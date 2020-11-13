  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Axiom International Investors Llc Buys Sea, MercadoLibre Inc, Tesla Inc, Sells Visa Inc, The Estee Lauder Inc, Baidu Inc

November 13, 2020 | About: SE +5.7% MELI -0.65% PYPL -1.68% DHR -0.06% VEEV +0.55% STNE +0.59% TSLA -1.29% DXCM -3.11% WING +1.39% VRT -0.23% NTRA +5.71%

Investment company Axiom International Investors Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Sea, MercadoLibre Inc, Tesla Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Danaher Corp, sells Visa Inc, The Estee Lauder Inc, Baidu Inc, Grifols SA, Facebook Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Axiom International Investors Llc . As of 2020Q3, Axiom International Investors Llc owns 111 stocks with a total value of $6.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of AXIOM INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS LLC 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/axiom+international+investors+llc+/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of AXIOM INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS LLC
  1. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 2,855,881 shares, 13.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.27%
  2. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 7,089,275 shares, 9.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.22%
  3. JD.com Inc (JD) - 4,494,820 shares, 5.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.07%
  4. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,576,644 shares, 5.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.42%
  5. Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 545,836 shares, 4.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.84%
New Purchase: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Axiom International Investors Llc initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $223.93 and $498.32, with an estimated average price of $353.47. The stock is now traded at around $411.76. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 107,132 shares as of .

New Purchase: DexCom Inc (DXCM)

Axiom International Investors Llc initiated holding in DexCom Inc. The purchase prices were between $382.03 and $451.79, with an estimated average price of $417.45. The stock is now traded at around $336.70. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 82,681 shares as of .

New Purchase: Wingstop Inc (WING)

Axiom International Investors Llc initiated holding in Wingstop Inc. The purchase prices were between $129.7 and $168.68, with an estimated average price of $146.76. The stock is now traded at around $132.25. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 49,277 shares as of .

New Purchase: Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT)

Axiom International Investors Llc initiated holding in Vertiv Holdings Co. The purchase prices were between $13.54 and $17.66, with an estimated average price of $15.64. The stock is now traded at around $17.31. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 375,696 shares as of .

New Purchase: Natera Inc (NTRA)

Axiom International Investors Llc initiated holding in Natera Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.89 and $72.67, with an estimated average price of $56.84. The stock is now traded at around $83.48. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 74,736 shares as of .

New Purchase: Square Inc (SQ)

Axiom International Investors Llc initiated holding in Square Inc. The purchase prices were between $113.39 and $166.66, with an estimated average price of $140.85. The stock is now traded at around $178.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 20,638 shares as of .

Added: Sea Ltd (SE)

Axiom International Investors Llc added to a holding in Sea Ltd by 160.48%. The purchase prices were between $107.12 and $161.8, with an estimated average price of $134.85. The stock is now traded at around $178.77. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.29%. The holding were 1,482,526 shares as of .

Added: MercadoLibre Inc (MELI)

Axiom International Investors Llc added to a holding in MercadoLibre Inc by 66.80%. The purchase prices were between $956.62 and $1225.45, with an estimated average price of $1083.57. The stock is now traded at around $1296.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 119,321 shares as of .

Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Axiom International Investors Llc added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 30.37%. The purchase prices were between $169.81 and $210.82, with an estimated average price of $188.22. The stock is now traded at around $189.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 890,891 shares as of .

Added: Danaher Corp (DHR)

Axiom International Investors Llc added to a holding in Danaher Corp by 114.54%. The purchase prices were between $177.16 and $215.33, with an estimated average price of $200.25. The stock is now traded at around $232.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 337,730 shares as of .

Added: Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV)

Axiom International Investors Llc added to a holding in Veeva Systems Inc by 3715.77%. The purchase prices were between $240.77 and $297.07, with an estimated average price of $263.31. The stock is now traded at around $274.07. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 120,044 shares as of .

Added: StoneCo Ltd (STNE)

Axiom International Investors Llc added to a holding in StoneCo Ltd by 105.55%. The purchase prices were between $38.39 and $53.72, with an estimated average price of $47.69. The stock is now traded at around $64.55. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 1,178,450 shares as of .

Sold Out: Baidu Inc (BIDU)

Axiom International Investors Llc sold out a holding in Baidu Inc. The sale prices were between $115.69 and $132.93, with an estimated average price of $123.89.

Sold Out: Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras (PBR)

Axiom International Investors Llc sold out a holding in Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras. The sale prices were between $6.99 and $9.3, with an estimated average price of $8.5.

Sold Out: Yum China Holdings Inc (YUMC)

Axiom International Investors Llc sold out a holding in Yum China Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $47.67 and $58.29, with an estimated average price of $52.88.

Sold Out: Ferrari NV (RACE)

Axiom International Investors Llc sold out a holding in Ferrari NV. The sale prices were between $171.94 and $199.29, with an estimated average price of $185.9.

Sold Out: Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV (FMX)

Axiom International Investors Llc sold out a holding in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV. The sale prices were between $54.32 and $62.48, with an estimated average price of $58.41.

Sold Out: Planet Fitness Inc (PLNT)

Axiom International Investors Llc sold out a holding in Planet Fitness Inc. The sale prices were between $49.97 and $63.68, with an estimated average price of $57.62.



