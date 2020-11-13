Kings Point Capital Management Buys NVIDIA Corp, PIMCO ETF TRUST, IQVIA Holdings Inc, Sells Boeing Co, Becton, Dickinson and Co, Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Co

Great Neck, NY, based Investment company Kings Point Capital Management (Current Portfolio) buys NVIDIA Corp, PIMCO ETF TRUST, IQVIA Holdings Inc, Williams-Sonoma Inc, VANGUARD BD IDX FD, sells Boeing Co, Becton, Dickinson and Co, Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Co, Northrop Grumman Corp, DTE Energy Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Kings Point Capital Management. As of 2020Q3, Kings Point Capital Management owns 457 stocks with a total value of $797 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: WSM, RSG, VRTX, FDIS, FDN, XPO, GM, FSK, WH, NOVA, NOAH, FXH, IGV, PTH, QTEC, SKYY, STIP, VCR, XHE, PNC, PRU, MAS, ABC, BBBY, FHN, DOV, CARR, AFL, ACWX, AGG, DHS, EGO, NNN, IWO, CAJ, BHC, A, SPT, GE, MRNA, NIO, BPYU, QSR, HIG, RNG, PSLV, HPQ, SRPT, BGS, WYND, MGM, TIF,

WSM, RSG, VRTX, FDIS, FDN, XPO, GM, FSK, WH, NOVA, NOAH, FXH, IGV, PTH, QTEC, SKYY, STIP, VCR, XHE, PNC, PRU, MAS, ABC, BBBY, FHN, DOV, CARR, AFL, ACWX, AGG, DHS, EGO, NNN, IWO, CAJ, BHC, A, SPT, GE, MRNA, NIO, BPYU, QSR, HIG, RNG, PSLV, HPQ, SRPT, BGS, WYND, MGM, TIF, Added Positions: NVDA, MINT, IQV, BSV, AAPL, QCOM, MSFT, HD, FB, NEE, T, AMZN, LDOS, ACN, AXP, HON, SPGI, SAP, RTX, AMT, DIS, ATVI, AON, DLR, BABA, CCI, GPN, JPM, MDT, UN, GNRC, SHOP, PYPL, AVY, CRL, PEP, V, KMI, GOOG, BIPC, STZ, COST, JNJ, LOW, PFE, PG, HCA, ABBV, MDLZ, AMGN, BRK.B, BIIB, CAT, CVX, FDX, INTC, TRV, SYY, UNH, VZ, WMT, ZTS, OKTA, IWM, XBI, XLK, XLY, TFC, BAC, BAM, C, KO, CMCSA, CAG, ED, GLW, GILD, MRK, SBUX, USB, UPS, ZBH, BX, TSLA, TRU, GLD, IVV, SH, SSO, VGT, XLI, XLP, ADBE, AZN, BMY, CI, CSCO, DXC, COO, DXCM, ECL, EW, LLY, EL, XOM, GIS, GS, ISRG, IRM, MU, NFLX, NKE, PENN, CRM, TXN, WMB, YUM, MA, LULU, CHTR, MPC, PSX, NOW, NEP, TDOC, TWLO, YUMC, SPOT, YI, DOW, CTVA, HACK, IEMG, IWF, LQD, MCHI, PRF, QLD, XLC, XLU,

NVDA, MINT, IQV, BSV, AAPL, QCOM, MSFT, HD, FB, NEE, T, AMZN, LDOS, ACN, AXP, HON, SPGI, SAP, RTX, AMT, DIS, ATVI, AON, DLR, BABA, CCI, GPN, JPM, MDT, UN, GNRC, SHOP, PYPL, AVY, CRL, PEP, V, KMI, GOOG, BIPC, STZ, COST, JNJ, LOW, PFE, PG, HCA, ABBV, MDLZ, AMGN, BRK.B, BIIB, CAT, CVX, FDX, INTC, TRV, SYY, UNH, VZ, WMT, ZTS, OKTA, IWM, XBI, XLK, XLY, TFC, BAC, BAM, C, KO, CMCSA, CAG, ED, GLW, GILD, MRK, SBUX, USB, UPS, ZBH, BX, TSLA, TRU, GLD, IVV, SH, SSO, VGT, XLI, XLP, ADBE, AZN, BMY, CI, CSCO, DXC, COO, DXCM, ECL, EW, LLY, EL, XOM, GIS, GS, ISRG, IRM, MU, NFLX, NKE, PENN, CRM, TXN, WMB, YUM, MA, LULU, CHTR, MPC, PSX, NOW, NEP, TDOC, TWLO, YUMC, SPOT, YI, DOW, CTVA, HACK, IEMG, IWF, LQD, MCHI, PRF, QLD, XLC, XLU, Reduced Positions: BA, BDX, MCD, NOC, ET, VTI, PM, MO, MS, DGS, IJJ, BKLN, AMLP, MPLX, SPY, VO, BIP, VWO, SWKS, VYM, MMC, ICE, AMJ, ABT, AEP, BAX, SAM, VB, VIAC, MDY, CHD, HEDJ, EFA, EEM, DHR, DD, FLIR, ORCL, PRSP, KHC, TWTR, EPAM, DNKN, VXRT, NWL, UNP, NTRS, SBAC, REGN, PAYX,

BA, BDX, MCD, NOC, ET, VTI, PM, MO, MS, DGS, IJJ, BKLN, AMLP, MPLX, SPY, VO, BIP, VWO, SWKS, VYM, MMC, ICE, AMJ, ABT, AEP, BAX, SAM, VB, VIAC, MDY, CHD, HEDJ, EFA, EEM, DHR, DD, FLIR, ORCL, PRSP, KHC, TWTR, EPAM, DNKN, VXRT, NWL, UNP, NTRS, SBAC, REGN, PAYX, Sold Out: KYN, DTE, SLYV, SLYG, IBKC, FS5A, EVH, FAF, AEF, XLE, SDS, SCHX, BEPC, LSXMK, GRPN, VGM, DDD, RVT, DNP, TOT, SFNC, OKE, NAK, ILMN, HEP, DE, CLX,

For the details of KINGS POINT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/kings+point+capital+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 423,512 shares, 6.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.90% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 10,257 shares, 4.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.03% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 149,083 shares, 3.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.02% PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 122,366 shares, 3.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.13% PIMCO ETF TRUST (MINT) - 217,803 shares, 2.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 38.62%

Kings Point Capital Management initiated holding in Williams-Sonoma Inc. The purchase prices were between $81.54 and $99.26, with an estimated average price of $88.71. The stock is now traded at around $92.36. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 50,999 shares as of .

Kings Point Capital Management initiated holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $255.65 and $303.1, with an estimated average price of $275.97. The stock is now traded at around $218.31. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 505 shares as of .

Kings Point Capital Management initiated holding in FIDELITY COV TRS. The purchase prices were between $52.79 and $65.68, with an estimated average price of $59.42. The stock is now traded at around $63.62. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,000 shares as of .

Kings Point Capital Management initiated holding in Republic Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $80 and $96.82, with an estimated average price of $89.39. The stock is now traded at around $100.94. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,350 shares as of .

Kings Point Capital Management initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $283.85 and $334.52, with an estimated average price of $300.33. The stock is now traded at around $319.47. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 293 shares as of .

Kings Point Capital Management initiated holding in Noah Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $25.22 and $35.11, with an estimated average price of $29.4. The stock is now traded at around $29.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,500 shares as of .

Kings Point Capital Management added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 276.82%. The purchase prices were between $381.2 and $573.86, with an estimated average price of $464.8. The stock is now traded at around $538.27. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 15,736 shares as of .

Kings Point Capital Management added to a holding in PIMCO ETF TRUST by 38.62%. The purchase prices were between $101.57 and $102, with an estimated average price of $101.83. The stock is now traded at around $101.96. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 217,803 shares as of .

Kings Point Capital Management added to a holding in IQVIA Holdings Inc by 21792.96%. The purchase prices were between $141.28 and $169.75, with an estimated average price of $156.54. The stock is now traded at around $167.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 31,088 shares as of .

Kings Point Capital Management added to a holding in VANGUARD BD IDX FD by 64.49%. The purchase prices were between $82.57 and $82.88, with an estimated average price of $82.75. The stock is now traded at around $82.77. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 116,879 shares as of .

Kings Point Capital Management added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 23.49%. The purchase prices were between $88.89 and $123.18, with an estimated average price of $106.72. The stock is now traded at around $143.91. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 69,562 shares as of .

Kings Point Capital Management added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 81.42%. The purchase prices were between $247.35 and $291.93, with an estimated average price of $270.51. The stock is now traded at around $276.24. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 10,640 shares as of .

Kings Point Capital Management sold out a holding in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Co. The sale prices were between $3.91 and $5.26, with an estimated average price of $4.77.

Kings Point Capital Management sold out a holding in DTE Energy Co. The sale prices were between $106.67 and $120.46, with an estimated average price of $114.79.

Kings Point Capital Management sold out a holding in Evolent Health Inc. The sale prices were between $7.4 and $14.33, with an estimated average price of $11.72.

Kings Point Capital Management sold out a holding in First American Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $46.34 and $55.72, with an estimated average price of $51.74.

Kings Point Capital Management sold out a holding in FS KKR Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $11.62 and $13.98, with an estimated average price of $13.15.

Kings Point Capital Management sold out a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The sale prices were between $55.29 and $63.27, with an estimated average price of $59.73.