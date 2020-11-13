  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Blacksheep Fund Management Ltd Buys GoDaddy Inc, SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc, Liberty Global PLC, Sells Amazon.com Inc

November 13, 2020 | About: SSNC -0.93% LBTYK +1.77% GDDY -2.83%

Investment company Blacksheep Fund Management Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys GoDaddy Inc, SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc, Liberty Global PLC, sells Amazon.com Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Blacksheep Fund Management Ltd. As of 2020Q3, Blacksheep Fund Management Ltd owns 7 stocks with a total value of $312 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Blacksheep Fund Management Ltd's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/blacksheep+fund+management+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Blacksheep Fund Management Ltd
  1. KKR & Co Inc (KKR) - 2,008,219 shares, 22.10% of the total portfolio.
  2. SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc (SSNC) - 967,650 shares, 18.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 42.31%
  3. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 32,748 shares, 15.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.67%
  4. GoDaddy Inc (GDDY) - 617,750 shares, 15.04% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 11,998 shares, 12.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25.24%
New Purchase: GoDaddy Inc (GDDY)

Blacksheep Fund Management Ltd initiated holding in GoDaddy Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.97 and $85.23, with an estimated average price of $75.39. The stock is now traded at around $72.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 15.04%. The holding were 617,750 shares as of .

Added: SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc (SSNC)

Blacksheep Fund Management Ltd added to a holding in SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc by 42.31%. The purchase prices were between $55.75 and $65.24, with an estimated average price of $59.8. The stock is now traded at around $64.14. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.58%. The holding were 967,650 shares as of .

Added: Liberty Global PLC (LBTYK)

Blacksheep Fund Management Ltd added to a holding in Liberty Global PLC by 44.09%. The purchase prices were between $20.09 and $23.44, with an estimated average price of $21.99. The stock is now traded at around $20.17. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.05%. The holding were 1,019,674 shares as of .



Here is the complete portfolio of Blacksheep Fund Management Ltd. Also check out:

