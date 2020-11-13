Capital Advantage, Inc. Buys Abbott Laboratories, ISHARES TRUST, Qualcomm Inc, Sells Procter & Gamble Co, Lockheed Martin Corp, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1

Investment company Capital Advantage, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Abbott Laboratories, ISHARES TRUST, Qualcomm Inc, Unilever PLC, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, sells Procter & Gamble Co, Lockheed Martin Corp, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, iShares Short Maturity Bond, Alibaba Group Holding during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Capital Advantage, Inc.. As of 2020Q3, Capital Advantage, Inc. owns 91 stocks with a total value of $286 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: ABT, AGG, QCOM, UL, VCIT, DUK, IBM, UNP, IEMG,

ABT, AGG, QCOM, UL, VCIT, DUK, IBM, UNP, IEMG, Added Positions: VIGI, VPL, VIG, VHT, BRK.B, VOE, IEFA, VBR, SCHM, VCSH, MBB, BND, MMM, SPY, XLNX, VMBS, AMZN, FB, WMT,

VIGI, VPL, VIG, VHT, BRK.B, VOE, IEFA, VBR, SCHM, VCSH, MBB, BND, MMM, SPY, XLNX, VMBS, AMZN, FB, WMT, Reduced Positions: LMT, SCHD, AAPL, MINT, MGV, VXUS, XLE, GOOGL, IPAC, WDAY, VB, XOM, JNJ, VOO, VZ, INTC, SCHX, CVX, SCHA, AMGN, SCHW, CMCSA, ETN, GE, PEP, MRK, MDT,

LMT, SCHD, AAPL, MINT, MGV, VXUS, XLE, GOOGL, IPAC, WDAY, VB, XOM, JNJ, VOO, VZ, INTC, SCHX, CVX, SCHA, AMGN, SCHW, CMCSA, ETN, GE, PEP, MRK, MDT, Sold Out: PG, QQQ, NEAR, BABA, FLRN, D, JPM, TOT,

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) - 451,929 shares, 11.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.80% VANGUARD SPECIALIZ (VIG) - 188,612 shares, 8.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.10% VANGUARD WORLD FDS (VHT) - 102,463 shares, 7.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.78% SELECT SECTOR SPDR (XLP) - 263,047 shares, 5.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.50% VANGUARD INTL EQUI (VPL) - 218,645 shares, 5.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.77%

Capital Advantage, Inc. initiated holding in Abbott Laboratories. The purchase prices were between $91.64 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $101.35. The stock is now traded at around $111.95. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 4,093 shares as of .

Capital Advantage, Inc. initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $117.26 and $119.03, with an estimated average price of $118.02. The stock is now traded at around $117.62. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,218 shares as of .

Capital Advantage, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $95.12 and $97.1, with an estimated average price of $96.15. The stock is now traded at around $96.15. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,377 shares as of .

Capital Advantage, Inc. initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $88.89 and $123.18, with an estimated average price of $106.72. The stock is now traded at around $143.91. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,812 shares as of .

Capital Advantage, Inc. initiated holding in Unilever PLC. The purchase prices were between $53.71 and $62.47, with an estimated average price of $59.25. The stock is now traded at around $62.71. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,718 shares as of .

Capital Advantage, Inc. initiated holding in Duke Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $79.21 and $88.56, with an estimated average price of $82.39. The stock is now traded at around $94.25. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,212 shares as of .

Capital Advantage, Inc. sold out a holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The sale prices were between $119.98 and $140.51, with an estimated average price of $132.66.

Capital Advantage, Inc. sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $250.49 and $302.76, with an estimated average price of $271.11.

Capital Advantage, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Short Maturity Bond. The sale prices were between $49.97 and $50.15, with an estimated average price of $50.08.

Capital Advantage, Inc. sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $215.95 and $298, with an estimated average price of $263.14.

Capital Advantage, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The sale prices were between $30.38 and $30.57, with an estimated average price of $30.5.

Capital Advantage, Inc. sold out a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The sale prices were between $91.28 and $103.82, with an estimated average price of $98.2.