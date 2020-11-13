Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc Buys iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, Wells Fargo, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, Sells Illinois Tool Works Inc, Danaher Corp, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

Dayton, OH, based Investment company Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, Wells Fargo, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, sells Illinois Tool Works Inc, Danaher Corp, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp, Perspecta Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. As of 2020Q3, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc owns 67 stocks with a total value of $360 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: VUG,

VUG, Added Positions: IGSB, WFC, AIG, WBA, DISCA, L, BK, BMY, KO, XOM, MDT, VXUS,

IGSB, WFC, AIG, WBA, DISCA, L, BK, BMY, KO, XOM, MDT, VXUS, Reduced Positions: DHR, TMO, MSFT, CNX, GOOGL, GOOG, SYK, AMZN, FTV, ABT, DXC, CNDT,

DHR, TMO, MSFT, CNX, GOOGL, GOOG, SYK, AMZN, FTV, ABT, DXC, CNDT, Sold Out: ITW, WAB, PRSP,

Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 103,824 shares, 6.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.21% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 95,853 shares, 5.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.48% iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB) - 362,089 shares, 5.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 57.83% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 123,845 shares, 5.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.02% Discovery Inc (DISCA) - 833,446 shares, 5.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.39%

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc initiated holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS. The purchase prices were between $204.41 and $245.48, with an estimated average price of $221.4. The stock is now traded at around $236.35. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 958 shares as of .

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 57.83%. The purchase prices were between $54.31 and $54.84, with an estimated average price of $54.63. The stock is now traded at around $54.89. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.02%. The holding were 362,089 shares as of .

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 39.22%. The purchase prices were between $22.83 and $26.35, with an estimated average price of $24.66. The stock is now traded at around $23.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 387,487 shares as of .

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Illinois Tool Works Inc. The sale prices were between $172.44 and $201.95, with an estimated average price of $189.81.

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $56.6 and $70.58, with an estimated average price of $64.15.

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Perspecta Inc. The sale prices were between $18.94 and $23.26, with an estimated average price of $21.12.