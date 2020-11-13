Kings Point Capital Management Buys NVIDIA Corp, PIMCO ETF TRUST, IQVIA Holdings Inc, Sells Boeing Co, Becton, Dickinson and Co, Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Co

Great Neck, NY, based Investment company Kings Point Capital Management (Current Portfolio) buys NVIDIA Corp, PIMCO ETF TRUST, IQVIA Holdings Inc, Williams-Sonoma Inc, VANGUARD BD IDX FD, sells Boeing Co, Becton, Dickinson and Co, Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Co, Northrop Grumman Corp, DTE Energy Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Kings Point Capital Management. As of 2020Q3, Kings Point Capital Management owns 457 stocks with a total value of $797 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: WSM, RSG, VRTX, FDIS, FDN, XPO, GM, FSK, WH, NOVA, NOAH, FXH, IGV, PTH, QTEC, SKYY, STIP, VCR, XHE, PNC, PRU, MAS, ABC, BBBY, FHN, DOV, CARR, AFL, ACWX, AGG, DHS, EGO, NNN, IWO, CAJ, BHC, A, SPT, GE, MRNA, NIO, BPYU, QSR, HIG, RNG, PSLV, HPQ, SRPT, BGS, WYND, MGM, TIF,
- Added Positions: NVDA, MINT, IQV, BSV, AAPL, QCOM, MSFT, HD, FB, NEE, T, AMZN, LDOS, ACN, AXP, HON, SPGI, SAP, RTX, AMT, DIS, ATVI, AON, DLR, BABA, CCI, GPN, JPM, MDT, UN, GNRC, SHOP, PYPL, AVY, CRL, PEP, V, KMI, GOOG, BIPC, STZ, COST, JNJ, LOW, PFE, PG, HCA, ABBV, MDLZ, AMGN, BRK.B, BIIB, CAT, CVX, FDX, INTC, TRV, SYY, UNH, VZ, WMT, ZTS, OKTA, IWM, XBI, XLK, XLY, TFC, BAC, BAM, C, KO, CMCSA, CAG, ED, GLW, GILD, MRK, SBUX, USB, UPS, ZBH, BX, TSLA, TRU, GLD, IVV, SH, SSO, VGT, XLI, XLP, ADBE, AZN, BMY, CI, CSCO, DXC, COO, DXCM, ECL, EW, LLY, EL, XOM, GIS, GS, ISRG, IRM, MU, NFLX, NKE, PENN, CRM, TXN, WMB, YUM, MA, LULU, CHTR, MPC, PSX, NOW, NEP, TDOC, TWLO, YUMC, SPOT, YI, DOW, CTVA, HACK, IEMG, IWF, LQD, MCHI, PRF, QLD, XLC, XLU,
- Reduced Positions: BA, BDX, MCD, NOC, ET, VTI, PM, MO, MS, DGS, IJJ, BKLN, AMLP, MPLX, SPY, VO, BIP, VWO, SWKS, VYM, MMC, ICE, AMJ, ABT, AEP, BAX, SAM, VB, VIAC, MDY, CHD, HEDJ, EFA, EEM, DHR, DD, FLIR, ORCL, PRSP, KHC, TWTR, EPAM, DNKN, VXRT, NWL, UNP, NTRS, SBAC, REGN, PAYX,
- Sold Out: KYN, DTE, SLYV, SLYG, IBKC, FS5A, EVH, FAF, AEF, XLE, SDS, SCHX, BEPC, LSXMK, GRPN, VGM, DDD, RVT, DNP, TOT, SFNC, OKE, NAK, ILMN, HEP, DE, CLX,
- Warning! GuruFocus has detected 7 Warning Signs with NVDA. Click here to check it out.
- NVDA 30-Year Financial Data
- The intrinsic value of NVDA
- Peter Lynch Chart of NVDA
For the details of KINGS POINT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/kings+point+capital+management/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of KINGS POINT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 423,512 shares, 6.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.90%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 10,257 shares, 4.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.03%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 149,083 shares, 3.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.02%
- PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 122,366 shares, 3.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.13%
- PIMCO ETF TRUST (MINT) - 217,803 shares, 2.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 38.62%
Kings Point Capital Management initiated holding in Williams-Sonoma Inc. The purchase prices were between $81.54 and $99.26, with an estimated average price of $88.71. The stock is now traded at around $92.36. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 50,999 shares as of .New Purchase: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX)
Kings Point Capital Management initiated holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $255.65 and $303.1, with an estimated average price of $275.97. The stock is now traded at around $218.31. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 505 shares as of .New Purchase: FIDELITY COV TRS (FDIS)
Kings Point Capital Management initiated holding in FIDELITY COV TRS. The purchase prices were between $52.79 and $65.68, with an estimated average price of $59.42. The stock is now traded at around $63.62. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,000 shares as of .New Purchase: Republic Services Inc (RSG)
Kings Point Capital Management initiated holding in Republic Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $80 and $96.82, with an estimated average price of $89.39. The stock is now traded at around $100.94. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,350 shares as of .New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (IGV)
Kings Point Capital Management initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $283.85 and $334.52, with an estimated average price of $300.33. The stock is now traded at around $319.47. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 293 shares as of .New Purchase: Noah Holdings Ltd (NOAH)
Kings Point Capital Management initiated holding in Noah Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $25.22 and $35.11, with an estimated average price of $29.4. The stock is now traded at around $29.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,500 shares as of .Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Kings Point Capital Management added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 276.82%. The purchase prices were between $381.2 and $573.86, with an estimated average price of $464.8. The stock is now traded at around $538.27. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 15,736 shares as of .Added: PIMCO ETF TRUST (MINT)
Kings Point Capital Management added to a holding in PIMCO ETF TRUST by 38.62%. The purchase prices were between $101.57 and $102, with an estimated average price of $101.83. The stock is now traded at around $101.96. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 217,803 shares as of .Added: IQVIA Holdings Inc (IQV)
Kings Point Capital Management added to a holding in IQVIA Holdings Inc by 21792.96%. The purchase prices were between $141.28 and $169.75, with an estimated average price of $156.54. The stock is now traded at around $167.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 31,088 shares as of .Added: VANGUARD BD IDX FD (BSV)
Kings Point Capital Management added to a holding in VANGUARD BD IDX FD by 64.49%. The purchase prices were between $82.57 and $82.88, with an estimated average price of $82.75. The stock is now traded at around $82.77. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 116,879 shares as of .Added: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)
Kings Point Capital Management added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 23.49%. The purchase prices were between $88.89 and $123.18, with an estimated average price of $106.72. The stock is now traded at around $143.91. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 69,562 shares as of .Added: The Home Depot Inc (HD)
Kings Point Capital Management added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 81.42%. The purchase prices were between $247.35 and $291.93, with an estimated average price of $270.51. The stock is now traded at around $276.24. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 10,640 shares as of .Sold Out: Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Co (KYN)
Kings Point Capital Management sold out a holding in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Co. The sale prices were between $3.91 and $5.26, with an estimated average price of $4.77.Sold Out: DTE Energy Co (DTE)
Kings Point Capital Management sold out a holding in DTE Energy Co. The sale prices were between $106.67 and $120.46, with an estimated average price of $114.79.Sold Out: Evolent Health Inc (EVH)
Kings Point Capital Management sold out a holding in Evolent Health Inc. The sale prices were between $7.4 and $14.33, with an estimated average price of $11.72.Sold Out: First American Financial Corp (FAF)
Kings Point Capital Management sold out a holding in First American Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $46.34 and $55.72, with an estimated average price of $51.74.Sold Out: FS KKR Capital Corp (FS5A)
Kings Point Capital Management sold out a holding in FS KKR Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $11.62 and $13.98, with an estimated average price of $13.15.Sold Out: SPDR SERIES TRUST (SLYG)
Kings Point Capital Management sold out a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The sale prices were between $55.29 and $63.27, with an estimated average price of $59.73.
Here is the complete portfolio of KINGS POINT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT. Also check out:
1. KINGS POINT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT's Undervalued Stocks
2. KINGS POINT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT's Top Growth Companies, and
3. KINGS POINT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that KINGS POINT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT keeps buying