AGF Investments America Inc. Buys Trimble Inc, Johnson & Johnson, Amphenol Corp, Sells Ansys Inc, Zoom Video Communications Inc, Brookfield Renewable Corp

Toronto, A6, based Investment company AGF Investments America Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Trimble Inc, Johnson & Johnson, Amphenol Corp, Ball Corp, MSCI GERMANY ETF, sells Ansys Inc, Zoom Video Communications Inc, Brookfield Renewable Corp, GLOBAL X FDS, Brighthouse Financial Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, AGF Investments America Inc.. As of 2020Q3, AGF Investments America Inc. owns 72 stocks with a total value of $332 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: JNJ, MLCO,

JNJ, MLCO, Added Positions: TRMB, TTEK, APH, BLL, CMI, EWG, STN, HON, WM, FLJP, NOC, PM, JPM, BKNG, NTR, WMB, ABBV, SYF, EWS, EWY, MCHI, AGCO, T, AFL, MDLZ, GOOGL, XOM, CB, BMY, HII, ALXN, IVZ, ASIX, CVS, WPX, WDC, IBM, TEVA, MET, OMC,

ANSS, ZM, ROP, MCO, SCCO, TSM, INDA, Sold Out: BEPC, NORW, BHF, REZI, BABA,

Danaher Corp (DHR) - 90,118 shares, 5.85% of the total portfolio. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 38,855 shares, 5.17% of the total portfolio. Trex Co Inc (TREX) - 194,916 shares, 4.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.07% Ecolab Inc (ECL) - 69,523 shares, 4.19% of the total portfolio. Tetra Tech Inc (TTEK) - 137,339 shares, 3.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.80%

AGF Investments America Inc. initiated holding in Johnson & Johnson. The purchase prices were between $140.38 and $153.83, with an estimated average price of $147.87. The stock is now traded at around $148.30. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 13,571 shares as of .

AGF Investments America Inc. initiated holding in Melco Resorts and Entertainment Ltd. The purchase prices were between $15.22 and $19.98, with an estimated average price of $17.73. The stock is now traded at around $17.12. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 371 shares as of .

AGF Investments America Inc. added to a holding in Trimble Inc by 65.09%. The purchase prices were between $41.66 and $54.31, with an estimated average price of $47.73. The stock is now traded at around $56.89. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 205,521 shares as of .

AGF Investments America Inc. added to a holding in Amphenol Corp by 33.32%. The purchase prices were between $94.46 and $112.96, with an estimated average price of $105.3. The stock is now traded at around $120.21. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 57,512 shares as of .

AGF Investments America Inc. added to a holding in Ball Corp by 21.12%. The purchase prices were between $69.47 and $84.67, with an estimated average price of $76.95. The stock is now traded at around $94.20. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 61,017 shares as of .

AGF Investments America Inc. added to a holding in MSCI GERMANY ETF by 68.65%. The purchase prices were between $27.09 and $30.72, with an estimated average price of $29.32. The stock is now traded at around $29.48. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 54,239 shares as of .

AGF Investments America Inc. sold out a holding in Brookfield Renewable Corp. The sale prices were between $40.72 and $58.6, with an estimated average price of $49.7.

AGF Investments America Inc. sold out a holding in GLOBAL X FDS. The sale prices were between $9.58 and $11.18, with an estimated average price of $10.51.

AGF Investments America Inc. sold out a holding in Brighthouse Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $25.33 and $32.43, with an estimated average price of $29.06.

AGF Investments America Inc. sold out a holding in Resideo Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $10.04 and $14.2, with an estimated average price of $12.66.

AGF Investments America Inc. sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $215.95 and $298, with an estimated average price of $263.14.