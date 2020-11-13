Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc Buys UnitedHealth Group Inc, Qorvo Inc, NICE, Sells Edwards Lifesciences Corp, Centene Corp, 3M Co

Investment company Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc (Current Portfolio) buys UnitedHealth Group Inc, Qorvo Inc, NICE, Atlassian Corporation PLC, Salesforce.com Inc, sells Edwards Lifesciences Corp, Centene Corp, 3M Co, Roku Inc, Becton, Dickinson and Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. As of 2020Q3, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc owns 181 stocks with a total value of $390 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: QRVO, NICE, CRM,
- Added Positions: UNH, DXCM, TEAM, AMT, QLYS, AZN, AKAM, ABT, VTV, EFV, VWO, ABBV, MSCI, EFG, VO, IWO, QQQ, WMT,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL, PFE, LULU, AMZN, MSFT, XOM, ADBE, TMO, JNJ, MMM, NSC, PEP, MEDP, ZTS, KO, DG, GOOGL, CSX, TFC, ED, LLY, NVDA, INTC, HD, GE, TGT, TSI, SO, DUK, D, MO, BRK.B, VIG, BA, O, CAT, JPC, TRV, CSCO, COP, BABA, PEAK, VUG, VNQ, SEDG, EFA, AUB, UDR, RTX, EEM, DOW, UTF, IR, LW, IBM, T, AEP, AMNB, BAC, COF, CVX, DD, F, STLD, TT, IP, OKE, MCD, MRK, NDSN, RIO, PM, NOC, IWM, WLTW, OTIS, CARR, LUMN, MIN, FAST, JPM, INFO,
- Sold Out: EW, CNC, ROKU, BDX, STBA, GIS, RDS.A, UBSI,
These are the top 5 holdings of DIXON HUBARD FEINOUR & BROWN INC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 252,943 shares, 7.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.37%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 102,208 shares, 5.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.03%
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 31,524 shares, 3.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.81%
- Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 27,880 shares, 3.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.83%
- Zoetis Inc (ZTS) - 77,420 shares, 3.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.35%
Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc initiated holding in Qorvo Inc. The purchase prices were between $108.26 and $135.23, with an estimated average price of $123.71. The stock is now traded at around $146.67. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 25,635 shares as of .New Purchase: NICE Ltd (NICE)
Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc initiated holding in NICE Ltd. The purchase prices were between $186.85 and $236.02, with an estimated average price of $212.46. The stock is now traded at around $247.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 975 shares as of .New Purchase: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)
Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc initiated holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $185.51 and $281.25, with an estimated average price of $219.05. The stock is now traded at around $249.42. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 835 shares as of .Added: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)
Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 2609.01%. The purchase prices were between $291.16 and $323.7, with an estimated average price of $307.11. The stock is now traded at around $354.41. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.11%. The holding were 27,361 shares as of .Added: Atlassian Corporation PLC (TEAM)
Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc added to a holding in Atlassian Corporation PLC by 100.80%. The purchase prices were between $160.75 and $196.41, with an estimated average price of $178.51. The stock is now traded at around $193.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,510 shares as of .Added: AstraZeneca PLC (AZN)
Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc added to a holding in AstraZeneca PLC by 44.51%. The purchase prices were between $53.07 and $61.1, with an estimated average price of $55.53. The stock is now traded at around $56.84. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 8,685 shares as of .Sold Out: Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW)
Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc sold out a holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp. The sale prices were between $67.19 and $87.44, with an estimated average price of $77.98.Sold Out: Centene Corp (CNC)
Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc sold out a holding in Centene Corp. The sale prices were between $54.3 and $67.74, with an estimated average price of $62.15.Sold Out: Roku Inc (ROKU)
Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc sold out a holding in Roku Inc. The sale prices were between $128.39 and $193.79, with an estimated average price of $157.7.Sold Out: Becton, Dickinson and Co (BDX)
Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc sold out a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co. The sale prices were between $221.16 and $283.68, with an estimated average price of $251.49.Sold Out: S&T Bancorp Inc (STBA)
Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc sold out a holding in S&T Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $17.01 and $23.86, with an estimated average price of $20.83.Sold Out: Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDS.A)
Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc sold out a holding in Royal Dutch Shell PLC. The sale prices were between $25.17 and $33.98, with an estimated average price of $30.27.
