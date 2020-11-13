Mattern Wealth Management LLC Buys ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, Sells ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, SPDR SERIES TRUST

Investment company Mattern Wealth Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, FIRST TR EXCHANGE, First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF, sells ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, SPDR SERIES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, Sysco Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mattern Wealth Management LLC. As of 2020Q3, Mattern Wealth Management LLC owns 140 stocks with a total value of $226 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: JKH, LQD, NVDA, PYPL, QCLN, LB, AMD, ABMD, ESGU, TTD, GOVT, CIBR, GLD, F,

JKH, LQD, NVDA, PYPL, QCLN, LB, AMD, ABMD, ESGU, TTD, GOVT, CIBR, GLD, F, Added Positions: AGG, HYLS, FIXD, IVW, VCSH, IVV, XLK, MUB, USB, VTEB, QQQ, SUB, LMBS, IJK, CL, SPY, LOW, HON, SHY, NEE, AMZN, CLX, ICE, JNJ, TIP, DIA, SHV, AAPL, IHI, WEC, ACN, MCD, EMR, GD, ADI, LIN, KO, GOOGL, XLY, AMGN, ADP, VCIT, BDX, SUSC, FDS, PAYX, PLUG, IWM, JPM, ITM, CSCO, MRK, ES, VGT, IGSB, ABBV, TSLA, ITW,

AGG, HYLS, FIXD, IVW, VCSH, IVV, XLK, MUB, USB, VTEB, QQQ, SUB, LMBS, IJK, CL, SPY, LOW, HON, SHY, NEE, AMZN, CLX, ICE, JNJ, TIP, DIA, SHV, AAPL, IHI, WEC, ACN, MCD, EMR, GD, ADI, LIN, KO, GOOGL, XLY, AMGN, ADP, VCIT, BDX, SUSC, FDS, PAYX, PLUG, IWM, JPM, ITM, CSCO, MRK, ES, VGT, IGSB, ABBV, TSLA, ITW, Reduced Positions: QUAL, USMV, NEAR, SBUX, RTX, UNP, MSFT, WMT, XOM, UNH, IVE, ABT, CFFN, DOW, LHX, CVX, INTC, MDT, T, NVS, BA, RF, PG, IJJ, PFF, APD, PEP, EVRG, FB, MBB, CB, VZ, DIS, ENB, DD,

QUAL, USMV, NEAR, SBUX, RTX, UNP, MSFT, WMT, XOM, UNH, IVE, ABT, CFFN, DOW, LHX, CVX, INTC, MDT, T, NVS, BA, RF, PG, IJJ, PFF, APD, PEP, EVRG, FB, MBB, CB, VZ, DIS, ENB, DD, Sold Out: SHM, SHYG, SYY, FTSM, COP, HBAN,

For the details of Mattern Wealth Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mattern+wealth+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 55,954 shares, 5.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.53% Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 124,982 shares, 4.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.63% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 82,098 shares, 4.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.20% First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) - 155,554 shares, 3.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.08% ISHARES TRUST (IVW) - 34,344 shares, 3.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 32.03%

Mattern Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $295 and $335.53, with an estimated average price of $312.74. The stock is now traded at around $345.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.85%. The holding were 13,083 shares as of .

Mattern Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $134.22 and $139.15, with an estimated average price of $136.3. The stock is now traded at around $135.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 29,228 shares as of .

Mattern Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $381.2 and $573.86, with an estimated average price of $464.8. The stock is now traded at around $538.27. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 1,054 shares as of .

Mattern Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $169.81 and $210.82, with an estimated average price of $188.22. The stock is now traded at around $189.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 2,726 shares as of .

Mattern Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Idx Fd. The purchase prices were between $29.72 and $44.35, with an estimated average price of $38.28. The stock is now traded at around $55.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 12,178 shares as of .

Mattern Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in L Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.1 and $31.81, with an estimated average price of $25.2. The stock is now traded at around $33.06. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 13,077 shares as of .

Mattern Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 752.89%. The purchase prices were between $117.26 and $119.03, with an estimated average price of $118.02. The stock is now traded at around $117.62. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.63%. The holding were 35,395 shares as of .

Mattern Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in FIRST TR EXCHANGE by 145.15%. The purchase prices were between $46.08 and $47.88, with an estimated average price of $47.24. The stock is now traded at around $48.11. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 120,842 shares as of .

Mattern Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 33.08%. The purchase prices were between $54.84 and $55.79, with an estimated average price of $55.29. The stock is now traded at around $55.13. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 155,554 shares as of .

Mattern Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 32.03%. The purchase prices were between $52.3 and $62.28, with an estimated average price of $56.48. The stock is now traded at around $60.30. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 34,344 shares as of .

Mattern Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 20.63%. The purchase prices were between $82.55 and $83.1, with an estimated average price of $82.88. The stock is now traded at around $82.84. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 124,982 shares as of .

Mattern Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 22.58%. The purchase prices were between $310.4 and $357.62, with an estimated average price of $331.43. The stock is now traded at around $354.52. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 21,760 shares as of .

Mattern Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The sale prices were between $49.76 and $50.06, with an estimated average price of $49.94.

Mattern Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $42.81 and $44.47, with an estimated average price of $43.94.

Mattern Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Sysco Corp. The sale prices were between $50.98 and $68.4, with an estimated average price of $58.15.

Mattern Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF. The sale prices were between $60 and $60.11, with an estimated average price of $60.07.

Mattern Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in ConocoPhillips. The sale prices were between $32.46 and $41.78, with an estimated average price of $37.92.

Mattern Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Huntington Bancshares Inc. The sale prices were between $8.06 and $10.12, with an estimated average price of $9.31.