GFS Advisors, LLC Buys Cisco Systems Inc, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, Intel Corp, Sells Cemex SAB de CV, Apple Inc, SPDR INDEX SHS FDS

Houston, TX, based Investment company GFS Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Cisco Systems Inc, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, Intel Corp, ISHARES TRUST, Toyota Motor Corp, sells Cemex SAB de CV, Apple Inc, SPDR INDEX SHS FDS, Facebook Inc, SSGA SPDR S&P 500 during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, GFS Advisors, LLC. As of 2020Q3, GFS Advisors, LLC owns 120 stocks with a total value of $329 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: XBI, ICLN, BOTZ, VXX, NFLX, WM, TSLA, UNG, ZM, VNQI, CRON,

XBI, ICLN, BOTZ, VXX, NFLX, WM, TSLA, UNG, ZM, VNQI, CRON, Added Positions: CSCO, VV, INTC, IJH, TM, MRK, GOOGL, VTI, BABA, AXP, AAXJ, SPXS, XOM, XLF, T, IJR, BA, RDS.A, IAU, DEM, KHC, IJS, VXUS, IGE, BUD, GDX, DBC, VBR, VSS, EFV, SHOP, VEU, JPM, PEP, TEF,

CSCO, VV, INTC, IJH, TM, MRK, GOOGL, VTI, BABA, AXP, AAXJ, SPXS, XOM, XLF, T, IJR, BA, RDS.A, IAU, DEM, KHC, IJS, VXUS, IGE, BUD, GDX, DBC, VBR, VSS, EFV, SHOP, VEU, JPM, PEP, TEF, Reduced Positions: CX, AAPL, FEZ, FB, SPY, BRK.B, DIA, GLD, BAC, SLYV, GE, VNQ, VUG, DIS, BBVA, XLE, WFC, NVDA, RSP, FDX, QQQ, SLV, GOOG, AMZN, MSFT, PFF, FXI, VWO, IEV, CVX, C, SNY, PFE, SAN, KO, EFA, XLY, GWX, RDS.B, VOO, IBM,

CX, AAPL, FEZ, FB, SPY, BRK.B, DIA, GLD, BAC, SLYV, GE, VNQ, VUG, DIS, BBVA, XLE, WFC, NVDA, RSP, FDX, QQQ, SLV, GOOG, AMZN, MSFT, PFF, FXI, VWO, IEV, CVX, C, SNY, PFE, SAN, KO, EFA, XLY, GWX, RDS.B, VOO, IBM, Sold Out: MDY, EWY, TOT, EWS, EWZ, VNM, SBUX, WBA, CRM,

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 217,544 shares, 7.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.95% FedEx Corp (FDX) - 96,587 shares, 7.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.99% Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 627,692 shares, 4.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.83% Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD) - 260,115 shares, 4.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.28% iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund (AAXJ) - 132,251 shares, 3.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.29%

GFS Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $103.87 and $120.36, with an estimated average price of $112.02. The stock is now traded at around $123.73. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 6,045 shares as of .

GFS Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $12.68 and $18.49, with an estimated average price of $15.61. The stock is now traded at around $21.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 35,300 shares as of .

GFS Advisors, LLC initiated holding in GLOBAL X FDS. The purchase prices were between $24.01 and $28.13, with an estimated average price of $26.33. The stock is now traded at around $30.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 21,418 shares as of .

GFS Advisors, LLC initiated holding in BARCLAYS BANK PLC. The purchase prices were between $24.33 and $35.24, with an estimated average price of $27.85. The stock is now traded at around $20.33. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 11,105 shares as of .

GFS Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Waste Management Inc. The purchase prices were between $102.08 and $117.07, with an estimated average price of $110.44. The stock is now traded at around $121.09. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,940 shares as of .

GFS Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Netflix Inc. The purchase prices were between $466.93 and $556.55, with an estimated average price of $497.66. The stock is now traded at around $486.77. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 480 shares as of .

GFS Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 122.17%. The purchase prices were between $37.85 and $48.1, with an estimated average price of $43.58. The stock is now traded at around $38.67. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 130,869 shares as of .

GFS Advisors, LLC added to a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS by 397.44%. The purchase prices were between $144.11 and $166.66, with an estimated average price of $154.12. The stock is now traded at around $164.78. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 19,400 shares as of .

GFS Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Intel Corp by 61.11%. The purchase prices were between $47.73 and $61.15, with an estimated average price of $52.07. The stock is now traded at around $44.95. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 107,436 shares as of .

GFS Advisors, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 44.90%. The purchase prices were between $173.64 and $195.6, with an estimated average price of $186.16. The stock is now traded at around $206.42. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 29,608 shares as of .

GFS Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Toyota Motor Corp by 127.17%. The purchase prices were between $119.34 and $136.44, with an estimated average price of $130.03. The stock is now traded at around $139.69. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 19,650 shares as of .

GFS Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 40.11%. The purchase prices were between $215.95 and $298, with an estimated average price of $263.14. The stock is now traded at around $264.31. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 11,834 shares as of .

GFS Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 40. The sale prices were between $318.46 and $358.67, with an estimated average price of $341.12.

GFS Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in MSCI SOUTH KOREA ETF. The sale prices were between $57.46 and $66.88, with an estimated average price of $62.7.

GFS Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in MSCI SINGAPORE ETF. The sale prices were between $18.31 and $19.68, with an estimated average price of $18.99.

GFS Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in MSCI BRAZIL ETF. The sale prices were between $27.17 and $33.5, with an estimated average price of $30.67.

GFS Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Total SE. The sale prices were between $32.7 and $40.47, with an estimated average price of $38.14.

GFS Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Vietnam. The sale prices were between $13.7 and $15.2, with an estimated average price of $14.51.