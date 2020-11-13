Granahan Investment Management Inc Buys Magnite Inc, Sprout Social Inc, Enphase Energy Inc, Sells Paylocity Holding Corp, Magnite Inc, Virtusa Corp

Investment company Granahan Investment Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Magnite Inc, Sprout Social Inc, Enphase Energy Inc, Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc, Quidel Corp, sells Paylocity Holding Corp, Magnite Inc, Virtusa Corp, Chegg Inc, HealthEquity Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Granahan Investment Management Inc. As of 2020Q3, Granahan Investment Management Inc owns 176 stocks with a total value of $2.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: MGNI, QDEL, CSIQ, GOCO, WSC, TPTX, EPZM, PLUG, IAC, STMP, HCAT, SMED, BLDP, AXTI, CNTG, DMTK, KLIC,

MGNI, QDEL, CSIQ, GOCO, WSC, TPTX, EPZM, PLUG, IAC, STMP, HCAT, SMED, BLDP, AXTI, CNTG, DMTK, KLIC, Added Positions: SPT, ENPH, BFAM, KRNT, PAYC, TWOU, EHTH, JRVR, CSII, GAN, WK, ESPR, EVER, PRPL, FLXN, CSTL, GTLS, STRA, CNMD, VCYT, UPLD, LGND, LXFR, AUTL, EDIT, CLDR, DBX, STNG, SPRO, LLNW, PS, CIEN, BPMC, SPSC, ORGO, NTNX, AIRG, EVH, FENC, KIDS, QTRX, AKTS, HDSN, AGX, EEFT, XENE, VICR, PLOW, CTSO, VRNS, NLTX, OSW, FREQ, BMRA, NPTN, NBRV, HBIO, XERS, VAPO, CTG, OTIC,

SPT, ENPH, BFAM, KRNT, PAYC, TWOU, EHTH, JRVR, CSII, GAN, WK, ESPR, EVER, PRPL, FLXN, CSTL, GTLS, STRA, CNMD, VCYT, UPLD, LGND, LXFR, AUTL, EDIT, CLDR, DBX, STNG, SPRO, LLNW, PS, CIEN, BPMC, SPSC, ORGO, NTNX, AIRG, EVH, FENC, KIDS, QTRX, AKTS, HDSN, AGX, EEFT, XENE, VICR, PLOW, CTSO, VRNS, NLTX, OSW, FREQ, BMRA, NPTN, NBRV, HBIO, XERS, VAPO, CTG, OTIC, Reduced Positions: PCTY, VRTU, CHGG, HQY, HZO, COUP, IMMU, LPSN, EXAS, APPS, ETSY, ARGX, AAXN, CSOD, CYRX, BGCP, POWI, ROLL, RPD, HUBS, ZS, BL, RGEN, TTD, PSTG, GTN, KPTI, NMRK, CSGP, BRKS, MPAA, OXFD, KNSL, NEO, MTRN, XLRN, INSM, SSTI, AAN, RUSHA, MGNX, VCEL, PCRX, ECPG, IPHI, TER, IIPR, AERI, ENTA, QLYS, TITN, BLUE, PFIE, SOHO, PTC, CYBR, PRFT, PRLB, XNCR, TCBI, TTGT, PRO, JNCE, CRSP, CTMX, BLFS, NEWR, QTS, ICPT, PFPT, WNS, VG, WDC, SLAB, RDWR, CWST, NTLA, SHSP, IR, SGMO, ONTO, BEAM,

PCTY, VRTU, CHGG, HQY, HZO, COUP, IMMU, LPSN, EXAS, APPS, ETSY, ARGX, AAXN, CSOD, CYRX, BGCP, POWI, ROLL, RPD, HUBS, ZS, BL, RGEN, TTD, PSTG, GTN, KPTI, NMRK, CSGP, BRKS, MPAA, OXFD, KNSL, NEO, MTRN, XLRN, INSM, SSTI, AAN, RUSHA, MGNX, VCEL, PCRX, ECPG, IPHI, TER, IIPR, AERI, ENTA, QLYS, TITN, BLUE, PFIE, SOHO, PTC, CYBR, PRFT, PRLB, XNCR, TCBI, TTGT, PRO, JNCE, CRSP, CTMX, BLFS, NEWR, QTS, ICPT, PFPT, WNS, VG, WDC, SLAB, RDWR, CWST, NTLA, SHSP, IR, SGMO, ONTO, BEAM, Sold Out: 15R, SLQT, MIME, TDOC, ATRC, MINI, MTN, OKTA, TWLO, TW, MPWR, FLDM, EXPE, RWT, SIEN, DDOG, ANGI, FANG, TYL, BIO, ABMD, MTCH, JOUT, AIN, RNG, YNDX, REI, GWRE, BOOM, ETTX, PODD, TACT,

For the details of GRANAHAN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/granahan+investment+management+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

LivePerson Inc (LPSN) - 2,742,798 shares, 4.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.06% Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH) - 1,530,361 shares, 4.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.01% Kornit Digital Ltd (KRNT) - 1,874,336 shares, 4.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.52% Axon Enterprise Inc (AAXN) - 1,135,670 shares, 3.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.98% Etsy Inc (ETSY) - 820,332 shares, 3.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.91%

Granahan Investment Management Inc initiated holding in Magnite Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.67 and $7.88, with an estimated average price of $6.69. The stock is now traded at around $9.67. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.41%. The holding were 10,023,076 shares as of .

Granahan Investment Management Inc initiated holding in Quidel Corp. The purchase prices were between $151.99 and $301.96, with an estimated average price of $222.17. The stock is now traded at around $210.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 90,849 shares as of .

Granahan Investment Management Inc initiated holding in Canadian Solar Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.33 and $35.1, with an estimated average price of $26.62. The stock is now traded at around $39.42. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 319,388 shares as of .

Granahan Investment Management Inc initiated holding in GoHealth Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.53 and $21.98, with an estimated average price of $16.01. The stock is now traded at around $11.11. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 848,850 shares as of .

Granahan Investment Management Inc initiated holding in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $11.84 and $18.48, with an estimated average price of $15.97. The stock is now traded at around $20.79. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 608,200 shares as of .

Granahan Investment Management Inc initiated holding in Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $56.99 and $89.33, with an estimated average price of $69.62. The stock is now traded at around $108.05. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 94,964 shares as of .

Granahan Investment Management Inc added to a holding in Sprout Social Inc by 86.86%. The purchase prices were between $25.5 and $40.6, with an estimated average price of $31.68. The stock is now traded at around $50.09. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 1,953,116 shares as of .

Granahan Investment Management Inc added to a holding in Enphase Energy Inc by 33.01%. The purchase prices were between $48.86 and $82.59, with an estimated average price of $66.68. The stock is now traded at around $117.21. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 1,530,361 shares as of .

Granahan Investment Management Inc added to a holding in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc by 48.25%. The purchase prices were between $106.71 and $152.04, with an estimated average price of $125.76. The stock is now traded at around $163.58. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 428,480 shares as of .

Granahan Investment Management Inc added to a holding in Paycom Software Inc by 35.67%. The purchase prices were between $265.49 and $321.5, with an estimated average price of $292.22. The stock is now traded at around $379.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 207,051 shares as of .

Granahan Investment Management Inc added to a holding in eHealth Inc by 22.69%. The purchase prices were between $61.81 and $114.86, with an estimated average price of $81.14. The stock is now traded at around $70.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 818,550 shares as of .

Granahan Investment Management Inc added to a holding in 2U Inc by 35.83%. The purchase prices were between $32.65 and $48.54, with an estimated average price of $39.58. The stock is now traded at around $32.16. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 1,334,372 shares as of .

Granahan Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in Magnite Inc. The sale prices were between $4.68 and $6.48, with an estimated average price of $5.68.

Granahan Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in SelectQuote Inc. The sale prices were between $17.27 and $25.78, with an estimated average price of $20.88.

Granahan Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in Mimecast Ltd. The sale prices were between $40.1 and $50.02, with an estimated average price of $45.34.

Granahan Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The sale prices were between $183.75 and $249.42, with an estimated average price of $211.52.

Granahan Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in AtriCure Inc. The sale prices were between $38.36 and $46.91, with an estimated average price of $42.47.

Granahan Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in Mobile Mini Inc. The sale prices were between $29.5 and $29.5, with an estimated average price of $29.5.