Monetary Management Group Inc Buys Roper Technologies Inc, Tesla Inc, Nike Inc, Sells Cisco Systems Inc, Centene Corp, Lockheed Martin Corp

St Louis, MO, based Investment company Monetary Management Group Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Roper Technologies Inc, Tesla Inc, Nike Inc, Eli Lilly and Co, Zoom Video Communications Inc, sells Cisco Systems Inc, Centene Corp, Lockheed Martin Corp, TJX Inc, Boeing Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Monetary Management Group Inc. As of 2020Q3, Monetary Management Group Inc owns 292 stocks with a total value of $281 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: ROP, ZM, BEP, IRM, SPG, FRT, PPG, JCI, IDXX, TPC, FPF, SLV, NEM, EQIX, WRK, WORK, KDP, RY, PROSY, KYN, ITT, DTEGY,

ROP, ZM, BEP, IRM, SPG, FRT, PPG, JCI, IDXX, TPC, FPF, SLV, NEM, EQIX, WRK, WORK, KDP, RY, PROSY, KYN, ITT, DTEGY, Added Positions: TSLA, NKE, LLY, AMT, QCOM, DNP, BRK.B, OLN, T, SHW, MMM, UNP, BTI, ED, WMT, XLP, DEA, PM, NEP, DG, WBA, DVY, PEP, MDT, SOXX, EVA, BWXT, CARR, WELL, KMI, ACN, CAT, CMI, XLB, XLU, RTX, EW, PRFT, XLF, XLY, XLC, XLRE,

TSLA, NKE, LLY, AMT, QCOM, DNP, BRK.B, OLN, T, SHW, MMM, UNP, BTI, ED, WMT, XLP, DEA, PM, NEP, DG, WBA, DVY, PEP, MDT, SOXX, EVA, BWXT, CARR, WELL, KMI, ACN, CAT, CMI, XLB, XLU, RTX, EW, PRFT, XLF, XLY, XLC, XLRE, Reduced Positions: AAPL, MSFT, CSCO, CNC, LMT, TJX, BA, FIS, AMZN, BDX, JPM, HON, SBUX, LHX, GOOG, LUV, FB, MRK, SQ, PYPL, BP, UNH, TMO, V, HD, IWF, MA, NOW, CMCSA, BMY, AMGN, LRCX, LOW, NVDA, CRM, ADBE, IWM, IWD, PGR, NFLX, ABBV, FITB, ORLY, EPD, STOR, AXP, AVGO, SYK, ICE, GH, XLK, PG, ZTS, ADP, INTC, FDX, LGND, CVX, CI, DOW, ET, XOM, GEL, PEAK, HUM, EEM, NGVT, IWR, LH, OKE, NI, SPB, MDY, DE,

AAPL, MSFT, CSCO, CNC, LMT, TJX, BA, FIS, AMZN, BDX, JPM, HON, SBUX, LHX, GOOG, LUV, FB, MRK, SQ, PYPL, BP, UNH, TMO, V, HD, IWF, MA, NOW, CMCSA, BMY, AMGN, LRCX, LOW, NVDA, CRM, ADBE, IWM, IWD, PGR, NFLX, ABBV, FITB, ORLY, EPD, STOR, AXP, AVGO, SYK, ICE, GH, XLK, PG, ZTS, ADP, INTC, FDX, LGND, CVX, CI, DOW, ET, XOM, GEL, PEAK, HUM, EEM, NGVT, IWR, LH, OKE, NI, SPB, MDY, DE, Sold Out: SHLX, RWR, DLTR, MMP, GEO, HEP, INO, ZUMZ, FL,

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 214,612 shares, 8.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.51% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 102,787 shares, 7.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.24% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 4,467 shares, 5.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.88% The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 33,378 shares, 3.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.94% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 4,863 shares, 2.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.31%

Monetary Management Group Inc initiated holding in Roper Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $386.25 and $453.18, with an estimated average price of $415.55. The stock is now traded at around $390.65. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 3,290 shares as of .

Monetary Management Group Inc initiated holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $231.04 and $500.53, with an estimated average price of $319.67. The stock is now traded at around $428.64. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 1,220 shares as of .

Monetary Management Group Inc initiated holding in Brookfield Renewable Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $38.51 and $52.55, with an estimated average price of $44.26. The stock is now traded at around $58.88. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 9,500 shares as of .

Monetary Management Group Inc initiated holding in Iron Mountain Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.04 and $30.5, with an estimated average price of $28.45. The stock is now traded at around $25.58. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 14,000 shares as of .

Monetary Management Group Inc initiated holding in Simon Property Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $60.42 and $74.12, with an estimated average price of $65.68. The stock is now traded at around $69.14. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,875 shares as of .

Monetary Management Group Inc initiated holding in Federal Realty Investment Trust. The purchase prices were between $71.46 and $87.46, with an estimated average price of $78.99. The stock is now traded at around $85.33. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,750 shares as of .

Monetary Management Group Inc added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 926.00%. The purchase prices were between $223.93 and $498.32, with an estimated average price of $353.47. The stock is now traded at around $411.76. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 2,565 shares as of .

Monetary Management Group Inc added to a holding in Nike Inc by 49.89%. The purchase prices were between $95.65 and $127.11, with an estimated average price of $107.3. The stock is now traded at around $126.64. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 20,610 shares as of .

Monetary Management Group Inc added to a holding in Eli Lilly and Co by 31.18%. The purchase prices were between $146.22 and $169.13, with an estimated average price of $154.85. The stock is now traded at around $141.03. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 19,185 shares as of .

Monetary Management Group Inc added to a holding in American Tower Corp by 43.54%. The purchase prices were between $235.71 and $271.29, with an estimated average price of $253.64. The stock is now traded at around $238.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 6,488 shares as of .

Monetary Management Group Inc added to a holding in DNP Select Income Fund Inc by 87.02%. The purchase prices were between $10.02 and $11.12, with an estimated average price of $10.63. The stock is now traded at around $10.27. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 96,500 shares as of .

Monetary Management Group Inc added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 65.04%. The purchase prices were between $177.99 and $221.68, with an estimated average price of $204.37. The stock is now traded at around $224.72. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 4,758 shares as of .

Monetary Management Group Inc sold out a holding in Shell Midstream Partners LP. The sale prices were between $9.23 and $12.23, with an estimated average price of $10.95.

Monetary Management Group Inc sold out a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The sale prices were between $74.96 and $83.02, with an estimated average price of $79.58.

Monetary Management Group Inc sold out a holding in Magellan Midstream Partners LP. The sale prices were between $33.75 and $43.33, with an estimated average price of $39.61.

Monetary Management Group Inc sold out a holding in Dollar Tree Inc. The sale prices were between $85.97 and $104.24, with an estimated average price of $94.04.

Monetary Management Group Inc sold out a holding in The GEO Group Inc. The sale prices were between $10.6 and $12.15, with an estimated average price of $11.16.

Monetary Management Group Inc sold out a holding in Holly Energy Partners LP. The sale prices were between $12.13 and $15.97, with an estimated average price of $13.89.