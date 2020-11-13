LS Investment Advisors, LLC Buys ISHARES TRUST, VANGUARD BD IDX FD, Consolidated Edison Inc, Sells Ross Stores Inc, Neogen Corp, VANGUARD INDEX FDS

Bloomfield Hills, MI, based Investment company LS Investment Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys ISHARES TRUST, VANGUARD BD IDX FD, Consolidated Edison Inc, Atmos Energy Corp, Activision Blizzard Inc, sells Ross Stores Inc, Neogen Corp, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, Dentsply Sirona Inc, Henry Schein Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, LS Investment Advisors, LLC. As of 2020Q3, LS Investment Advisors, LLC owns 791 stocks with a total value of $1.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



For the details of LS Investment Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ls+investment+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 837,207 shares, 5.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.57% ISHARES TRUST (IVV) - 281,660 shares, 5.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15043.01% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 199,321 shares, 2.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.72% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 12,233 shares, 2.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.15% The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 118,539 shares, 1.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.13%

LS Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC. The purchase prices were between $105.46 and $144.13, with an estimated average price of $123.87. The stock is now traded at around $145.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,095 shares as of .

LS Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in IAA Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.04 and $53.62, with an estimated average price of $46.52. The stock is now traded at around $63.32. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 7,005 shares as of .

LS Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.7 and $48.9, with an estimated average price of $45.3. The stock is now traded at around $49.57. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 6,264 shares as of .

LS Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Builders FirstSource Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.34 and $33.17, with an estimated average price of $27.08. The stock is now traded at around $33.83. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 6,148 shares as of .

LS Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $117.26 and $119.03, with an estimated average price of $118.02. The stock is now traded at around $117.62. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 88 shares as of .

LS Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $52.3 and $62.28, with an estimated average price of $56.48. The stock is now traded at around $60.30. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 62 shares as of .

LS Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 15043.01%. The purchase prices were between $310.4 and $357.62, with an estimated average price of $331.43. The stock is now traded at around $354.52. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.33%. The holding were 281,660 shares as of .

LS Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in VANGUARD BD IDX FD by 26.43%. The purchase prices were between $82.57 and $82.88, with an estimated average price of $82.75. The stock is now traded at around $82.77. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 127,215 shares as of .

LS Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Consolidated Edison Inc by 32.22%. The purchase prices were between $69.65 and $77.8, with an estimated average price of $73.78. The stock is now traded at around $80.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 68,825 shares as of .

LS Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Tyler Technologies Inc by 189.55%. The purchase prices were between $325.33 and $370.4, with an estimated average price of $345.7. The stock is now traded at around $414.18. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,741 shares as of .

LS Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc by 52.47%. The purchase prices were between $76.18 and $86.84, with an estimated average price of $81.04. The stock is now traded at around $76.71. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 30,911 shares as of .

LS Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Equinix Inc by 66.56%. The purchase prices were between $701.12 and $799.61, with an estimated average price of $755.97. The stock is now traded at around $760.31. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,715 shares as of .

LS Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Neogen Corp. The sale prices were between $73.23 and $81.89, with an estimated average price of $76.53.

LS Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR. The sale prices were between $100.71 and $109.44, with an estimated average price of $105.21.

LS Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS. The sale prices were between $98.37 and $109.49, with an estimated average price of $104.76.

LS Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in JP MORGAN ETF TRUS. The sale prices were between $50.71 and $50.88, with an estimated average price of $50.81.

LS Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Cronus Resources Ltd. The sale prices were between $11.92 and $12.47, with an estimated average price of $12.25.

LS Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in CMC Materials Inc. The sale prices were between $133.39 and $168.97, with an estimated average price of $149.1.