Blacksheep Fund Management Ltd Buys GoDaddy Inc, SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc, Liberty Global PLC, Sells Amazon.com Inc

Investment company Blacksheep Fund Management Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys GoDaddy Inc, SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc, Liberty Global PLC, sells Amazon.com Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Blacksheep Fund Management Ltd. As of 2020Q3, Blacksheep Fund Management Ltd owns 7 stocks with a total value of $312 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: GDDY,

GDDY, Added Positions: SSNC, LBTYK,

SSNC, LBTYK, Reduced Positions: AMZN, GOOGL,

KKR & Co Inc (KKR) - 2,008,219 shares, 22.10% of the total portfolio. SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc (SSNC) - 967,650 shares, 18.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 42.31% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 32,748 shares, 15.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.67% GoDaddy Inc (GDDY) - 617,750 shares, 15.04% of the total portfolio. New Position Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 11,998 shares, 12.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25.24%

Blacksheep Fund Management Ltd initiated holding in GoDaddy Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.97 and $85.23, with an estimated average price of $75.39. The stock is now traded at around $72.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 15.04%. The holding were 617,750 shares as of .

Blacksheep Fund Management Ltd added to a holding in SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc by 42.31%. The purchase prices were between $55.75 and $65.24, with an estimated average price of $59.8. The stock is now traded at around $64.14. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.58%. The holding were 967,650 shares as of .

Blacksheep Fund Management Ltd added to a holding in Liberty Global PLC by 44.09%. The purchase prices were between $20.09 and $23.44, with an estimated average price of $21.99. The stock is now traded at around $20.17. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.05%. The holding were 1,019,674 shares as of .