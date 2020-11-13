Rutabaga Capital Management Llc Buys Wabash National Corp, Barrett Business Services Inc, Vera Bradley Inc, Sells Cooper Tire & Rubber Co, The Container Store Group Inc, Textainer Group Holdings

Investment company Rutabaga Capital Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Wabash National Corp, Barrett Business Services Inc, Vera Bradley Inc, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co, Varex Imaging Corp, sells Cooper Tire & Rubber Co, The Container Store Group Inc, Textainer Group Holdings, Motorcar Parts of America Inc, Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Rutabaga Capital Management Llc. As of 2020Q3, Rutabaga Capital Management Llc owns 47 stocks with a total value of $169 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: WNC, BBCP,
- Added Positions: BBSI, VRA, HMHC, VREX, THR, GEOS,
- Reduced Positions: CTB, TBBK, TCS, TGH, MPAA, LIND, FTK, TITN, ACA, HCSG, AZZ, LXFR, MTW, GVA, NTUS, ANDE, UIS, DVN, MATW, CARS, BOOM, CRD.A, CRD.B, GHL, TGLS,
- Sold Out: BKD,
- Warning! GuruFocus has detected 4 Warning Signs with BBSI. Click here to check it out.
- BBSI 30-Year Financial Data
- The intrinsic value of BBSI
- Peter Lynch Chart of BBSI
For the details of RUTABAGA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/rutabaga+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of RUTABAGA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC
- The Bancorp Inc (TBBK) - 949,296 shares, 4.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.75%
- Textainer Group Holdings Ltd (TGH) - 380,364 shares, 3.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 34.18%
- Matthews International Corp (MATW) - 221,620 shares, 2.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.45%
- Unisys Corp (UIS) - 448,203 shares, 2.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.78%
- Varex Imaging Corp (VREX) - 364,524 shares, 2.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 44.78%
Rutabaga Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Wabash National Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.85 and $13.11, with an estimated average price of $11.73. The stock is now traded at around $16.54. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.46%. The holding were 348,108 shares as of .New Purchase: Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc (BBCP)
Rutabaga Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.01 and $4.42, with an estimated average price of $3.69. The stock is now traded at around $3.47. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 165,944 shares as of .Added: Barrett Business Services Inc (BBSI)
Rutabaga Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Barrett Business Services Inc by 395.17%. The purchase prices were between $48.75 and $62.06, with an estimated average price of $54.66. The stock is now traded at around $69.41. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.99%. The holding were 80,554 shares as of .Added: Vera Bradley Inc (VRA)
Rutabaga Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Vera Bradley Inc by 104.17%. The purchase prices were between $3.98 and $8.33, with an estimated average price of $5.36. The stock is now traded at around $6.69. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 664,552 shares as of .Added: Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (HMHC)
Rutabaga Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co by 75.80%. The purchase prices were between $1.49 and $3.43, with an estimated average price of $2.22. The stock is now traded at around $2.49. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 2,004,100 shares as of .Added: Varex Imaging Corp (VREX)
Rutabaga Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Varex Imaging Corp by 44.78%. The purchase prices were between $10.51 and $16.7, with an estimated average price of $13.65. The stock is now traded at around $13.95. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 364,524 shares as of .Added: Thermon Group Holdings Inc (THR)
Rutabaga Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Thermon Group Holdings Inc by 46.55%. The purchase prices were between $10.67 and $15.07, with an estimated average price of $13.25. The stock is now traded at around $11.76. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 320,498 shares as of .Sold Out: Brookdale Senior Living Inc (BKD)
Rutabaga Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. The sale prices were between $2.43 and $3.14, with an estimated average price of $2.76.
Here is the complete portfolio of RUTABAGA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC. Also check out:
1. RUTABAGA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. RUTABAGA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. RUTABAGA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that RUTABAGA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC keeps buying