and $85.53, with an estimated average price of $50.24. The stock is now traded at around $87.86. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 450,000 shares as of .

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $230.12 and $303.91, with an estimated average price of $257.89. The stock is now traded at around $275.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 135,100 shares as of .

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP initiated holding in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. The purchase prices were between $59.69 and $71.37, with an estimated average price of $67.58. The stock is now traded at around $80.46. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 440,098 shares as of .

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP initiated holding in Churchill Capital Corp III. The purchase prices were between $10.24 and $11.97, with an estimated average price of $10.99. The stock is now traded at around $9.84. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 2,592,532 shares as of .

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP initiated holding in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II. The purchase prices were between $10.25 and $11.32, with an estimated average price of $10.65. The stock is now traded at around $10.45. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 2,177,679 shares as of .

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP added to a holding in Liberty Broadband Corp by 245.90%. The purchase prices were between $125.49 and $144.9, with an estimated average price of $137.22. The stock is now traded at around $150.07. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.53%. The holding were 647,184 shares as of .

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP added to a holding in Wright Medical Group NV by 658.18%. The purchase prices were between $29.62 and $30.58, with an estimated average price of $30.16. The stock is now traded at around $29.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 950,000 shares as of .

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP added to a holding in GrubHub Inc by 130.53%. The purchase prices were between $68.52 and $78.2, with an estimated average price of $72.02. The stock is now traded at around $72.56. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 391,900 shares as of .

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 944.80%. The purchase prices were between $2878.7 and $3531.45, with an estimated average price of $3151.21. The stock is now traded at around $3110.28. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 5,224 shares as of .

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP added to a holding in Liberty SiriusXM Group by 134.59%. The purchase prices were between $32.05 and $37.01, with an estimated average price of $34.97. The stock is now traded at around $39.83. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 740,527 shares as of .

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP added to a holding in Catalent Inc by 309.52%. The purchase prices were between $72.74 and $92.5, with an estimated average price of $84.37. The stock is now traded at around $103.44. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 215,000 shares as of .

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Nikola Corp. The sale prices were between $17.88 and $65.9, with an estimated average price of $39.03.

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $134.22 and $139.15, with an estimated average price of $136.3.

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Willis Towers Watson PLC. The sale prices were between $194.6 and $216.17, with an estimated average price of $204.14.

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Johnson & Johnson. The sale prices were between $140.38 and $153.83, with an estimated average price of $147.87.

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.71 and $17.39, with an estimated average price of $13.61.

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Liberty Formula One Group. The sale prices were between $32.5 and $40.25, with an estimated average price of $36.34.