  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Capital Advantage, Inc. Buys Abbott Laboratories, ISHARES TRUST, Qualcomm Inc, Sells Procter & Gamble Co, Lockheed Martin Corp, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1

November 13, 2020 | About: ABT -0.62% AGG +0.42% VCIT +0.33% QCOM -2.56% UL -0.38% DUK -2.15% PG +0.06% QQQ -0.47% NEAR +0% BABA -0.5% FLRN -0.13% JPM -1.23%

Investment company Capital Advantage, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Abbott Laboratories, ISHARES TRUST, Qualcomm Inc, Unilever PLC, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, sells Procter & Gamble Co, Lockheed Martin Corp, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, iShares Short Maturity Bond, Alibaba Group Holding during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Capital Advantage, Inc.. As of 2020Q3, Capital Advantage, Inc. owns 91 stocks with a total value of $286 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Capital Advantage, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/capital+advantage%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Capital Advantage, Inc.
  1. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) - 451,929 shares, 11.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.80%
  2. VANGUARD SPECIALIZ (VIG) - 188,612 shares, 8.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.10%
  3. VANGUARD WORLD FDS (VHT) - 102,463 shares, 7.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.78%
  4. SELECT SECTOR SPDR (XLP) - 263,047 shares, 5.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.50%
  5. VANGUARD INTL EQUI (VPL) - 218,645 shares, 5.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.77%
New Purchase: Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Capital Advantage, Inc. initiated holding in Abbott Laboratories. The purchase prices were between $91.64 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $101.35. The stock is now traded at around $111.95. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 4,093 shares as of .

New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (AGG)

Capital Advantage, Inc. initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $117.26 and $119.03, with an estimated average price of $118.02. The stock is now traded at around $117.62. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,218 shares as of .

New Purchase: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT)

Capital Advantage, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $95.12 and $97.1, with an estimated average price of $96.15. The stock is now traded at around $96.15. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,377 shares as of .

New Purchase: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)

Capital Advantage, Inc. initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $88.89 and $123.18, with an estimated average price of $106.72. The stock is now traded at around $143.91. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,812 shares as of .

New Purchase: Unilever PLC (UL)

Capital Advantage, Inc. initiated holding in Unilever PLC. The purchase prices were between $53.71 and $62.47, with an estimated average price of $59.25. The stock is now traded at around $62.71. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,718 shares as of .

New Purchase: Duke Energy Corp (DUK)

Capital Advantage, Inc. initiated holding in Duke Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $79.21 and $88.56, with an estimated average price of $82.39. The stock is now traded at around $94.25. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,212 shares as of .

Sold Out: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Capital Advantage, Inc. sold out a holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The sale prices were between $119.98 and $140.51, with an estimated average price of $132.66.

Sold Out: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Capital Advantage, Inc. sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $250.49 and $302.76, with an estimated average price of $271.11.

Sold Out: iShares Short Maturity Bond (NEAR)

Capital Advantage, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Short Maturity Bond. The sale prices were between $49.97 and $50.15, with an estimated average price of $50.08.

Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Capital Advantage, Inc. sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $215.95 and $298, with an estimated average price of $263.14.

Sold Out: SPDR SERIES TRUST (FLRN)

Capital Advantage, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The sale prices were between $30.38 and $30.57, with an estimated average price of $30.5.

Sold Out: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Capital Advantage, Inc. sold out a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The sale prices were between $91.28 and $103.82, with an estimated average price of $98.2.



Here is the complete portfolio of Capital Advantage, Inc.. Also check out:

1. Capital Advantage, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Capital Advantage, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Capital Advantage, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Capital Advantage, Inc. keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)