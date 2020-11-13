Riversedge Advisors, Llc Buys ISHARES INC, Facebook Inc, NVIDIA Corp

Investment company Riversedge Advisors, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys ISHARES INC, Facebook Inc, NVIDIA Corp, ISHARES TRUST, PIMCO ETF TRUST during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Riversedge Advisors, Llc. As of 2020Q3, Riversedge Advisors, Llc owns 42 stocks with a total value of $181 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: FB, NVDA,

FB, NVDA, Added Positions: SCHX, VEA, BND, VTEB, SPYV, SCHF, SCHA, VWO, ACWV, SPYG, VTIP, HYMB, SCHO, USMV, JNK, EMB, EMLC, SPEM, TDOC, MINT, VWOB, EBND, BKLN, BAC, AAPL, DOCU, BIL, MSFT,

SCHX, VEA, BND, VTEB, SPYV, SCHF, SCHA, VWO, ACWV, SPYG, VTIP, HYMB, SCHO, USMV, JNK, EMB, EMLC, SPEM, TDOC, MINT, VWOB, EBND, BKLN, BAC, AAPL, DOCU, BIL, MSFT, Reduced Positions: CIL, LGLV, MCO,

For the details of RIVERSEDGE ADVISORS, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/riversedge+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHX) - 400,929 shares, 17.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.48% VANGUARD TAX MANAG (VEA) - 546,244 shares, 12.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.89% SPDR SERIES TRUST (SPYG) - 324,211 shares, 8.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.48% SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHF) - 501,920 shares, 8.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.67% Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 165,336 shares, 8.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.23%

Riversedge Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $230.12 and $303.91, with an estimated average price of $257.89. The stock is now traded at around $275.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 887 shares as of .

Riversedge Advisors, Llc initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $381.2 and $573.86, with an estimated average price of $464.8. The stock is now traded at around $538.27. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 418 shares as of .

Riversedge Advisors, Llc added to a holding in ISHARES INC by 25.35%. The purchase prices were between $87.94 and $94.21, with an estimated average price of $91.4. The stock is now traded at around $95.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 15,012 shares as of .

Riversedge Advisors, Llc added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 24.43%. The purchase prices were between $60.74 and $66.36, with an estimated average price of $63.43. The stock is now traded at around $66.23. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 11,698 shares as of .

Riversedge Advisors, Llc added to a holding in PIMCO ETF TRUST by 22.12%. The purchase prices were between $101.57 and $102, with an estimated average price of $101.83. The stock is now traded at around $101.96. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,473 shares as of .