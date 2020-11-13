  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Riversedge Advisors, Llc Buys ISHARES INC, Facebook Inc, NVIDIA Corp

November 13, 2020 | About: ACWV -0.79% USMV -1.03% MINT +0% FB -0.51% NVDA +0.29%

Investment company Riversedge Advisors, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys ISHARES INC, Facebook Inc, NVIDIA Corp, ISHARES TRUST, PIMCO ETF TRUST during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Riversedge Advisors, Llc. As of 2020Q3, Riversedge Advisors, Llc owns 42 stocks with a total value of $181 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of RIVERSEDGE ADVISORS, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/riversedge+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of RIVERSEDGE ADVISORS, LLC
  1. SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHX) - 400,929 shares, 17.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.48%
  2. VANGUARD TAX MANAG (VEA) - 546,244 shares, 12.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.89%
  3. SPDR SERIES TRUST (SPYG) - 324,211 shares, 8.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.48%
  4. SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHF) - 501,920 shares, 8.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.67%
  5. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 165,336 shares, 8.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.23%
New Purchase: Facebook Inc (FB)

Riversedge Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $230.12 and $303.91, with an estimated average price of $257.89. The stock is now traded at around $275.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 887 shares as of .

New Purchase: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Riversedge Advisors, Llc initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $381.2 and $573.86, with an estimated average price of $464.8. The stock is now traded at around $538.27. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 418 shares as of .

Added: ISHARES INC (ACWV)

Riversedge Advisors, Llc added to a holding in ISHARES INC by 25.35%. The purchase prices were between $87.94 and $94.21, with an estimated average price of $91.4. The stock is now traded at around $95.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 15,012 shares as of .

Added: ISHARES TRUST (USMV)

Riversedge Advisors, Llc added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 24.43%. The purchase prices were between $60.74 and $66.36, with an estimated average price of $63.43. The stock is now traded at around $66.23. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 11,698 shares as of .

Added: PIMCO ETF TRUST (MINT)

Riversedge Advisors, Llc added to a holding in PIMCO ETF TRUST by 22.12%. The purchase prices were between $101.57 and $102, with an estimated average price of $101.83. The stock is now traded at around $101.96. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,473 shares as of .



Here is the complete portfolio of RIVERSEDGE ADVISORS, LLC. Also check out:

