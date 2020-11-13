  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Bluestein R H & Co Buys Newmont Corp, Verizon Communications Inc, D.R. Horton Inc, Sells L3Harris Technologies Inc, Zoom Video Communications Inc, Square Inc

November 13, 2020 | About: NEM -0.93% VZ -0.34% DHI -1.96% UPS -1.51% PLD +0.59% CVX -2.17% PAYC -0.39% MGK -0.64% SONO +4.62% DKNG -0.94% ENPH -2.67% UBE +0%

Birmingham, MI, based Investment company Bluestein R H & Co (Current Portfolio) buys Newmont Corp, Verizon Communications Inc, D.R. Horton Inc, United Parcel Service Inc, Prologis Inc, sells L3Harris Technologies Inc, Zoom Video Communications Inc, Square Inc, Cintas Corp, Motorola Solutions Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bluestein R H & Co. As of 2020Q3, Bluestein R H & Co owns 350 stocks with a total value of $2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of BLUESTEIN R H & CO's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bluestein+r+h+%26+co/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of BLUESTEIN R H & CO
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,682,986 shares, 9.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.45%
  2. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 49,044 shares, 7.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.74%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 432,398 shares, 4.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.19%
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 52,990 shares, 3.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.84%
  5. Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) - 205,974 shares, 3.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.06%
New Purchase: Paycom Software Inc (PAYC)

Bluestein R H & Co initiated holding in Paycom Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $265.49 and $321.5, with an estimated average price of $292.22. The stock is now traded at around $379.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 11,100 shares as of .

New Purchase: VANGUARD WORLD FD (MGK)

Bluestein R H & Co initiated holding in VANGUARD WORLD FD. The purchase prices were between $165.52 and $200.94, with an estimated average price of $180.08. The stock is now traded at around $191.43. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 12,000 shares as of .

New Purchase: Sonos Inc (SONO)

Bluestein R H & Co initiated holding in Sonos Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.76 and $17.5, with an estimated average price of $14.71. The stock is now traded at around $16.30. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 132,000 shares as of .

New Purchase: DraftKings Inc (DKNG)

Bluestein R H & Co initiated holding in DraftKings Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.5 and $58.84, with an estimated average price of $38.76. The stock is now traded at around $41.25. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 27,180 shares as of .

New Purchase: Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH)

Bluestein R H & Co initiated holding in Enphase Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.86 and $82.59, with an estimated average price of $66.68. The stock is now traded at around $117.21. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 9,500 shares as of .

New Purchase: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)

Bluestein R H & Co initiated holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.42 and $37.95, with an estimated average price of $32.98. The stock is now traded at around $46.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 19,590 shares as of .

Added: Newmont Corp (NEM)

Bluestein R H & Co added to a holding in Newmont Corp by 226.54%. The purchase prices were between $59.54 and $70.37, with an estimated average price of $65.13. The stock is now traded at around $65.02. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.45%. The holding were 1,108,205 shares as of .

Added: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)

Bluestein R H & Co added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 302.28%. The purchase prices were between $53.94 and $60.61, with an estimated average price of $58.09. The stock is now traded at around $60.79. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 679,448 shares as of .

Added: D.R. Horton Inc (DHI)

Bluestein R H & Co added to a holding in D.R. Horton Inc by 5838.76%. The purchase prices were between $53.86 and $76.97, with an estimated average price of $68.05. The stock is now traded at around $71.42. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 296,938 shares as of .

Added: United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)

Bluestein R H & Co added to a holding in United Parcel Service Inc by 65.12%. The purchase prices were between $113.76 and $168.9, with an estimated average price of $145.35. The stock is now traded at around $163.11. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 264,589 shares as of .

Added: Prologis Inc (PLD)

Bluestein R H & Co added to a holding in Prologis Inc by 139.16%. The purchase prices were between $92.1 and $106.17, with an estimated average price of $100.12. The stock is now traded at around $102.62. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 290,935 shares as of .

Added: Chevron Corp (CVX)

Bluestein R H & Co added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 80.61%. The purchase prices were between $71.8 and $91.39, with an estimated average price of $84.13. The stock is now traded at around $80.67. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 495,083 shares as of .

Sold Out: Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI)

Bluestein R H & Co sold out a holding in Motorola Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $128.42 and $158.18, with an estimated average price of $146.

Sold Out: M&T Bank Corp (MTB)

Bluestein R H & Co sold out a holding in M&T Bank Corp. The sale prices were between $90.06 and $111.35, with an estimated average price of $102.25.

Sold Out: Tyson Foods Inc (TSN)

Bluestein R H & Co sold out a holding in Tyson Foods Inc. The sale prices were between $55.58 and $65.71, with an estimated average price of $61.61.

Sold Out: Boeing Co (BA)

Bluestein R H & Co sold out a holding in Boeing Co. The sale prices were between $146.05 and $187.94, with an estimated average price of $170.6.

Sold Out: Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS)

Bluestein R H & Co sold out a holding in Exact Sciences Corp. The sale prices were between $72.92 and $102.01, with an estimated average price of $86.19.

Sold Out: Target Corp (TGT)

Bluestein R H & Co sold out a holding in Target Corp. The sale prices were between $117.7 and $157.42, with an estimated average price of $137.09.



Here is the complete portfolio of BLUESTEIN R H & CO.

