M3F, Inc. Buys Wells Fargo, Provident Bancorp Inc, Pioneer Bancorp Inc, Sells Standard AVB Financial Corp, UMB Financial Corp, Alerus Financial Corp

Salt Lake City, UT, based Investment company M3F, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Wells Fargo, Provident Bancorp Inc, Pioneer Bancorp Inc, Community Bankers Trust Corp, Lakeland Bancorp Inc, sells Standard AVB Financial Corp, UMB Financial Corp, Alerus Financial Corp, CB Financial Services Inc, NI Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, M3F, Inc.. As of 2020Q3, M3F, Inc. owns 49 stocks with a total value of $158 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: WFC, ESXB, LBAI, 56N, TOWN, FCNCA, BPFH, EBTC, FISI, WVFC,

WFC, ESXB, LBAI, 56N, TOWN, FCNCA, BPFH, EBTC, FISI, WVFC, Added Positions: PVBC, PBFS, HTBI, BFIN, PCSB, HTH, PROV, RBKB, WLFC, SNFCA, PDLB, BSBK, FUNC, RNDB, FFNW, SPFI, MGYR, FRBK, BCOW, FBIZ, CHMG,

PVBC, PBFS, HTBI, BFIN, PCSB, HTH, PROV, RBKB, WLFC, SNFCA, PDLB, BSBK, FUNC, RNDB, FFNW, SPFI, MGYR, FRBK, BCOW, FBIZ, CHMG, Reduced Positions: UMBF, ALRS, HONE, NODK, CFG, SAL, OFED, FRAF, BOCH, MLVF,

UMBF, ALRS, HONE, NODK, CFG, SAL, OFED, FRAF, BOCH, MLVF, Sold Out: STND, CBFV, FSEA,

For the details of M3F, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/m3f%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Provident Bancorp Inc (PVBC) - 1,362,149 shares, 6.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 58.44% Citizens Financial Group Inc (CFG) - 380,800 shares, 6.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.75% Hilltop Holdings Inc (HTH) - 456,500 shares, 5.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.45% Security National Financial Corp (SNFCA) - 1,406,651 shares, 5.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.91% Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) - 335,000 shares, 5.00% of the total portfolio. New Position

M3F, Inc. initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $22.83 and $26.35, with an estimated average price of $24.66. The stock is now traded at around $23.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5%. The holding were 335,000 shares as of .

M3F, Inc. initiated holding in Community Bankers Trust Corp. The purchase prices were between $4.47 and $5.39, with an estimated average price of $5.08. The stock is now traded at around $5.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.59%. The holding were 492,174 shares as of .

M3F, Inc. initiated holding in Lakeland Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.67 and $11.5, with an estimated average price of $10.58. The stock is now traded at around $11.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.52%. The holding were 240,408 shares as of .

M3F, Inc. initiated holding in Altabancorp. The purchase prices were between $15.66 and $18.3, with an estimated average price of $16.95. The stock is now traded at around $18.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 102,393 shares as of .

M3F, Inc. initiated holding in Towne Bank. The purchase prices were between $15.52 and $19.67, with an estimated average price of $17.78. The stock is now traded at around $20.22. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 77,051 shares as of .

M3F, Inc. initiated holding in First Citizens BancShares Inc. The purchase prices were between $311.5 and $426.16, with an estimated average price of $386.12. The stock is now traded at around $524.55. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 2,994 shares as of .

M3F, Inc. added to a holding in Provident Bancorp Inc by 58.44%. The purchase prices were between $7.22 and $8.55, with an estimated average price of $7.91. The stock is now traded at around $9.09. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.48%. The holding were 1,362,149 shares as of .

M3F, Inc. added to a holding in Pioneer Bancorp Inc by 83.74%. The purchase prices were between $8.04 and $9.02, with an estimated average price of $8.68. The stock is now traded at around $10.48. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.68%. The holding were 653,495 shares as of .

M3F, Inc. added to a holding in HomeTrust Bancshares Inc by 144.00%. The purchase prices were between $13.28 and $15.63, with an estimated average price of $14.43. The stock is now traded at around $17.64. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 290,038 shares as of .

M3F, Inc. added to a holding in BankFinancial Corp by 124.35%. The purchase prices were between $6.93 and $8.44, with an estimated average price of $7.61. The stock is now traded at around $7.83. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 570,689 shares as of .

M3F, Inc. added to a holding in PCSB Financial Corp by 61.81%. The purchase prices were between $11.11 and $13.43, with an estimated average price of $12.31. The stock is now traded at around $15.31. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 352,944 shares as of .

M3F, Inc. added to a holding in Provident Financial Holdings Inc by 20.83%. The purchase prices were between $11.6 and $13.15, with an estimated average price of $12.24. The stock is now traded at around $13.56. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 412,986 shares as of .

M3F, Inc. sold out a holding in Standard AVB Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $18.45 and $32.65, with an estimated average price of $20.76.

M3F, Inc. sold out a holding in CB Financial Services Inc. The sale prices were between $16.45 and $21.35, with an estimated average price of $18.9.

M3F, Inc. sold out a holding in First Seacoast Bancorp. The sale prices were between $6.13 and $7.74, with an estimated average price of $6.43.