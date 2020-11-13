Islay Capital Management, Llc Buys ISHARES INC, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF, SPDR SERIES TRUST, Sells iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, ISHARES TRUST

Investment company Islay Capital Management, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys ISHARES INC, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF, SPDR SERIES TRUST, Invesco S P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF, Phillips 66, sells iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, ISHARES TRUST, AbbVie Inc, Delta Air Lines Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Islay Capital Management, Llc. As of 2020Q3, Islay Capital Management, Llc owns 272 stocks with a total value of $95 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHD) - 147,670 shares, 8.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.68% Invesco S P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) - 38,446 shares, 8.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.25% SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHB) - 69,097 shares, 5.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.82% SPDR SERIES TRUST (SPTL) - 105,973 shares, 5.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 51.34% ISHARES INC (IEMG) - 92,090 shares, 5.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 204.27%

Islay Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Phillips 66. The purchase prices were between $51.84 and $69.11, with an estimated average price of $61.11. The stock is now traded at around $54.85. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 17,207 shares as of .

Islay Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in ConocoPhillips. The purchase prices were between $32.46 and $41.78, with an estimated average price of $37.92. The stock is now traded at around $34.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 23,247 shares as of .

Islay Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Cardinal Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.25 and $58.04, with an estimated average price of $51.3. The stock is now traded at around $56.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 9,696 shares as of .

Islay Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in McKesson Corp. The purchase prices were between $140.89 and $159.9, with an estimated average price of $151.85. The stock is now traded at around $177.94. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 1,406 shares as of .

Islay Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Cactus Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.84 and $24.99, with an estimated average price of $21.67. The stock is now traded at around $22.58. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 10,250 shares as of .

Islay Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Murphy USA Inc. The purchase prices were between $111.8 and $142.63, with an estimated average price of $132. The stock is now traded at around $131.77. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 1,392 shares as of .

Islay Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in ISHARES INC by 204.27%. The purchase prices were between $48.22 and $54.44, with an estimated average price of $52.43. The stock is now traded at around $57.06. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.43%. The holding were 92,090 shares as of .

Islay Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 481.95%. The purchase prices were between $57.55 and $58.32, with an estimated average price of $57.99. The stock is now traded at around $58.24. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.35%. The holding were 46,451 shares as of .

Islay Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST by 51.34%. The purchase prices were between $46.15 and $48.99, with an estimated average price of $47.42. The stock is now traded at around $45.32. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.77%. The holding were 105,973 shares as of .

Islay Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Invesco S P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 25.25%. The purchase prices were between $198 and $224.59, with an estimated average price of $208.06. The stock is now traded at around $226.86. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.72%. The holding were 38,446 shares as of .

Islay Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 84646.94%. The purchase prices were between $18.17 and $18.95, with an estimated average price of $18.68. The stock is now traded at around $18.93. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 41,526 shares as of .

Islay Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 157.91%. The purchase prices were between $161.12 and $171.57, with an estimated average price of $165.77. The stock is now traded at around $158.37. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 7,273 shares as of .

Islay Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Delta Air Lines Inc. The sale prices were between $24.94 and $34.57, with an estimated average price of $28.86.

Islay Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Fortinet Inc. The sale prices were between $115.17 and $149.6, with an estimated average price of $129.1.

Islay Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Albemarle Corp. The sale prices were between $75.75 and $100.45, with an estimated average price of $88.53.

Islay Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in EMCOR Group Inc. The sale prices were between $59.26 and $77.06, with an estimated average price of $69.35.

Islay Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. The sale prices were between $34.67 and $43.16, with an estimated average price of $39.11.

Islay Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in ManpowerGroup Inc. The sale prices were between $64.66 and $78.17, with an estimated average price of $71.8.