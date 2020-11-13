Hudson Canyon Investment Counselors Llc Buys Abbott Laboratories, Qorvo Inc, Microchip Technology Inc, Sells Intel Corp, Gilead Sciences Inc, Unisys Corp

Red Bank, NJ, based Investment company Hudson Canyon Investment Counselors Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Abbott Laboratories, Qorvo Inc, Microchip Technology Inc, Keysight Technologies Inc, sells Intel Corp, Gilead Sciences Inc, Unisys Corp, Chevron Corp, Dycom Industries Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hudson Canyon Investment Counselors Llc. As of 2020Q3, Hudson Canyon Investment Counselors Llc owns 94 stocks with a total value of $249 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Added Positions: ABT, QRVO, MCHP, MSFT, GOOGL, AMT, DLR, V, NVDA, FB, MESO, UPS, CCI, QCOM, BMY, INCY, NVO, PFE, ILMN, AMGN, ABBV, IPHI, PYPL, KEYS, CSCO, PCRX, BA, VRTX, CMCSA, CRM, DEA, LITE, ZS, PG, IHI, SOXX,

ABT, QRVO, MCHP, MSFT, GOOGL, AMT, DLR, V, NVDA, FB, MESO, UPS, CCI, QCOM, BMY, INCY, NVO, PFE, ILMN, AMGN, ABBV, IPHI, PYPL, KEYS, CSCO, PCRX, BA, VRTX, CMCSA, CRM, DEA, LITE, ZS, PG, IHI, SOXX, Reduced Positions: INTC, AAPL, MLM, CVX, GLW, DE, DUK, CAT, SUM, UNP, DY, VLO, JPM, LLY, MRK, NKE, D,

INTC, AAPL, MLM, CVX, GLW, DE, DUK, CAT, SUM, UNP, DY, VLO, JPM, LLY, MRK, NKE, D, Sold Out: GILD, UIS,

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 176,708 shares, 8.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.31% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 5,630 shares, 7.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.99% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 75,625 shares, 6.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.28% Universal Display Corp (OLED) - 59,604 shares, 4.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.97% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 7,171 shares, 4.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.69%

Hudson Canyon Investment Counselors Llc added to a holding in Abbott Laboratories by 279.45%. The purchase prices were between $91.64 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $101.35. The stock is now traded at around $111.95. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 14,734 shares as of .

Hudson Canyon Investment Counselors Llc added to a holding in Qorvo Inc by 35.48%. The purchase prices were between $108.26 and $135.23, with an estimated average price of $123.71. The stock is now traded at around $146.67. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 20,349 shares as of .

Hudson Canyon Investment Counselors Llc added to a holding in Microchip Technology Inc by 33.30%. The purchase prices were between $97.65 and $114.69, with an estimated average price of $104.16. The stock is now traded at around $123.46. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 13,602 shares as of .

Hudson Canyon Investment Counselors Llc added to a holding in Keysight Technologies Inc by 26.35%. The purchase prices were between $90.69 and $104, with an estimated average price of $98.21. The stock is now traded at around $114.02. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,616 shares as of .

Hudson Canyon Investment Counselors Llc sold out a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $62.1 and $78.08, with an estimated average price of $69.4.

Hudson Canyon Investment Counselors Llc sold out a holding in Unisys Corp. The sale prices were between $10.29 and $12.79, with an estimated average price of $11.47.