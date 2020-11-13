Grimes & Company, Inc. Buys ISHARES INC, SPDR INDEX SHS FDS, SELECT SECTOR SPDR, Sells SELECT SECTOR SPDR, SELECT SECTOR SPDR, Packaging Corp of America

Westborough, MA, based Investment company Grimes & Company, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys ISHARES INC, SPDR INDEX SHS FDS, SELECT SECTOR SPDR, Cboe Global Markets Inc, Schlumberger, sells SELECT SECTOR SPDR, SELECT SECTOR SPDR, Packaging Corp of America, Lowe's Inc, SELECT SECTOR SPDR during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Grimes & Company, Inc.. As of 2020Q3, Grimes & Company, Inc. owns 238 stocks with a total value of $1.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



XLB, CBOE, F1EF, CAT, CTSH, HOLX, AMD, BABA, ARKK, COST, ADMA, 61Y, ARKG, VOO, BCRX, ALNA, AWRE, Added Positions: IEMG, SPEM, FPE, LQD, IEFA, SPDW, MUB, SLB, PAYX, XLK, JHML, EOG, XLV, INTC, XLI, CVS, SCHE, SCHW, RHI, FLIR, BIIB, NVS, CSCO, TROW, MDT, CVX, V, RTX, TSM, MET, EMR, SCHF, BAC, EMB, JNJ, JPM, ECL, VZ, NVDA, BKLN, ESGE, AMZN, ABBV, DVY, IWF, VWO, CMCSA, VEA, SYY, SIVB, SCHX, MSM, EEM, VIG, ESGD, VYM, IWD, TMO, NAK, ASX, MO, BIDU, BA, KO, CL, GS, HD, HON, LJPC, LMT, BND, T, AVGO, IRWD, TSLA, RGLS, AGRX, CALA, PYPL, CARR, OTIS,

IJR, XLY, SPSM, PKG, AAPL, LOW, XLC, NVO, IVV, KLAC, MSFT, ACN, VUG, UNH, EA, QCOM, SCHA, SHV, TOTL, PRF, IYW, XLP, EXPD, AMGN, AGG, SPY, SQ, OEF, BMY, UNP, UPS, SUSA, USB, DIS, WFC, QQQ, IWM, EV, IMMU, CTAS, XOM, IJH, MMM, PM, VOE, VCSH, QAI, BSX, PSA, HBAN, IBM, IP, KMB, MFC, NKE, ORCL, DEO, IWN, UN, WMT, WBA, MA, GE, AACH, GLD, Sold Out: XLE, ALC, GNTX, LNC, PFG, WSM, WU, ITOT, JBLU, F, GNW, MRNS,

FIRST TR EXCHANGE (FPE) - 4,041,598 shares, 5.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.03% ISHARES TRUST (IEFA) - 1,283,137 shares, 5.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.37% ISHARES TRUST (LQD) - 568,045 shares, 5.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.65% SPDR INDEX SHS FDS (SPDW) - 2,016,142 shares, 3.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.54% ISHARES TRUST (IJR) - 795,444 shares, 3.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.61%

Grimes & Company, Inc. initiated holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR. The purchase prices were between $56.47 and $66.87, with an estimated average price of $62.09. The stock is now traded at around $67.84. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 161,851 shares as of .

Grimes & Company, Inc. initiated holding in Cboe Global Markets Inc. The purchase prices were between $85 and $96.46, with an estimated average price of $90.07. The stock is now traded at around $86.18. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 99,684 shares as of .

Grimes & Company, Inc. initiated holding in Fidelity National Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $26 and $30.6, with an estimated average price of $27.7. The stock is now traded at around $28.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 66,797 shares as of .

Grimes & Company, Inc. initiated holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.34 and $92.18, with an estimated average price of $74.04. The stock is now traded at around $81.84. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,059 shares as of .

Grimes & Company, Inc. initiated holding in Caterpillar Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.73 and $153.87, with an estimated average price of $140.4. The stock is now traded at around $169.13. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,552 shares as of .

Grimes & Company, Inc. initiated holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. The purchase prices were between $55.28 and $70.72, with an estimated average price of $64.97. The stock is now traded at around $76.22. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,465 shares as of .

Grimes & Company, Inc. added to a holding in ISHARES INC by 53.36%. The purchase prices were between $48.22 and $54.44, with an estimated average price of $52.43. The stock is now traded at around $57.06. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 1,004,750 shares as of .

Grimes & Company, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR INDEX SHS FDS by 62.71%. The purchase prices were between $33.84 and $37.9, with an estimated average price of $36.47. The stock is now traded at around $39.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 1,061,237 shares as of .

Grimes & Company, Inc. added to a holding in Schlumberger Ltd by 163.08%. The purchase prices were between $15.56 and $20.36, with an estimated average price of $18.6. The stock is now traded at around $17.30. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 375,207 shares as of .

Grimes & Company, Inc. added to a holding in Paychex Inc by 41.70%. The purchase prices were between $71.63 and $79.77, with an estimated average price of $75.13. The stock is now traded at around $90.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 136,603 shares as of .

Grimes & Company, Inc. added to a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR by 26.69%. The purchase prices were between $104.66 and $127.03, with an estimated average price of $112.96. The stock is now traded at around $120.18. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 121,850 shares as of .

Grimes & Company, Inc. added to a holding in EOG Resources Inc by 38.34%. The purchase prices were between $35.94 and $50.89, with an estimated average price of $44.93. The stock is now traded at around $40.49. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 218,179 shares as of .

Grimes & Company, Inc. sold out a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR. The sale prices were between $29.95 and $38.58, with an estimated average price of $35.52.

Grimes & Company, Inc. sold out a holding in Alcon Inc. The sale prices were between $55.23 and $62.39, with an estimated average price of $58.78.

Grimes & Company, Inc. sold out a holding in Gentex Corp. The sale prices were between $24.91 and $28.22, with an estimated average price of $26.57.

Grimes & Company, Inc. sold out a holding in Williams-Sonoma Inc. The sale prices were between $81.54 and $99.26, with an estimated average price of $88.71.

Grimes & Company, Inc. sold out a holding in Principal Financial Group Inc. The sale prices were between $37.79 and $46.18, with an estimated average price of $42.61.

Grimes & Company, Inc. sold out a holding in The Western Union Co. The sale prices were between $20.73 and $24.28, with an estimated average price of $22.69.