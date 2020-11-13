Blacksheep Fund Management Ltd Buys GoDaddy Inc, SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc, Liberty Global PLC, Sells Amazon.com Inc

Investment company Blacksheep Fund Management Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys GoDaddy Inc, SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc, Liberty Global PLC, sells Amazon.com Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Blacksheep Fund Management Ltd. As of 2020Q3, Blacksheep Fund Management Ltd owns 7 stocks with a total value of $312 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
For the details of Blacksheep Fund Management Ltd's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/blacksheep+fund+management+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Blacksheep Fund Management Ltd
- KKR & Co Inc (KKR) - 2,008,219 shares, 22.10% of the total portfolio.
- SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc (SSNC) - 967,650 shares, 18.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 42.31%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 32,748 shares, 15.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.67%
- GoDaddy Inc (GDDY) - 617,750 shares, 15.04% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 11,998 shares, 12.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25.24%
- Warning! GuruFocus has detected 8 Warning Signs with SSNC. Click here to check it out.
- SSNC 30-Year Financial Data
- The intrinsic value of SSNC
- Peter Lynch Chart of SSNC
Blacksheep Fund Management Ltd initiated holding in GoDaddy Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.97 and $85.23, with an estimated average price of $75.39. The stock is now traded at around $72.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 15.04%. The holding were 617,750 shares as of .Added: SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc (SSNC)
Blacksheep Fund Management Ltd added to a holding in SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc by 42.31%. The purchase prices were between $55.75 and $65.24, with an estimated average price of $59.8. The stock is now traded at around $64.14. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.58%. The holding were 967,650 shares as of .Added: Liberty Global PLC (LBTYK)
Blacksheep Fund Management Ltd added to a holding in Liberty Global PLC by 44.09%. The purchase prices were between $20.09 and $23.44, with an estimated average price of $21.99. The stock is now traded at around $20.17. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.05%. The holding were 1,019,674 shares as of .
Here is the complete portfolio of Blacksheep Fund Management Ltd. Also check out:
1. Blacksheep Fund Management Ltd's Undervalued Stocks
2. Blacksheep Fund Management Ltd's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Blacksheep Fund Management Ltd's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Blacksheep Fund Management Ltd keeps buying