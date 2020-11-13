Meridian Wealth Partners, LLC Buys ISHARES TRUST, DBX ETF TRUST, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, Sells VANGUARD INTL EQUI, SPDR SERIES TRUST, VANGUARD TAX MANAG

Investment company Meridian Wealth Partners, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys ISHARES TRUST, DBX ETF TRUST, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, ISHARES TRUST, sells VANGUARD INTL EQUI, SPDR SERIES TRUST, VANGUARD TAX MANAG, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, SCHWAB STRATEGIC T during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Meridian Wealth Partners, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Meridian Wealth Partners, LLC owns 210 stocks with a total value of $198 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: HYLB, VLUE, EFAV, USIG, ZM, PSLV, PNC, LIN, EW, FDX, TSM, HYD, VYMI, CSGP, HES, CCI, NSC, ACN, APD, SYY, MDT, VCLT, STZ, QDEL, AVGO,

HYLB, VLUE, EFAV, USIG, ZM, PSLV, PNC, LIN, EW, FDX, TSM, HYD, VYMI, CSGP, HES, CCI, NSC, ACN, APD, SYY, MDT, VCLT, STZ, QDEL, AVGO, Added Positions: QUAL, SCHX, SCHO, MUB, USMV, VB, IVV, SCHZ, AAPL, AMZN, VOO, MSFT, TSLA, GOOG, RAD, NVDA, SHOP, GE, VYM, FB, VO, NEE, GOOGL, WMT, NGG, MA, V, JNJ, CRM, TDOC, NFLX, BABA, NKE, ADBE, BRK.B, VTR, RTX, BMY, IRM, T, FIS, UNP, LOW, CMCSA, BAC, CSCO, PFE, HON, VMBS, VZ, QCOM, COST, MRK, PYPL, AMT, UNH,

QUAL, SCHX, SCHO, MUB, USMV, VB, IVV, SCHZ, AAPL, AMZN, VOO, MSFT, TSLA, GOOG, RAD, NVDA, SHOP, GE, VYM, FB, VO, NEE, GOOGL, WMT, NGG, MA, V, JNJ, CRM, TDOC, NFLX, BABA, NKE, ADBE, BRK.B, VTR, RTX, BMY, IRM, T, FIS, UNP, LOW, CMCSA, BAC, CSCO, PFE, HON, VMBS, VZ, QCOM, COST, MRK, PYPL, AMT, UNH, Reduced Positions: VEU, SCHM, VEA, BND, IXUS, SCHA, VWO, EMB, EMLC, VTIP, ENB, ARCC, VTV, DIS, ABBV, BIV, TFC, SCHG, INTC, BKLN, CVX, BSV, WFC, ET, DUK, KMB, JPM, CLX, VUG, ADP, WM, HYMB, PEP, XEL, WEC, VBK, SNY, PM, IP, ORCL, BA, DAL,

VEU, SCHM, VEA, BND, IXUS, SCHA, VWO, EMB, EMLC, VTIP, ENB, ARCC, VTV, DIS, ABBV, BIV, TFC, SCHG, INTC, BKLN, CVX, BSV, WFC, ET, DUK, KMB, JPM, CLX, VUG, ADP, WM, HYMB, PEP, XEL, WEC, VBK, SNY, PM, IP, ORCL, BA, DAL, Sold Out: JNK, SIRI, MLM, EPD, TMP, LQD, ED, GILD, MMP, SO, NCLH, FSLY,

SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHO) - 609,157 shares, 15.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.93% ISHARES TRUST (MUB) - 192,423 shares, 11.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.10% ISHARES TRUST (AGG) - 179,945 shares, 10.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.19% SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHX) - 258,849 shares, 10.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.17% ISHARES TRUST (QUAL) - 138,643 shares, 7.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.29%

Meridian Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in DBX ETF TRUST. The purchase prices were between $46.67 and $48.94, with an estimated average price of $48.2. The stock is now traded at around $48.83. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,919 shares as of .

Meridian Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $70.37 and $77.32, with an estimated average price of $74.3. The stock is now traded at around $79.70. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,144 shares as of .

Meridian Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.44 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $61.24. The stock is now traded at around $60.96. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 711 shares as of .

Meridian Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $66.21 and $69.64, with an estimated average price of $68.07. The stock is now traded at around $70.68. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 541 shares as of .

Meridian Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $231.04 and $500.53, with an estimated average price of $319.67. The stock is now traded at around $428.64. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 70 shares as of .

Meridian Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in Crown Castle International Corp. The purchase prices were between $155.62 and $174.3, with an estimated average price of $165.04. The stock is now traded at around $166.95. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 127 shares as of .

Meridian Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 20.29%. The purchase prices were between $96.43 and $110.16, with an estimated average price of $102.38. The stock is now traded at around $109.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 138,643 shares as of .

Meridian Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS by 34.22%. The purchase prices were between $143.34 and $162.04, with an estimated average price of $153.52. The stock is now traded at around $171.85. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 4,538 shares as of .

Meridian Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T by 29.77%. The purchase prices were between $56.07 and $56.92, with an estimated average price of $56.39. The stock is now traded at around $55.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 10,862 shares as of .

Meridian Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in VANGUARD WHITEHALL by 98.80%. The purchase prices were between $77.57 and $85.18, with an estimated average price of $81.89. The stock is now traded at around $86.35. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 497 shares as of .

Meridian Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 24.48%. The purchase prices were between $381.2 and $573.86, with an estimated average price of $464.8. The stock is now traded at around $538.27. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 178 shares as of .

Meridian Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company by 26.61%. The purchase prices were between $57.43 and $63.64, with an estimated average price of $60.17. The stock is now traded at around $62.75. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 433 shares as of .

Meridian Wealth Partners, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The sale prices were between $99.24 and $105.1, with an estimated average price of $103.2.

Meridian Wealth Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $5.02 and $6.09, with an estimated average price of $5.74.

Meridian Wealth Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Martin Marietta Materials Inc. The sale prices were between $202.87 and $235.36, with an estimated average price of $216.25.

Meridian Wealth Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Enterprise Products Partners LP. The sale prices were between $15.33 and $18.89, with an estimated average price of $17.52.

Meridian Wealth Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Tompkins Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $55.47 and $70.64, with an estimated average price of $63.61.

Meridian Wealth Partners, LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $134.22 and $139.15, with an estimated average price of $136.3.