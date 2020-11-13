Cedar Wealth Management, LLC Buys VANGUARD INTL EQUI, MSCI JAPAN ETF NEW, Amazon.com Inc, Sells Barrick Gold Corp, Beyond Meat Inc, Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras

Investment company Cedar Wealth Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys VANGUARD INTL EQUI, MSCI JAPAN ETF NEW, Amazon.com Inc, Pfizer Inc, Chewy Inc, sells Barrick Gold Corp, Beyond Meat Inc, Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras, ISHARES TRUST, HP Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cedar Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Cedar Wealth Management, LLC owns 196 stocks with a total value of $149 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VTI) - 196,382 shares, 22.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.13% Philip Morris International Inc (PM) - 333,155 shares, 16.77% of the total portfolio. Altria Group Inc (MO) - 346,360 shares, 8.99% of the total portfolio. VANGUARD INTL EQUI (VEU) - 185,804 shares, 6.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.51% ISHARES TRUST (USMV) - 78,404 shares, 3.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.63%

Cedar Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Chewy Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.96 and $70.1, with an estimated average price of $53.96. The stock is now traded at around $63.38. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 6,440 shares as of .

Cedar Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.31 and $27.41, with an estimated average price of $23.95. The stock is now traded at around $20.23. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 16,665 shares as of .

Cedar Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Hologic Inc. The purchase prices were between $56.85 and $73.32, with an estimated average price of $63.14. The stock is now traded at around $70.20. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,700 shares as of .

Cedar Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Cloudflare Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.94 and $42.51, with an estimated average price of $38.2. The stock is now traded at around $64.15. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 950 shares as of .

Cedar Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Vonage Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.64 and $12.75, with an estimated average price of $11.07. The stock is now traded at around $12.66. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,200 shares as of .

Cedar Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in VANGUARD INTL EQUI. The purchase prices were between $75.3 and $85.07, with an estimated average price of $80.24. The stock is now traded at around $85.92. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 100 shares as of .

Cedar Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in VANGUARD INTL EQUI by 99.23%. The purchase prices were between $50.71 and $55.18, with an estimated average price of $53.38. The stock is now traded at around $56.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 47,629 shares as of .

Cedar Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in MSCI JAPAN ETF NEW by 82.08%. The purchase prices were between $54.33 and $59.58, with an estimated average price of $57.27. The stock is now traded at around $62.49. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 26,165 shares as of .

Cedar Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 139.18%. The purchase prices were between $2878.7 and $3531.45, with an estimated average price of $3151.21. The stock is now traded at around $3110.28. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 232 shares as of .

Cedar Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 537.88%. The purchase prices were between $33.46 and $39.26, with an estimated average price of $36.91. The stock is now traded at around $37.55. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 11,871 shares as of .

Cedar Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Dollar Tree Inc by 86.20%. The purchase prices were between $85.97 and $104.24, with an estimated average price of $94.04. The stock is now traded at around $93.19. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 6,506 shares as of .

Cedar Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in MSCI CANADA ETF by 78.38%. The purchase prices were between $25.9 and $29, with an estimated average price of $27.63. The stock is now traded at around $28.65. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 21,135 shares as of .

Cedar Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Beyond Meat Inc. The sale prices were between $123.32 and $166.06, with an estimated average price of $135.38.

Cedar Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $58.4 and $61.87, with an estimated average price of $60.56.

Cedar Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in HP Inc. The sale prices were between $16.41 and $19.85, with an estimated average price of $18.24.

Cedar Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Intrepid Potash Inc. The sale prices were between $7.7 and $13.2, with an estimated average price of $9.5.

Cedar Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. The sale prices were between $107.92 and $130.58, with an estimated average price of $121.76.

Cedar Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in HDFC Bank Ltd. The sale prices were between $45.76 and $52.05, with an estimated average price of $48.54.